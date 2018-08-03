FAANG Bubble? Let Data Speak

FANG stocks (or FAANG depending on the definition) have been repeatedly declared in a bubble. This short article aims at giving you objective information to make your own opinion and will propose my conclusion. You will see below 2-year charts of 6 metrics averaged in equal weight for 5 stocks: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG). They represent about 39% of the Nasdaq 100 capitalization and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

For valuation, I use the earnings yield, which is the inverse of the P/E ratio. It makes also the chart more pessimistic, so I am not suspect of choosing the best valuation ratio to match a pre-cooked conclusion.

For profitability, the return on equity and operating margin on a trailing year will be used. Growth is measured by the change in percentage of the last quarterly sales vs. the same quarter a year ago. Momentum is plotted as the total return over the last 12 months. Finally, sentiment is represented by the short interest in percentage of float.

Average earnings yield (%)

FAANGs look slightly worse in valuation than 2 years ago, with an average earnings yield close to 2.5% vs. 2.8% in August 2016.

Average 12-month return on equity (%)

The average ROE has jumped from 17.2% to 25% in 2 years.

Average 12-month operating margin (%)

The average operating margin went up by 2.5 percentage points in 2 years.

Average 12-month quarterly sales growth (%)

The average annual growth in sales went up about 7 percentage points in 2 years.

Average 12-month total return (%)

The momentum has accelerated in the last 2 months. It is still very high, but went back in its recent range.

Average short interest (% of float)

The average short interest went down 36% in 2 years. Bubbles usually go with short interest spikes. It is considered a “smart money” indicator.

Conclusion

The FAANG group has a slightly less attractive valuation than 2 years ago, but also a better profitability and a higher growth. Momentum was excessively optimistic in the last 2 months and has already reverted to a mid-term mean. The short interest has steadily declined over the past 2 years and fell sharply a few weeks ago. Headwinds are possible for FAANGs in the next weeks or months: for example seasonality, a technical correction, a sector rotation, unexpected news. However, I see no sign of a recent abnormal variation in valuation and sentiment. Recent bubble calls look like an epiphenomenon in the financial media.

Charts realized with the Custom Series component of portfolio123.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a portfolio123 affiliate.