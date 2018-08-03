A Tesla Bear Tries To Be Objective About Q2 Earnings

I do my best to be objective and explain why Tesla is rallying post-earnings and what it could mean for investors in the short and long term.

But the silver lining (for now) was Elon Musk' behavior, an answer about a Wells Notice and a story-line that the company is keeping intact.

The Tesla (TSLA) bull versus bear story is definitely going to continue for a couple of more quarters, with renewed focus now turning on whether or not the company will be able to achieve the profitability it has stated for Q3 and Q4, and consistently heading into the next year, with consistency arguably being the most important thing. By now, investors are starting to fully digest Tesla's Q2 earnings.

There is also likely going to be a slew of Tesla articles appearing here on Seeking Alpha over the next couple of days analyzing earnings in every which way possible. In order to try and simplify things and make several cogent and important points without overdoing it or lopping too much onto readers, I wanted to try and do as best as I could to produce a balanced article on the best and the worst things that came out of the report.

The Positives: Elon's Behavior, Wells Notice Clarification, The "Story"

For the sake of everybody that tells me what a horrible short seller I am, let’s start off with what I believe are objectively positives that came out of the company's report. First, the company got out of the way the notion that a Wells Notice is precluding them from raising capital.

What's a Wells Notice? From Investopedia:

A Wells Notice is a notification issued by regulators to inform individuals and companies of completed investigations where infractions have been discovered. It usually takes the form of a letter, which notifies recipients of both of the broad nature of the violations uncovered, and of the nature of the enforcement proceedings to be initiated against the recipient. The Wells notice is named after the Wells Committee, formed in 1972 by then-SEC Chairman William J. Casey in order to review the SEC’s enforcement practices and policies, and chaired by John Wells.

This was a rumor that I had addressed in depth on my most recent podcast, which you can listen to here. Despite the slew of comments I got telling me that I was an idiot for thinking that a Wells Notice was, in fact, precluding the company from financing, that wasn’t really the topic of my podcast. In fact, I came out during my podcast and stated that I thought that a Wells Notice precluding capital raises was actually a bit conspiratorial sounding and that I didn’t think it held much water.

I also stated on the podcast that the only reason that I brought it up was because prominent hedge fund managers that I had spoken to in the days prior to the report both brought it up as a talking point with me. Via their gravitas, it became a point of interest for me.

In the podcast, I tried to explain the following:

I note that Probes Reporter, more than once, has come out and alleged that there is an ongoing SEC investigation into the company. From there, I look at what the possible outcomes of several scenarios could be according to whether or not the company is able to raise capital. I explore the idea of what would happen if the company wasn’t able to raise capital. I also explore the idea of a best case scenario: that the company may surprise us and come out stating that they just don’t need to raise capital.

On the podcast, I stated that I was going to review a number of possible outcomes with regard to a possible Wells Notice, one of which was - as shown above - a "best-case scenario" wherein the company is not precluded from raising capital by any regulatory agency. I stressed on the podcast and in the accompanying Seeking Alpha article that the most important part of this - for both bulls and bears - was the transparency. The company simply needed to answer this question out in the open, and I am glad that an analyst had the fortitude to ask it on the call yesterday. Here's the exchange, with a couple of unrelated sentences omitted:

James J. Albertine - Consumer Edge Research LLC Good afternoon, and thank you for taking my question. And appreciate all the color you've been providing, wanted to dig a little bit deeper, though, in terms of capital spending plans. Considering your growth you've identified in China with the Model Y, we believe also in the EU, it's been discussed about a factory there. How do you plan to fund all of this growth without going back to the capital markets to raise funds? And can you verify for us whether or not there is a notice from a regulator that would prevent you from raising outside capital? Thanks. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. We do not – we will not be raising any equity at any point, at least that's – I have no expectation of doing so, do not plan to do so. For China, I think, our default plan will be to use essentially a loan from the local banks in China and fund the Gigafactory in Shanghai with local debt, essentially. And we certainly could raise money, but I think we don't need to and we – yeah, I think, it's better to – it is better discipline not to. Stuart Bowers - Tesla, Inc. And to answer the other question, there is no such notice from a regulator.

You can read Tesla's entire conference call transcript on Seeking Alpha at this link. Another positive from the call was Elon Musk’s mannerisms during the question-and-answer portion. Despite sounding a little groggy during the majority of the call, his apologies to analysts and the fact that he didn’t talk about anything except business were both good things.

When two reporters from TheStreet.com inquired yesterday during the day to what I thought could happen on the call, I made a note on Twitter that any lack of "worse than expected news," let alone any good news, could pop the stock. I also said the same exact thing right before the call started:

I also gave Musk credit on Twitter for his demeanor on the call, which was the right thing to do:

Though there are still many concerns with Tesla, which I will get into, scratching off "Elon Musk's erratic behavior" – as David Einhorn described it in his recent Q2 letter – from the list is another nominally positive event for shareholders and, in my belief, a good part of the reason why the stock is rallying post-earnings. There were legitimate concerns about Musk’s behavior and mental health, some of which have likely been alleviated after the company's conference call.

Another "good" thing, I guess, would be the fact that the company doesn’t seem to be in an absolutely imminent cash crunch that could shut them down in the next couple of weeks. Reporting a cash balance of $2.2B is still a little shaky, especially given the fact that the company’s cash balance minus customer deposits has dropped by almost $390M, as charted by @TeslaCharts on Twitter:

… but overall the situation doesn’t appear dire enough to shut the company down or cause catastrophic problems over the next few weeks, possibly months. I believe that this realization, when put up against the prevailing negative sentiment going into the quarter, is also what is allowing the stock to rally a little here. On top of all of this, the "story" remains intact. Elon Musk continues to tell investors things like they should expect 1 million cars coming out of China by the year 2020 and that things are moving in the right direction domestically.

The Negative: The Financials And Everything Else

Consistently counterbalanced to the "story" as it's delivered to the market is always the company‘s financials – which make up the majority of the bad news from this report, in this investor's opinion. The first two ways to quickly and simply identify how the financial situation has gotten worse are by looking at the company's net income figure, as shown below in this chart from Business Insider:

... and from the company's net working capital, which @TeslaCharts also graciously provided to the public via his Twitter feed.

This story to be told here is very simple. You can mix and match it anyway you would like, but there is a good reason that liquidity continues to be a topic of discussion for Tesla. In posting this last quarter and despite doing all of the above right, in my opinion, the company's balance sheet has simply gotten worse. The company experienced growth in payables by about $400 million sequentially and the company's long-term debt and interest expense both rose.

Despite the fact the Tesla is going to be able to survive imminently, it seems, the longer-term idea that the company is eventually going to need capital continues to look realistic. In addition to payables being up, working capital being down, debt being up and interest expense being up, share-based compensation also rose.

With no foundation on the balance sheet to fall back on and things seemingly moving in the wrong direction on the balance sheet, investors and analysts would usually focus on trying to locate and value a predictable cash flow stream, which Tesla has still, in this investor's opinion, not proven that it can generate in the future.

With regard to the Wells Notice situation, it is also worth noting that Probes Reporter, a company that is well known for identifying SEC probes via FOIA requests, stated the following on Twitter today:

Conclusion: Short-Term Gain, Possible Longer-Term Pain

The fact that Tesla remains a high-flying "momentum" stock that is mostly speculative will, in my opinion, continue to subject it to broader market moves. Investors should know that tech stocks, many of which are also high-flyers with large valuations, have experienced a little bit of a pullback and some volatility over the last week and that if this pullback continues, Tesla could see its valuation wind up shrinking at the same time.

^IXIC data by YCharts

To be honest, there didn’t really seem to be much in this report that I thought would move the stock in either direction. I’m not surprised that the stock is up, giving the overwhelmingly negative sentiment going into the report and I’ll extend kudos to Elon Musk for his behavior on this call. With that being said, it looks as though the "story versus the financials" argument is going to continue for the better part of the next quarter.

As this happens, fatigue could set in for some holding short positions and the stock may very well continue to rally. However, if the financial picture doesn’t get better and real world tangible solutions that make sense for alleviating the financial burden on the company don’t make their way into the picture within the next couple of months, the longer-term picture for Tesla could remain very grim. Perhaps this is why while the equity market pushes TSLA stock higher by 12.7% at this very moment, the bond market seems only bemused, with TSLA's August 2025 paper just barely ticking back over 90 cents on the dollar.

I've supplemented my thoughts on this topic in my most recent podcast, which you can listen to here:

