Heineken First Half Sales Up But Profits Down With Brazilian Integration

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) just released its Half-year results. Revenues are up but profits down with its Brazilian integration.

Heineken has 576 million shares outstanding, its stock trades for €86.54, and the market cap is €49.8 billion ($58 billion). The stock trades at a forward PE of 20. The dividend yield is about 1.8%.

Revenues for the first half grew 4.2% from €10.342 billion ($12.1 billion) to €10.777 billion ($12.6 billion). Operating profits fell 2.9% from €1.805 billion ($2.11 billion) to €1.754 billion ($2.05 billion). Free cash flow rose 21.8% from €746 million ($873 million) to €909 million ($1.063 billion). The dividend was raised from €.54 to €.59.

Beer volumes grew 4.6% for Heineken. To further break it down: 10.4% for Africa/Middle East/Eastern Europe (that’s an odd way to lump a bunch of countries together), 16.9% for the Americas, 6.4% for Asia, and 23.7% for Europe.

Profits were down a little with the consolidation of Kirin’s Brazilian unit into Heineken. The real has been pretty weak versus the euro and dollar.

Heineken’s portfolio includes: Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Birra Moretti, and many other brands. Almost every beer you see in the cooler is owned by Inbev or Heineken. Every Mexican beer is owned by the two. Heineken got the Mexican brands a few years ago from Femsa. Femsa owns shares in Heineken Holdings.

A recent article from Bloomberg does a great job comparing Inbev (BUD) to Heineken. Inbev has far better profit margins: Inbev’s operating margins are almost 30.31% and Heineken’s are 16.3%. 3G Capital controls Inbev and is famous for cutting costs. Heineken bought into Brazil to expand its market there. Ambev (ABEV), which is majority owned by Inbev, controls the market down there. We recently bought into Ambev and are at a 6% profit in twelve days. Ambev’s stock has gotten beaten up with the rest of the Brazilian market.

We’ve held the stock for six years and are at a 132% profit. With the dividend, probably more like 145%. The drawback to owning Dutch stocks is that you will have part of the dividend withheld for taxes, even inside of an IRA. There is a second class of shares named Heineken Holdings (OTCQX:HKHHF). Holdings holds 50.005% of Heineken. L'Arche Green N.V. holds 52.599% of the Heineken Holding. The Heineken family holds 88.86% of L'Arche Green. The remaining 11.14% of L'Arche Green is held by the Hoyer family. I suggest you watch Kidnapping Mr. Heineken on Netflix. It stars Anthony Hopkins.

Holdings stock trades for a discount of 4.5%. I suggest you buy holdings because you’re getting Heineken’s shares for 4.5% less. Also, you’ll get 4.5% more of the dividend.

Heineken has branched out into cider. According to a press release, “Cider volume increased double digit to 2.6 million hectolitres (2017: 2.3 million). Growth was particularly strong in South Africa, Vietnam and Poland. In the UK, volume was up low single digit benefiting from innovation and the relisting at a large retailer. Cider is now locally produced in 14 markets.” We have owned C&C PLC (OTCQX:CCGGY), which brews Woodchuck and Hornsby’s. I’ve been screaming for years that C&C can’t compete against the big boys and needs to sell out. So far, no one has listened to me. We’ve held the stock two years and are down 10.61%. With the dividend, probably down about 4%.

I love Heineken. It’s one of my favorite stocks. The family will never sell. I don’t know if it’s a good time to buy because I have a psychological hang up about buying something that has risen from where I first bought it. The product is awesome, it’s easy to understand, and the company is literally everywhere.

