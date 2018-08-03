North American Palladium Ltd. (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Jim Gallagher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Hill - Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

David Peck - Vice President, Exploration

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Gallagher, President and CEO of North American Palladium. Please go ahead, Mr. Gallagher.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, operator and good morning. I would like to thank everyone for joining us this morning. I’m Jim Gallagher, CEO and President.

Before we begin this morning, I’m required to mention that we might make some Forward-looking statements. All mining involves a number of inherent risks, and as a result we invite you to read and understand the disclaimer.

I would also like to mention, that all dollar amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Tim Hill; and our VP of Exploration, David Peck.

This morning I will go through some of the operating highlights from the quarter as well as provide an update on the palladium market. Following that, Tim will take us through the financials and Dave will provide an update on our exploration program. There will be time for questions at the end.

This quarter, we reported the total reportable injury frequency of 2.2 against the Ontario mining industry average of year-to-date at 2.7. We have recently surpassed one year with no lost time accidents which is important with almost 700 employees and contractors.

We continue to see sustained profitability this quarter, and improving our most operational and financial key performance indicators over this time last year. Our strategy of maximizing total throughput by supplementing the higher-grade underground ore from the offset zone with lower grade material from both underground and surface sources continues to lead to improvements in our financial performance. As a result, palladium production increased by 15% over this same time last year.

Underground mining costs were $39 per tonne and mill costs were less than $10 per tonne, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA of $37 million for the quarter. As well, we announced in the yesterday’s release that we will be completing an updated 43-101 technical report in the second half of the year. This report will outline an optimized life of mine plan that fully utilizes the large oil reserve Lac des Iles and better reflects the full potential of the mine.

Overall, an additional 405,000 tonnes were mined this quarter compared to Q2 of 2017. This reflects the return to full-time mill run, supplemented by an increase in underground production, Sheriff Pit ore and additional surface stockpile tonnage. The Sheriff Pit has continued to increase production this quarter and is expected to be in better grade and higher tonnages in the second half of the year.

Underground ore mined at LDI was 532,000 tonnes and at average palladium grade of three grams per tonne. The all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was US$658 per ounce compared to US$612 for the same period in 2017. The all-in sustaining increase is primarily due to a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar.

Results were affected by some additional investment in the sustaining capital. The production shortfall in June was primarily due to truck fleet availability issues and some manpower issues, and will be turned around - and has turned around in fact in August.

This quarter, underground mining costs per tonne decreased to $38 compared to $44 for same period in 2017. We expect underground costs to remain under $40 per tonne for the rest of the year, maintaining [NAV’s] (Ph) position as one of the lowest cost underground mines in Canada.

In projects, the Company invested 16.4 million in capital during the quarter compared to 10.8 million for the same period of 2017. Major expenditures include the tailings management facility, tailings thickener, underground development and infrastructure, and mobile equipment, demonstrating the Company’s continued commitment to investing in long-term assets for the LDI mining.

All metals and commodities have recently seen an increase in price volatility due to concerns over trade wars and tariffs. Despite this, the palladium prices remained recently strong at above US$900 per ounce.

I will now hand things over to Tim for an overview of our second quarter financials. Tim.

Timothy Hill

Thank you, Jim. Good morning, everyone. Revenue for the quarter was $94.1 million compared to $70.3 million in Q2 2017. This year-over-year increase is a result of increased palladium sold and higher palladium prices. Production costs this quarter were $44.1 million compared to $39.3 million in Q2 2017.

On a per tonne basis, production cost decreased by 40% down to $41 per tonne milled from $68 per tonne milled in Q2 of 2017. We continue to see the benefits of our investment at the LDI mine and the resulting increase in production.

As can be seen in these bar charts, the Company's financial results have improved significantly this year. Net income almost doubled increasing by $7.5 million or 95% to $15.4 million for this quarter compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.2 million for the quarter increasing by more than 80% compared to $20.5 million in Q2 2017. These year-over-year improvements are attributable to increased revenue resulting from higher palladium sales, higher palladium prices and improved economies of scale reducing unit costs.

As of June 30th, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million compared to $16.8 million one year prior. During the quarter, the Company reduced its total debt by $20.8 million to $82.1 million compared to $107.6 million as of June 30, 2017.

As at July 15th, 2018, the Company had credit available of US$19.9 million under the company’s credit facility.

I will now turn the call over to Dave to discuss our exploration activities.

David Peck

Thanks, Jim. And good morning. A total of 4,446 meters of exploration drilling was completed at Lac des Iles in the quarter and included eight underground holes and nine surface drill holes.

For our underground program, we continue to see encouraging drill results from our Offset South target including one of our best drilled hole to-date, hole 18-805, which intersected over 68 meters of over five grams of palladium, including 32 meters of over nine grams per tonne palladium with six meters of over 20 grams per tonne palladium. Underground drilling will continue to focus on the offset target for the remainder of the year.

The next slide shows the location of our surface exploration activities for the quarter. We continued a total of nine surface holes, including six on the Creek Zone target and three on the Baker Zone target. Both of these targets are located within two kilometers of the mill and both represent historical mineral encourages that we have applied new interpretations from historical recent geological and geophysical data.

We are pleased to report that we received the best record drill results for both of these out cropping targets based on these new models. At Creek Zone intersected 27 meters of over three grams per ton palladium, including 30 meters of over five grams per tonne palladium.

Interestingly, the base mental contents in the Creek Zone appear to be double to triple those seen in the offset Roby zones at the same palladium grade. And this shows the mineralization here has a higher average sulfide content, this is a characteristic we hope to exploit with a major new geophysical program that we plan to complete in September and October.

The positive underground and surface exploration results for the second quarter, our premise on the new structural and geological models and early a testimony to the significant potential for new discoveries that remain on mine property. We expect to provide a more thorough update on all of our exploration programs this fall.

I will turn the call back to Jim for his closing remarks.

Jim Gallagher

Thanks, Dave. Looking forward, our guidance remains unchanged for 2018. We are pleased by the recent exploration drill results and we remain focused on both surface and underground near mine targets.

We will update stakeholders of the results of this program as they come additional. The board continues to explore strategic opportunities for the Company. During the last quarter, a number of interested parties signed NDA and access to data room. There can be no certainty however, that any potential transaction will emerge from the process.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning and calling again from California. Congratulations on another great quarter. Jim, I have a few questions. The first one is about the press release of June 6th, that I haven't heard any follow-up about negotiations with the gold paper station. Can you provide some background as to what the conflict was or it is and how to negotiations proceed?

Jim Gallagher

So, good question, Robert. Complicated relationship with [indiscernible] pay it's one of five first nations of original good sales we do deal with. It is in fact the most engaged group with us, so we have a number of business arrangements with [indiscernible] number of employ the contract basis, a number of their joint venture partners as well. So, we have had an ongoing relationship.

The dispute complicated in many fashions has a lot to do with their land position and title rights to the property relative to the Government of Ontario. They did give from the Government of Ontario during the blockades that lasted approximately five and a half, six days.

They did get recognition to be in the most impacted First Nation by our mining activities and that was a big piece of what Gull Bay was after. So that was really an issue that was not for us to resolve, but for the government to resolve and they did send a representative to the table and we did resolve that.

The other issues were around employment and some discussion around the multiple joint ventures and I won’t get into all of the details, because we are still discussing those with Gull Bay. So we are in process of getting ongoing discussions, those tend to move quite slow. So really we intend to turn this Letter of Intent that we signed into what we are calling a collaboration agreement and those discussions are ongoing at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So is there a question of mineral rights to the land and do you own the land or is the land - are the rights being leased from the Government of Ontario, curious to just understand that?

Jim Gallagher

Yes, so Gull Bay does not have rights to them, does not have mineral rights manufacture. The whole area of Northwestern Ontario is covered by the Robinson Superior Treating. Mineral rights are not part of that. So you are right. It’s Crown land which we lease and have the rights.

So it’s really more of a business opportunity, training, the involvement, education, hiring of First Nation employees, those are some of the issues and some compensation for impact on traditional territory. So it’s traditional territory for all five of these operational groups that I mentioned. So those are really what the issues are, but there is not an issue of ownership and then role rights.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, so the impact to their land would be in terms of tailings and treatments and water quality and stuff like that?

Jim Gallagher

Right. And I think the strict essence of the law which is not necessarily being measured, that’s always a pride these days, but the strict essence of the law is you must compensate for your impact on the traditional activities, which would hunting, fishing, et cetera. So the operation has been there for 25 years. Let’s say some of these negotiations that we are now having are first time of those discussions that you have been held in detail so. They are details at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just surprised not to hearing more follow-up in the quarter results and so I was asking. Another question is, as far as the all-in sustaining cost of milled palladium, I notice that this quarter was a little bit unfavorable year-over-year, you mentioned it was because of the Canadian dollar and because of some capital improvements, which makes sense because the palladium cost was so high that you needed to spend a little bit money on - or is a good time to spend money on capital improvements. I guess my question is, what do you see as the best all-in sustaining cost that can reasonably be achieved if the price of palladium should continue to fall? Do you think you could maintain on [indiscernible].

Jim Gallagher

Tim do you want to take that one?

Timothy Hill

Robert Tim Hill here. Do you want to finish the question there? What was the latter half of that question?

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I'm just seeing that, perhaps palladium will fall to a level below $700 an ounce. And then obviously profitability will be adversely affected. Unless you can bring the cost down to below $600 an ounce.

Unidentified Analyst

So, would that be feasible you see?

Jim Gallagher

Feasible under a couple of conditions. One, of course, the exchange rate, as you mentioned, is a big part of this metric. We look at the Canadian dollar amount as well. There is flexibility and our mine plan to adjust for falling prices as well. There are areas you could tap, there are investments we would differ and so we feel that in a of falling palladium price, we will be able to adjust to maintain our liquidity.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. And finally I have one more question, is about the palladium market itself. Do you have any idea why the recent spike in palladium prices came about over the last year, year and a half? And are you aware of any new sources of demand for the metal since the supply doesn't seem to have changed? If anything, the supply from you of course has increased?

Jim Gallagher

Robert, good question. And I think I have a pretty good sense. So, in fact, I think you are aware 80% of palladium consumption goes into catalytic converters. Auto sales globally have been on a steady rise over the last several years quite frankly. So and that is driven by what is still a very strong U.S. economy and in particular by growth in China.

China is actually the country that leads the electrification of automobiles. However the bulk of those are actually hybrids. So they are plugging electric hybrids, we have feedback that a lot of those plug in electric hybrid which have internal combustion engines, in fact don't often get plugged in simply because they lack the infrastructures in a very dense city population.

We actually have the infrastructure to have all those vehicles plugged in. And those sales were significant due to very, very significant government subsidies, but they are still highbred. So they continue to sell record numbers of automobiles and I think the last numbers I saw, China produced 23 million automobiles last year, the U.S. produce 17 million. So China quite a number of years ago became the number one title producing in the world.

So that is the big drive on the demand side. And again, all of those talk about electrification which concerns many people, the vast majority are still some version of a hybrid and therefore - and I think I have explained this on previous conference calls, hybrids actually have slightly higher loadings of palladium, because of the nature of the engine [indiscernible] must be hot in order to work properly and achieve the emission standards. And hybrids because the cycle on and off tend not to on the spot and so they compensate for that with a slightly higher levels.

So that is on the demand side. On the supply side, it's been flat and in fact there is a headline just this morning that Impala Platinum in South Africa is laying off 15,000 workers and it’s going to cut approximately 250,000 ounces of platinum, which in their minds carries about 50% palladium ounces equivalent.

So there is an announcement this morning that about a 100,000 ounces, which is only about 1% of the market, is being ticking off. And so, that is the biggest risk. Supply has been clearly steady around the world, it’s about 10 million ounce market but the risk [indiscernible] South Africa, the platinum price of course is quite low, it’s below the operating cost for most of the South African producers and they do have to take some drastic steps and Impala has just announced today that they are going to do that.

So despite everything going on in the world, I think there is more risk on the supply side coming out of South Africa and they are still depending on what happens if tariffs and trade wars, there is still some upside on the consumption side in the market so.

Unidentified Analyst

I had also read that palladium might be useful in extending the life of nickel metal hydride batteries and deep-cycle cell batteries, something to be made aware of. So with all this good news around palladium and about around this Company, you would probably realize there has been a lot of share price appreciation in the last six months to a year, are you doing anything - I know you are shopping the company around, but are you doing anything as far as investor conference participations and try to increase share value?

Jim Gallagher

Well so Robert. So the answer is yes we have, certainly we have been on the road mostly with private investors and some public. We are not currently covered by any investment houses and the main reason for that is we still only have 8% of our shares on the market and most investors invest too smaller float for them to take a position.

So part of what we are doing with this strategic process is looking at ways if there is not a full sale of the company. We recognize, Brookfield, our primary shareholder, recognizes that we have to get more shares into the market. So that is part of this strategic process. We know we have to get a much greater float so that we can get some share price appreciation.

I think it’s fair to see the current share price is not reflective of the true value either high or low of the company. And the very small number of trades on a daily basis can certainly impact our share price and which is why most of the big investors are staying away at this point in time. So our strategy is to change that dynamic and if it’s not a full sale, get more shares, more float on the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey thanks again very much. I appreciate it and I will be back next quarter. Try not to schedule the meeting at 5:30 California Time. Will you?

Jim Gallagher

Thank you Robert.

Timothy Hill

Thank you.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you very much, operator and thank you to everyone who called in. Have a good day.

