California Resources: Another Cash Flow Crash

Roughly one-third of consolidated cash flow is in joint ventures where the parent company might not have access to the cash flow.

One way to value an investment is along the lines of Warren Buffet. He reviews cash flow and decides what to pay for that cash flow. California Resources (CRC) just announced another cash flow crash during the latest conference call:

We reported cash flow from operating activities of $34 million in the second quarter and $234 million for the first six months of 2018. Recall that due to timing of interest and tax payments, which included greenhouse gas and property taxes, we generally experience larger working capital use in the second and fourth quarter.

No matter the situation, adequate cash flow is necessary to keep the lenders happy as well as satisfy long-term market valuations. The stock can certainly (and has definitely) increased in the short run on a good vision story. Sooner or later though cash flow matters (especially in comparison to long-term debt). The fact is that this company has very inadequate cash flow for the amount of long-term debt.

Source: California Resources Q2 2018 Conference Call Slides

Cash flow clearly improved from the second quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. However, cash flow is nowhere sufficient to properly service the debt of this company. Oil prices clearly need to rally to far higher levels and sustain those higher levels for a few years for this company to survive with the current debt levels. Most lenders want cash flow from operations to be about one-third of debt. Even accounting for the hedging losses, cash flow from operations before hedging losses does not appear close to that minimum guideline.

Furthermore, cash flow grew as the joint venture with Ares converted the electric plant and some gas processing assets into a profit center from an expense. The preferred stock issued for this transaction in effect raised the costs of production. But those higher costs showed as preferred stock distributions in the partnership. In effect the parent company consolidated the "cash flow" and the "profits" of the partnership while showing the preferred stock distributions elsewhere. In fact, the effect of paying about 4% of the total distributions as payment in kind to minimize the need for cash has been consistently ignored in management reports. The result of all this is robust cash flow growth by converting expenses to income and ignoring payment in kind transactions.

Source: California Resources Q2 2018 10-Q

The net effect of the transactions with the joint ventures is shown above. The Mezzanine Equity that many would consider debt is increasing. In the meantime, approximately $88 million (or more than one-third) of the cash flow from operations reported is really cash flow located in the joint ventures that may not be available to the parent company despite the consolidation. Therefore the increase in cash flow for just the parent company (not including the joint ventures) from the previous year is nowhere close to the 100% that is shown on the presentation slides. The bull argument that this company is leveraged to increasing oil prices is beginning to look less convincing.

The only visible place all of this shows is one line on the consolidated income statement of $30 million in non-controlling income. Investors really need to review the details of the ($234 million minus $88 million) $146 million cash flow. That is extremely close to the number to compare to the cash flow of the previous year when joint ventures were nowhere near as significant.

Management has argued that cash flow will leap in the new year as the hedges expire. Year-to-date losses on derivatives total roughly $200 million. That would certainly help cash flow but management would still be far away from a minimal cash flow objective of about $400 million per quarter to meet the usual lending guidelines.

Elephants in the Room

Source: California Resources Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The largest challenge that management faces by far is a lack of production growth. The conference call noted production growth figures of 1.5%. But then when analysts asked about fiscal year 2019, management refused to discuss tangible figures. The slides showing growth above are not all that encouraging. This company needs relatively strong oil prices to grow production. Otherwise the company will depend heavily upon joint ventures for production growth.

But viable joint ventures are hard to find when management is guiding to relatively high production figures.

Source: California Resources Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Negating the high realized oil prices are sky high costs. Management admitted to general and administrated costs that exceeded $7 BOE for the quarter. The guidance above does not show all that much of a decrease for the rest of the fiscal year. Many competitors survive with an expense level that is less than half of the BOE level shown above. So those general and administrative costs are a very significant competitive disadvantage.

Using 136 BOED and a 90-day third quarter to project interest costs per BOE yields an interest cost of more than $7 BOE. Combined with the high production costs shown above, much of the price advantage disappears due to those costs. Some items like the preferred stock distributions in the joint venture would be considered costs by many. Those preferred stock distributions grow steadily with the pay in kind feature. Even so the cash portion probably adds about another $2 BOE to the parent company costs (conservatively speaking).

Hedging losses appear to be running about $8 BOE at the current time. Those will gradually disappear as the hedges expire. But the other high costs remain. Clearly the company runs an extravagant operation.

Source: California Resources Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Another investor issue has to be debt reduction progress. Management made a fair amount of that progress by issuing more than $700 million of preferred stock. The distributions on the preferred stock make this source of capital far more expensive than the debt it replaced. Since many consider that Mezzanine Equity as debt (in addition to the expensiveness), not many analysts would consider the issuance of that preferred stock as progress.

Therefore much of the debt progress shown above resulted from equity exchanges or debt redeemed at a discount. Both of those transactions are signs of a company in financial distress.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website Aug. 2, 2018

Clearly the common stock of California Resources has had a great run this year. The common has outperformed many in the industry. However, the market cap of the common stock of $1.7 billion plus the debt and mezzanine equity of $5.7 billion equate to an enterprise value of roughly $7.4 billion. The unconsolidated six month cash flow from operations of $146 million does not come close to properly supporting the enterprise value shown above. Even the consolidated cash flow figure not including the joint venture preferred stock dividend obligation is not sufficient for the enterprise value shown above.

This stock is a market darling and it certainly could trade higher as a result of that elite status. Management admitted during the conference call that the company management had a goal to get to investment grade. That is going to take quite a bit more work and achievement than management admits to at the current time. This stock is definitely not suitable for buy and hold investors. Even experienced traders need to realize that this is one of the more expensive stocks when enterprise value is compared to cash flow in the oil and gas industry. The common stock is therefore more likely to decrease in value than increase in value over the next five years.

The expiration of hedges should provide an insufficient cash flow jump that could provide speculators with some hope. But costs appear to be much too high and production growth too low to provide a long-term solution. Most likely more equity dilution in the future will be needed to assure the survival of the company during the next oil price downturn.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like California Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own one out-of-the-money put.