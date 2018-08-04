Retirement: Earn 6% Income With Half The Risk

We provide a multi-prong strategy that will attempt to generate 6% income and market comparable or market-beating results while lowering the overall risk with less volatility.

We discuss income-oriented strategies on how to capture most of the market gains without taking the risks that come with it.

The markets are near their all-time high. In fact, provided this market continues to move higher or sideways for another two months, it will be the longest bull market in the history. Based on the macroeconomic factors, it looks like there is no immediate threat to the continued bull market. It is also true that bull markets don't die of the old age, but still, they don't run forever. Sooner or later, the economic cycle will turn back, and market sentiments will turn sour. When exactly will that happen? No one knows. It may be 3 years away or six months away, but it is a question of when not if. How can we avoid the extreme risks while still be invested and generate enough income? If you are already retired or a near-retiree, the question becomes even more relevant.

Can Retirement Timing Matter?

Absolutely, it can. Folks, who may be planning to retire in 2018, 2019, and even 2020, need to pay attention. Why? Because it can impact a great deal how long your retirement savings would last. By retirement, we mean you actually need to withdraw money from your investment funds. We are assuming that a typical retiree would need to withdraw some level of income from their retirement savings in addition to other sources of income like social security and some cases, the pension.

Retirement timing can matter greatly, especially if you are an index investor. To illustrate the significant impact, let's consider a hypothetical example of two friends, John and Jim. John happens to be 3 years older than Jim. Both of them retired at the age of 62 with one million dollars of financial assets invested in S&P 500. However, John retired at the end of the year 1999, whereas Jim continued to work for another 3 years to retire at the end of the year 2002. Both of them assumed, at the time, that a million dollars were sufficient to take care of their retirement needs. They followed the traditional advice of withdrawing 4% of their initial capital with a yearly raise accounting for official inflation every year. So, essentially, we would think that they would be in the similar situation after 20 years; after all, they retired with the same amount of savings and lived a similar standard of life. At the beginning of 2018, their futures looked quite different, all because of the timing of retirement.

John's Portfolio (retired Dec. 1999):

Jim's Portfolio (retired Dec. 2002)

What a difference three years can make. We agree the results are a bit dramatic and possibly the worst-case scenario because of our selection of timing. But that was the whole idea, to demonstrate that for retirees or near retirees, it can matter how the market performs during their first few years or early stage of retirement. We admit there could have been several other factors that could/would have changed the above outcomes. But we guess you get the point.

How Can You Invest With Peace of Mind?

We do not know what the markets are going to do tomorrow or in the next 3 years. While most folks can't afford to lose a sizable chunk of their hard-earned savings in a future correction or any other crisis, whenever that shows up, but it does not mean that they should sell all their stocks and move to cash. Moving a small part of your portfolio to cash is okay, but moving to all cash is not a good option either since we might miss all the wonderful gains that the market has to offer to us on a long-term basis. To be sure, retirees who may have 30 years or more in retirement do need the market gains to stay ahead of inflation.

Fortunately, we are not without options:

The first thing that every retiree or a near-retiree should do is to keep a certain amount of cash reserve, whether it is 10% or 25%, depending on the personal situations. This could also be the spending expenses for the next two or three years. It also ensures that you do not have to sell stocks at a wrong time to withdraw cash. It is important not to overdo it since cash does not earn much even when the interest rates are rising.

Once you have reserved the cash bucket, we should divide our investible cash into two or three parts or buckets, as we like to call it. Even though this article is about the 6% Income Risk-adjusted portfolio, but we recommend that as a part of a 3-bucket system.

DGI Bucket (35% of the capital)

Risk-Adjusted 6% Income Bucket (40 % of the capital)

High Income 8% Income Bucket (25% of the capital).

The First Bucket (35% of the capital): A DGI Bucket for All Seasons

For this bucket, the more active do-it-yourself type investors should invest in individual dividend-paying blue-chip stocks. You could follow any DGI (dividend growth investing) model, and there are several great models available on SA.

For a sample of a DGI portfolio, you could take a look at our " Passive DGI Core Portfolio". This DGI portfolio invests in about 35 solid, blue-chip stocks, which have a history of raising their dividend payouts year after year.

However, for other folks who may like to keep it simple, a basket of good dividend-focused ETFs would do a respectable job. You would want to diversify amongst various ETFs, even many of their holdings would overlap. This will not tie our fortunes with one particular strategy or a fund manager. For a vast majority of investors, diversification is one of the most important tenets of investing.

ETF Name Symbol Allocation Yield (08/01/2018) Income Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 14% 2.99% 12.14% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 12% 1.91% 6.65% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) 12% 2.20% 7.66% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) 12% 3.65% 12.70% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) 12% 3.14% 10.93% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) 13% 5.56% 20.96% Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 13% 3.59% 13.54% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) 12% 4.43% 15.42% AVERAGE Portfolio YIELD >>> 3.45% 100% 3.45% 100%

The Risk-Adjusted 6% Income Bucket (40% of the capital):

This will be our RISK-ADJUSTED bucket and a sort of the hedge against any future market downturns. In a way, it is the most important bucket because it will help us remain on the course and not deviate from our strategy during the times of crisis or a recession. This is even more important now that the bull market is in its 10th year. In the meanwhile, we will keep earning about 5-6% income and at least 8-10% total returns.

We will provide two examples/options of a risk-adjusted portfolio. One could adopt one or both of them depending upon the suitability.

6% Risk-Adjusted Portfolio (based on QQQX and IEF)

6% Risk-Adjusted Portfolio (based on 4 CEFs and Treasuries).

Both of these portfolios can earn roughly 5-6% income in dividends and distributions, with one-third less volatility and drawdowns that are less than half, when compared to S&P 500.

6% RA Portfolio Option 1:

(Based on QQQX/HYG/IEF)

Portfolio Structure:

In this portfolio, we will hold only one asset at a time out of three chosen assets, which have a relatively low correlation with each other. Two of the assets have a relatively high yield as well:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Fund (QQQX)

This is the asset our system will hold for a majority of the time. In other words, the system will hold QQQX, when the stock market is doing relatively well. In our backtesting, QQQX was held for the longest duration (about 60%) out of our 126 months test duration. QQQX has a positive correlation of about 80% with S&P 500 and provides a monthly dividend of 6.70%.

iShares High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG)

This is our bond proxy (high yield corporate bond). Our backtesting model held this asset for about 18% of the total duration. HYG has a positive correlation of about 57% with S&P 500. HYG currently provides a yield of over 5%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond (IEF)

This is the mid-term treasury and our risk-hedge asset. The system will switch to the treasuries during the times of stress or corrections and recessions. For our test duration, IEF was held for about 27% of the time. IEF has a negative correlation of about -44% with S&P 500. The yield for IEF has been going up in the rising rate environment and currently yields roughly 2%.

The Method and Back-Testing Results:

We will assume that we invested $100,000 on January 1st, 2008, and stayed invested until July 31st, 2018. We will be using the relative momentum method, which will consider the performance of the three securities in the last 3 months. Our model will pick the top performing security (out of three) to invest for the next rotation period (monthly basis).

The rotation period will be one month. That means we will check the performance of the assets on a monthly basis and rotate the assets as needed on a monthly basis. One could use a quarterly rotation, but the results may be slightly inferior.

We will provide back-testing results since the January 2008. The reason we picked up 2008 as the starting period is that this is how far back we can go with some of our investment picks. However, it does include the 2008-2009 recession period.

Performance of 6% QQQX Model vis-à-vis S&P500 - Without any withdrawals:

Performance of 6% QQQX Model vis-à-vis S&P500 - With inflation-adjusted 6% withdrawals:

The performance of the 6% Model becomes even more striking compared to S&P 500 if we were to withdraw 6% income every year with 3% upward adjustment for inflation every year. An early loss in S&P 500 fund in 2008 and the 6% (inflation-adjusted) withdrawals every year give no chance for it to recover. In fact, S&P 500 fund ends up with only $90,000 assets at the end of June 2018, while the 6% QQQX model ends up with a balance of over $330,000 while providing inflation-adjusted 6% income all along.

6% RA Portfolio Option 2:

(Based on EVT/FFC/KYN/NMZ/IEF)

Portfolio Structure:

For this model, we will select the following six securities:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)

Kayne Anderson MLP (KYN)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY)

Note our selection of KYN, an Energy MLP fund, pays the distribution on "quarterly" basis, and not monthly.

Out of these six securities, four of them are CEFs (closed-end funds). The other two are Treasury funds to provide the risk hedge.

The criteria for CEF selection are as follows:

The selected CEF has a substantial history and favorable track record in maintaining its NAV.

The fund provides at least 6-8% (or higher) yield.

The dividend (or distribution) is preferably paid monthly. The yield is largely provided from the generated income, rather than "return of capital."

Most importantly, the four selected CEFs should come from different "asset" classes to provide a wide diversification and low correlation with each other.

The selected CEFs should preferably pay dividends/distributions on a monthly basis since we will be moving in or out of them on a monthly basis and will want to capture the monthly dividends before we move out of an investment.

We will provide some back-testing results since the year 2005. The reason we picked up 2005 as the starting period is that this is how far back we can go with some of our investment picks.

Why CEFs?

The reason this portfolio is based on CEFs as opposed to, say, ETFs or mutual funds, is that we will be able to capture a constant stream of income in excess of 6% since most of them provide distributions on a monthly basis. A constant stream of income can be important for folks who are retired and in the withdrawal stage. About 20-30% of the time, the portfolio may be invested in the Treasuries and will generate less income, but the high income of more than 8% from the CEFs should compensate it to a large extent.

The Back-Testing Results:

In this case, we have data as far back as 2005. So, we will assume that we invested $100,000 on January 1st, 2005 and stayed invested until June 2018. We are using "dual momentum" method, which will consider the performance of six securities in two different time periods, namely 62 days and 21 days. We will assign 60% weight to 62 days momentum and 40% weight to 21 days momentum. Our model will pick the top three investment picks (out of six) to invest for the next rotation period. To keep things simple, investment dollars will be divided equally among the top three picks. We will present the results using a monthly rotation of assets. One could also use a quarterly rotation method, which will be a little easier to implement with less trading costs in commissions, however, the results could vary to some extent.

Performance vis-à-vis S&P 500:

Scenario-1 With No Withdrawals:

Scenario-2: Withdraw 6% Income Every Year

This scenario is the same as scenario-1 except that we will withdraw 6% income at the end of each year, with a 3 % increase every year to account for inflation. To keep things simple, we will withdraw 6% income at the end of the year, instead of drawing monthly income. If we were to withdraw the income monthly, the results would not be much different. The performance of the 6% CEF model is dramatically better when compared to S&P 500. The main reason being the large drawdown that S&P 500 suffered during the 2008 financial crisis, whereas the 6% Timing model was almost even at the end of 2008.

A note of caution: This kind of portfolio will generally underperform the broader market during the booming markets as we have witnessed in the last several years. However, in our opinion, that is a small price to pay considering the safety of the capital during the crisis or recessionary times.

As you would notice, the main advantage coming from these portfolios is that drawdowns will be much lower than the broader market in a crisis situation or a major correction. In our models, the maximum drawdown was only about -15% in comparison to -50% for S&P 500. So, if you are a retiree, or you are someone who cannot stomach large drawdowns and likely to panic and sell at the worst time, these models definitely offer a unique advantage. It will provide most of the upside of the market but limit the downside.

The Third Bucket - High-Income: (25% of the capital)

This is the high-income bucket. We will aim for roughly 8% income from this portfolio. Even though this bucket will only be 25% of the total investable assets but will produce over one-third of the income. Obviously, this will be riskier than the DGI bucket, but it contains no more risk than S&P 500, due to its diversification among various asset classes.

This basket will consist of high-income securities, mainly REITs, mREITs, BDCs and some CEFs. Its main purpose is to generate a high income, roughly 8%. This will help compensate a lower level of income from other baskets.

Security Type Symbol Name 08/01/2018 BDCs/mREIT (ARCC) Ares Capital Corporation 9.07% (MAIN) Main Street Capital Corporation 5.92% (NLY) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 11.46% (GBDC) Golub Capital BDC 6.77% (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. 11.15% REIT (O) Realty Income Corp. 4.75% (OHI) Omega Healthcare Investors 8.86% (STAG) STAG Industrial 5.12% (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 4.52% (VTR) Ventas, Inc. 5.56% CEFs (RFI) Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty 7.64% (UTF) Cohen & Steers Infrastructure 7.67% (BBN) BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond 6.47% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP 9.57% (HQH) Tekla Healthcare Investors 8.43% (PCI) PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income 8.19% (STK) Columbia Seligman Premium Tech 8.49% AVERAGE 7.63%

The total income on a $250,000 portfolio would be roughly $20,000. The correlation factor of this portfolio with the broader market is less than 0.55.

Total Portfolio Income:

Capital Income/Yield Income Amt. Bucket 1 (DGI) $350,000 3.45% $12,000 Bucket 2 (RA 6% Income) $400,000 6.0% $24,000 Bucket 3 (High Income) $250,000 7.63% $19,000 TOTAL $1,000,000 5.5% $55,000

Conclusion:

The broad market indexes may provide reasonable returns in the long run but provide no safety net in case of ugly corrections or during recessionary times.

In retirement, our goal should not be to beat the market, because we don't need to. We don't have to compare our results with S&P 500 constantly, nor we have to be concerned with day-to-day market gyrations. As long as the income is safe and high enough to meet expenses, and the drawdowns are limited in that they would not scare us out of our positions, we should just do fine. As the above models indicate, time will take care of the overall returns, which will be at least market comparable if not more. We believe these strategies can help achieve all of the above goals, how lofty they may seem to be.

