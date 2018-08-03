Dividend Aristocrat Performance: July 2018

Understanding the recent performance of this group can also illustrate themes that could impact dividend stability.

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

Dividend growth investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituent companies that have successfully increased their dividends for at least 25 years, have outperformed the S&P 500 on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the past three decades.

Traditionally, the Dividend Aristocrats tend to outperform in down markets. In the last five down years for the S&P 500 (SPY), the Dividend Aristocrats have strongly outperformed.

While the Dividend Aristocrats continue to lag the tech-heavy capitalization-weighted indices in 2018, they staged strong returns last month. Only 7 of 53 issuers - Chevron (CVX), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Sysco (SYY), Exxon Mobil (XOM), S&P Global (SPGI), Leggett & Platt (LEG), and Hormel (HRL) - produced negative total returns in July. I would take that positively skewed return distribution in any period.

The table below lists all 53 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

A 2011 report by Morgan Stanley showed that dividend stocks paying between 3% and 6% offered the highest absolute and risk-adjusted returns. This corroborates with my own analysis that shows that non-dividend payers and the highest dividend yield cohorts produce lower absolute risk-adjusted returns.

Source: Morgan Stanley, FactSet

At 6.26%, AT&T (T) is now out of the historical Dividend Sweet Spot, with the stock near a six-year low. While AT&T is a big holding for dividend investors, more notably, 40 of the constituents are below the 3% yield target. Now that might be less meaningful since that 0.01% to 3% range delivered the second highest absolute and risk-adjusted returns in the Morgan Stanley dataset.

I have heard from some readers that they do not like the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trust for its low dividend. I would counter that it is dividend growth and not absolute yield level that matters long-term, and the ability to deliver rising payouts through the boom and bust of the cycle that matters.

If you would like to customize your portfolio weights to these companies, I hope this periodic refresh is valuable.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.