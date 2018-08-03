5 Reasons Why Airbus Is Considering The A330neo Freighter

Recently it has been rumored that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is considering the development of an Airbus A330neo freighter, which would likely be based on the shortest member of the Airbus A330neo family. In this report, we look at 3 reasons why Airbus is considering the development of a dedicated freighter based on the re-engine variant of the Airbus A330.

Slow sales Airbus A330-200F

Source: Air Cargo World

One important reason for Airbus to consider building an Airbus A330neo freighter are the slow sales of the Airbus A330-200F. While the air cargo market has been sluggish for many operators for a long time, Boeing (BA) continued adding orders to its backlog for all of its freighter variants.

Order inflow for the Airbus A330-200F has been relatively mute. While we saw order inflow for Boeing’s freighters picking up, the Airbus A330-200F saw no orders since March 2015 when Turkish Airlines ordered 4 additional aircraft. To date, Airbus has sold 42 A330F aircraft and delivered 38 aircraft leaving a backlog of 4 units. Since the first flight of the Airbus A330F, Boeing sold almost 300 freighter jets. So the contrast is quite big and we can conclude that the Airbus A330-200F has not been what Airbus expected from it. As the cargo market rebounds this gives reason to explore alternative freighter developments such as the Airbus A330-800F.

Slow sales Airbus A330neo

Source: Wikipedia

Another reason to consider the development of the Airbus A330-800F are the slow sales on the Airbus A330neo program. We believe that the time of the Airbus A330neo has yet to come, but it is no secret that Airbus had to cut production due to key campaigns not falling their way. With the Airbus A330-800F, Airbus could create a new product that occupies several delivery slots each year. Freighter development is not cheap, but given the absence of big Airbus A330neo successes it certainly is worth considering an Airbus A330-800F instead of having to cut production even further in the future. Additionally, one important factor to consider a neo freighter variant is the fact that Airbus has no orders for the Airbus A330-800. It would be a waste of money for Airbus having developed the aircraft and not putting it to any use. By adding a freighter variant, Airbus can not only use the A330neo platform for other purposes but it can simultaneously strengthen its entire A330neo product line.

Supporting production

With Airbus going through a shift from production of the current engine option family of the Airbus A330 to full production of the new engine option family, it should not come as a surprise that Airbus is contemplating the launch of an A330neo freighter. The Airbus A330ceo and Airbus A330neo are two product families with a high commonality, but being able to do a full transition from ceo production to neo including a neo freighter will reduce costs of production while maintaining and possibly expanding the strength of the product line.

Customer interest

The most important reasons of course is customer interest. Without customer interest no development will be initiated. Freighter development is costly and far more complex than the ‘take out the seats and you have a freighter’ talk we often hear and read. So you really do need the customers before committing to such development.

UPS (UPS) and Amazon’s (AMZN) cargo airline Prime Air are interested in the Airbus A330-800F. That might come somewhat as a surprise, since these airlines mainly operate Boeing aircraft. UPS does operate around 50 Airbus freighters, but recently has turned to Boeing to support its growth while Prime Air has been using converted Boeing 767 aircraft. A main reason why cargo carriers could be looking for an Airbus A330-800F is the superior fuel burn performance it might deliver. It will come at a cost, but if the airlines are expecting fuel prices to head higher which they likely do then it might be worth buying fuel efficient freighters despite the premium that needs to be paid on acquisition. Additionally, since the Airbus A330neo is not the best selling aircraft freighter airlines do have a much better position to negotiate the development and pricing of a fuel efficient freighter. Airlines could turn to Boeing with the request of a new freighter aircraft, but given the success of the Boeing 787 the jet maker likely would not be too willing to develop such aircraft at this stage and even if it did there aren’t a lot of slots available since the passenger jet is selling quite well. This all would results in acquisition costs being higher.

Competition with Boeing

Boeing and Airbus are always battling for sales. One of the markets where this does not happen is the cargo aircraft market, for the simple fact that Boeing likely offers cargo aircraft at a better price point and it has a more complete product portfolio for the cargo market. By adding a seemingly disruptive product to the cargo aircraft market, Airbus could try to take more of the market than it does now.

Conclusion

Airbus is looking into the development of a new fuel efficient freighter, due to a few factors that are coming together. With their dedicated Airbus A330-200 freighter not being a sales success, the company will want to develop something that would enable it to benefit from growing demand for air cargo. Additionally, it would help strengthen the Airbus A330neo program and utilize the Airbus A330-800 base aircraft which has been developed but has no customers at this point. So for Airbus it is certainly worth it to consider the development of re-engined freighter. For airlines it is also worth considering fuel efficient freighters as oil prices seem to be on the rise and there could be a cross-over point where a higher acquisition prices might actually offset lower operating costs.

It seems that there only are good things about going with a neo freighter and Airbus would be foolish not to develop a new freighter, but that is a deceiving thought. One of the reasons Boeing does so well on the cargo market is because it can offer a relatively low pricing on its freighter aircraft compared to the next generation aircraft, which costs 10 to 25 percent more to acquire. So the pricing of the aircraft has to match the low-utilization nature of the air cargo market. If an Airbus A330neo Freighter will become reality, it is highly likely that Airbus will seek further simplification in the product offering by using the Airbus A330neo as the base for an MRTT, a Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft.

In short, there are 5 big reasons to consider a neo freighter development and one bigger reason, namely pricing, not to consider it. In the end, the puzzle remains complex since customer interest driven by market growth and overall cost reductions has to justify the research and development costs of a freighter, even then Boeing could still offer its aircraft at a better price and seduce customers with a more complete product line up and then we have not yet addressed the pressure that converted freighters (P2F, passenger to freighter conversions) can put on the appeal and subsequently pricing of dedicated freighters.

We think an Airbus A330-800F development is no given and is still far off and effectively competing with Boeing is even farther off.

