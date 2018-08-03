Goldcorp Second Quarter 2018 Results Analysis

It is the time to stay on the side and wait until the company shows some positive results. However, I see some opportunity if the stock falls below $12.

David Garofalo, the CEO, said: "The planned production variance comes from Peñasquito’s stripping phase, resulting in lower grade ore being processed."

Investment Thesis

Goldcorp (GG) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with quality assets and a unique project pipeline (Cerro Casale, Coffee, Cerro Negro, Cochenour, etc.) After analyzing the second-quarter results, while I was disappointed with the weak quarterly results, I still believe that the company is on a slow path to recovery and I am optimistic about the future company outlook.

In general, Investing in the top-tier gold miners is an excellent hedge against inflation/U.S. dollar, and it is the traditional motive for keeping a constant gold holding in my portfolio no matter what.

I believe that hedging gold is a necessity from a long-term investing perspective. Gold is often portrayed as the final refuge, and even if it doesn't appear healthy at the moment, the wheel will turn one day.

I have always allocated about 8% of my total portfolio to precious metals (Gold, Platinum, and Palladium mainly) for this reason and it has been quite rewarding on many occasions.

Yes, of course, investing in the gold majors such as Goldcorp makes sense only if the balance sheet is showing a secured horizon and proper overall management. Unfortunately, we have had plenty of reasons to be disappointed by Goldcorp past and present performance.

The company has been struggling with operating issues that have severely compromised the stock valuation these past few years. While the future looks better and even encouraging from a long-term investor's perspective, the second quarter results are still uninspiring.

Thus, it is the time to stay on the side and wait until the company shows some positive results. However, I see some opportunity if the stock falls below $12. Robust reserve growth and project execution bring some confidence in the Company's growth plan.

An increase in proven and probable gold reserves to 53.5 million ounces, plus strong project delivery of expansions at Peñasquito, Musselwhite and Porcupine underpin our plan for a 20% increase in gold production, a 20% increase in gold reserves and a 20% reduction in AISC by 2021.

David Garofalo, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We remain on track to produce 2.5 million ounces of gold plus or minus 5% at all-in sustaining cost of $800 per ounce plus or minus 5% for the full year 2018. With the continued acceleration of the Peñasquito pyrite leach project, now two quarters ahead of the original plan, the production plan for the third quarter has been modified for lower mill throughput and mill acreageexclusively from the surface stockpile to accommodate the commissioning of a new major circuit.

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2018. The raw numbers.

Goldcorp 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.017 1.188 1.098 1.072 0.944 0.753 0.915 0.898 0.882 0.822 0.866 0.853 0.846 0.793 Net Income in $ Million −87 392 −192 −4270 80 −78 59 101 170 135 111 242 67 -131 EBITDA $ Million 339 887 373 −4683 345 221 390 403 404 354 373 185 352 307 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 33.0% 0 0 8.5% 0 6.4% 11.2% 19.3% 16.4% 12.8% 28.4% 7.6% 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.11 0.47 −0.23 −5.17 0.10 −0.09 0.07 0.12 0.20 0.16 0.13 0.28 0.08 -0.15 Cash from operations in $ Million 58 528 443 401 59 234 267 239 227 158 315 511 271 158 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 432 317 232 240 173 166 148 203 180 487 265 409 267 306 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −374 211 211 161 −114 68 119 36 47 −329 50 102 4 -148 Total cash $ Billion 0.365 0.940 0.257 0.383 0.458 0.365 0.383 0.200 0.212 0.123 0.195 0.234 0.163 0.159 Long term Debt in $ Billion 3.89 3.54 2.70 2.69 2.94 2.81 2.68 2.51 2.58 2.57 2.58 2.48 2.44 2.58 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 817 834 830 887 835 832 849 766 857 859 869 867 869 869 Gold Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 725 908 922 909 784 613 715 761 655 635 633 646 590 571 AISC $/Oz 885 853 858 977 836 1067 812 747 800 800 827 870 810 850 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,217 1,189 1,114 1,098 1,203 1,277 1,333 1,181 1,236 1,256 1,287 1,286 1,334

Gold Production details and commentary

The company produced 571K Oz. of gold during the second quarter of 2018, down 10% from a year ago and down 3.2% sequentially. If we compare the company AISC (By-product basis to Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (ABX) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) the company is showing an excellent AISC (on a by-product basis) under $850 per ounce. The company managed to keep costs at a low level.

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Average 1year ABX 791 772 827 881 818 AEM 789 905 889 921 876 NEM 943 968 957 1024 973 GG 827 870 810 850 839

Goldcorp is expected to reduce AISC by 20% by 2021.

Source: Presentation 2018

2018 Guidance unchanged.

The company expects to produce 2.5 M Oz of gold in 2018, which is in line with its previous guidance. Goldcorp expects AISC to decline further to roughly $800/ Oz, as GG continues to realize savings from its program targeting $250 million of annual sustainable efficiencies by mid-2018 is on track.

We should not forget that Goldcorp has one of the most robust project pipelines in the industry.

The weakness this quarter was primarily due to Penasquito mine.

David Garofalo said in the conference call:

The planned production variance comes from Peñasquito's stripping phase, resulting in lower grade ore being processed and also from the disposition and closure of non-core mines over the last year, as we optimize the portfolio. This was positively offset by both Éléonore and Cerro Negro

Todd White said in the conference call that the continued ramp up at Cerro Negro and Éléonore was helping. Also, Porcupine achieved steady production.

Commentary and Technical analysis.

1- Revenues.

Goldcorp reported $793 million in revenues for 2Q'18, down 3.5% compared to 2Q'17 ($822 million). The company said it had a loss this quarter of $0.15 per share compared to a profit of $0.16 per share a year ago. Second quarter results missed estimate on revenue and earnings per share.

Goldcorp is also producing other metals and more importantly Silver. Silver accounts for nearly ~11% and other base metals used to reduce AISC account for about ~17%.

2 - Free cash flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly base, FCF is slightly positive despite a disappointing FCF of minus $148 million in the second quarter.

Free cash flow is crucial information that should always be carefully assessed when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course positive if the business model can be regarded as viable to fit a long-term investment.

GG doesn't pass the test here. The company is struggling with free cash flow and doesn't generate enough FCF to cover the dividend. 3 - Net debt.

Goldcorp net debt is $2.42 billion (Adjusted net debt $2.254 billion) and is easily manageable.

A dominant ratio is the Net debt-to-EBITDA for 2Q' 2018 is currently 2x and expected to decrease to below 1x by 2019 and virtually going to zero by 2021. 4 - Project pipeline

Please read the last company presentation here. Published on July 25, 2018.

Source: Presentation 2018.

5- Technical analysis (short-term).

GG symmetrical triangle pattern ended in late July with a negative breakout, and the stock is testing the long-term support at $12.30 (Slight buying could be initiated depending on the gold price). However, if gold price continues to weaken GG could eventually re-test the December 2017 bottom around $11.65 (Double bottom - buy recommendation).

