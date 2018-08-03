BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Still A Bad Investment, Despite The Oil Price Rise

The current value of all future payments is significantly lower than the $27 the trust trades at.

The 20% dividend yield looks temting, but the payout will continue to decline going forward.

The rise in the price of oil has increased the future payments the trust will make.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) will, in all likelihood, deliver negative total returns over the remaining lifetime of the trust. Investors should avoid shares of this trust, despite the fact that the 20% dividend yield looks tempting to some.

BPT is a $600 million (market cap) royalty trust, whose assets are located in the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field in Alaska. BP Alaska, a subsidiary of BP (BP), produces oil there, with daily production rates of roughly 85,000 barrels.

Investors who purchase shares of BPT are not investing into BP or its operations. They are, and this is an important difference, investing into a royalty stream. The amount of the royalties that BPT receives from BP, and that are then paid out to investors, depends on the production numbers in the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field.

Production is not controlled by BPT, which is the first negative, as payments towards BPT holders is completely dependent on BP's decisions to produce a certain amount of oil in the field.

The price for WTI has been at (or close to) three year highs over the last couple of weeks, but the price of oil remains well below the pre-crisis levels. Higher oil prices are a positive for BPT due to two reasons: First, higher oil prices make it more economical for BP to pump oil, which should lead to higher production numbers in the Prudhoe Bay field, all else equal. Secondly, BPT's royalties depend on the price for WTI to some degree, higher oil prices therefore lead to higher royalty payments per barrel.

What Are The Royalties That BPT Will Receive And Pay Out To Its Owners?

The royalties that BPT receives can be calculated via a formula that has been fixed when the trust was created in 1989.

Royalties are received on 90,000 barrels of oil per day (if production numbers are higher than that) or the actual production output, as long as it is below 90,000 barrels per day.

The per-barrel royalties depend on the price of oil as well as on the so called adjusted chargeable costs and production taxes. The price per barrel, lowered by these two charges, gets us to the eligible spread, of which BPT receives 16.4%.

The chargeable costs, combined with the adjustment factor, are the reason why BPT's royalties are poised to fall significantly going forward. These chargeable costs follow a fixed structure that has been set when the trust was founded close to 30 years ago.

We see that the chargeable cost per barrel rises rapidly during 2018 and beyond. This is one part of the adjustable cost figure, the chargeable costs from above are multiplied with an adjustment factor that was 1.899 at the beginning of the current year (10-Q, page 11). The adjustment factor is tied to inflation, we can therefore assume that it will rise by about 2% annually going forward. This gets us to the following chargeable cost estimates:

Year Chargeable costs Adjustment factor Adjusted chargeable costs 2018 $20 1.89 $37.8 2019 $23.75 1.93 $45.8 2020 $26.50 1.97 $52.1 2021 $29.25 2.01 $58.7 2022 $32 2.05 $65.2 2023 $34.75 2.09 $72.6 2024 $37.5 2.13 $79.8

We see that the adjusted chargeable costs will rise rapidly over the coming years. With the price of WTI standing at $71.20 right now, chargeable costs would lie above the price of oil by 2023 if the price of oil does not rise further. On top of the adjusted chargeable costs we also have to subtract production taxes, about $1.50 per barrel.

This means that, based on adjusted chargeable costs of $45.80, production taxes of $1.50, and a price per barrel of $71.20, BPT would receive 16.4% of $23.90 per barrel, or $3.92 per barrel in 2019.

Production was below 90,000 barrels daily during the majority of the last couple of years. When we calculate with an average production of 85,000 barrels next year, BPT would receive $29.9 million quarterly next year, or about $119 million for all of 2019. With a share count of 22 million this equals a per share royalty of $5.44.

Beyond 2019 that payout will shrink rapidly:

Year Difference between oil price and adjusted chargeable costs and production taxes Total royalties (quarterly) Royalties per share (quarterly) Royalties per share (annual) 2019 $23.90 $29.9 million $1.36 $5.44 2020 $17.60 $22.1 million $1.00 $4.00 2021 $11.30 $14.2 million $0.65 $2.70 2022 $4.70 $5.9 million $0.27 $1.04 2023 -$1.80 - - -

We see that the royalties that owners of BPT will receive would shrink to zero by 2023, the cumulative payout over the coming four years is about $13. Some payments will be made during the remainder of 2018, so the total payout will be about $15 if the price of oil does not change.

Paying $27 in order to receive $15 over the coming years before the Trust is terminated looks like a very bad deal. It would take a massive and long-lasting increase in the price of oil for investors to break even with their investment in BPT. Even in such a scenario BPT would not be a good choice, though. There are many stocks whose share price will rise massively if the price of oil rises for a long period of time, those would be a much better pick to speculate on rising oil prices.

BPT Is Not A Good Pick Under Any Scenario

There are three possibilities:

- The price of oil declines over the coming years, in that case BPT will be terminated well before investors get payments totaling $27 (the current price per unit of the trust). Investors would lose more than half of their money.

- The price of oil remains more or less the same as it is right now over the coming years. In that case BPT gets terminated in 2023 and investors lose about half of their money.

- The price of oil rises massively and stays well above the current level for years. In that case investors might get their $27 back, but other investments would have produced huge returns, whereas BPT does not.

Investors who believe that the price of oil will rise substantially over the coming years should not hold BPT, but rather invest in something that will see its value and its dividends rise, such as an oil & gas explorer ETF or the stocks of oil & gas companies.

Bottom Line

It is likely that BPT will be terminated in the early 2020s, investors will, in all likelihood, receive less than $27 before the trust stops paying dividends.

Even in a best case scenario where the price of oil rises for years, other investments would be way more attractive. There thus is no good reason to hold shares of BPT right now, despite the fact that the yield is relatively high.

