Shorting The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Using Put Options

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) looks like an interesting short opportunity. Structural changes in the economy, such as low unemployment and rising inflation metrics are putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise lending rates. Moreover, IEF is breaking down on a technical basis after consolidating in recent weeks. Due to liquidity of the options, I am initiating a short position on IEF using put options that limit risk and leverage potential upside.

Fundamental Narrative

The U.S. economy continues to strengthen as unemployment falls and inflation rises, signaling that the Federal Reserve may be forced to continue raising its benchmark lending rate in coming years.

The U.S. private sector added 219,000 jobs in July, the bulk of which were in medium-size businesses, signaling that the U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy clip. The monthly increase in July was the largest since February, when the private sector added 241,000 jobs, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing (ADP). July’s increase also was above consensus projections, expecting 185,000 new private-sector jobs.

”The job market is booming, impacted by the deficit-financed tax cuts and increases in government spending. Tariffs have yet to materially impact jobs, but the multinational companies shed jobs last month, signaling the threat,” - Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

Below is a chart from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) showing both US unemployment and wage growth since 1970. While unemployment has fallen since the financial crisis, wages have stayed relatively muted, below its 50-year average. This looks to be changing slightly as wages are currently at its highest level in the last decade, with more growth likely fueling rising inflation.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve continues to respect rising inflation and growth trends, leading them to steadily push short-term rates higher. In its most recent policy release, the Fed emphasized the economy’s strength, offering nothing to dispel market expectations that it would deliver its third interest rate increase of the year when it meets in late September.

US economic output expanded at a 4.1% annual rate in the second quarter, the best three-month increase since 2014, the Commerce Department reported last week. During the first half of the year, the economy expanded at a 3.1% annual rate, slightly better than the 2.8% median forecast for the full year submitted by Fed officials in June.

Inflation is close to the Fed’s 2% target after undershooting it for many years. Consumer prices in June rose 2.2% from a year earlier. Excluding volatile food and energy categories, CPI rose 1.9%, according to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The Fed likes to maintain inflation around 2%, seeing it as a sign of a balanced economy.

Below is a chart of U.S. CPI and core-CPI. Core-CPI has been steady near 2% over the last few years, while below its 4% 50-year average. The more volatile headline CPI, which tracks commodity prices more closely and fluctuates with economic growth trends, has risen significantly in recent years to nearly 3%. These pressures could begin to mount in coming months, leading for the need to raise interest rates further.

Finally, with many factors pointing towards a healthier economy, Fed rate hikes look to persist. FOMC projections signal that by 2019, the benchmark rate could be well over 3%. Although the rate is well below historical norms, the pace at which the Fed is hiking should weigh on bond prices. While the yield curve may continue to narrow due to the Fed’s pace of hikes, longer maturities, such as the 10-year yield could rise due to a general shift higher in rates. This would pressure IEF, sending it lower.

Price Action

On a purely technical basis, IEF looks to be structurally breaking down after a historic bull market. To reflect interest rates, I look at IEF as an inverse, such as 1/IEF. From 2007-2013, interest rates fell significantly, leading IEF buyers to make tremendous gains on capital appreciation alone. Now however, rates look to be reversing, with the price action forming a large double-bottom reversal pattern from 2013-2017.

Upside momentum looks to be taking over as the 10-year yield has traded above 3% consistently in 2018. IEF looks to be consolidating currently, with a breakdown on Wednesday due to strong employment data and a hawkish Fed policy statement. I am shorting IEF using put options on the hourly breakout of 1/IEF seen below.

Source: Trading View

The Trade

To gain exposure to this trade, I am using Jan 2019 at-the-money put options. Specifically, the Jan 2019 $101 put options, costing me roughly $1.30/contract and giving me nearly 100x notional leverage. For example, for every $120 I outlay on 100 contracts, I am getting $10,100 exposure in IEF.

The structure of the trade also allows me to limit my downside risk to the initial premium paid, while leveraging my upside. As IEF potentially falls further, the position will move more into the money, magnifying gains. Remember however, that when trading options, it is possible to lose your full position value. Therefore, weight your position appropriately. I will be giving this position a 5% weight in my portfolio.

Source: ThinkorSwim

Conclusion

A risk to this trade is that fear could potentially grip the market for either economic or geopolitical reasons, leading interest rates to fall suddenly, and forcing me to exit the IEF put options. This is always a possibility, but the economic and technical trends look as if interest rates will rise in coming years, pushing down bond prices. I am therefore shorting IEF using put options, looking to limit my downside risk, while leveraging my upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.