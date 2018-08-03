Regeneron: How This Bull Can Continue To Gore The Bears

Just as important, catalysts for further growth of the above products and from the pipeline could encourage the bulls to look at the horizon and imagine sunrise, not sunset.

The company may finally be in a sweet spot, with improving launches of Dupixent as well as Kevzara and Praluent, and continued growth from Eylea.

Introduction

Regeneron (REGN) pleased the bulls Thursday, reporting Q2 results and holding a conference call before the market opened. The stock traded up from the start and closed at a multi-month high, closing around $397. Revenues were up only 9% yoy, but since all the Sanofi (SNY) collaboration drugs had known sales as SNY reported earlier in the week, the $992 MM in US Eylea sales may have represented a mild upside surprise in view of aggressive claims of market share gains by Lucentis from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in its recent mid-year review. Strong though inexorably slowing Eylea sales growth ex-US by REGN's partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) was also noted.

Product revenue growth exceeded total revenue growth, as SNY's reimbursements for REGN's R&D declined yoy, as expected. Thus REGN is operationally doing better than the 9% revenue comparison implies.

When Mr. Market digested the news, REGN soared, continuing its uptrend, closing up 7% ($26) for the day.

Because of the back-and-forth of reimbursements from SNY, the question of whether to back out REGN's stock-based compensation, and the inevitable "one-time" factors, what EPS number is "correct" is an almost metaphysical question. Using GAAP, this is the favorable Q2 yoy comparison:

$4.82 vs. $3.34.

Is this really enough to have sent REGN from a bear market low near $280 all the way to challenge $400 again? Maybe not. But maybe the short-sellers and other traders were too bearish for too long.

Let's explore, but remember, this is a REGN bull writing this. I'm going to give the reasons why I have been re-accumulating the stock at the lower levels below $400 and especially below $350. The bear case will get a brief mention later on. Even though the section on risks is short, it's just as important as the prolonged bull thesis laid out next.

To begin with, history may be on the side of the bulls. After all...

REGN has been a leading growth stock

It's important to remember the magnitude of the move up, and how relatively mild the sell-off has been; something like the relatively modest drop in the S&P 500 (SPY) from 2000 to 2002 after the mega-move from 1991 to 2000. REGN has moved up from about $20 to about $400 in the past 10 years, a 35% CAGR. Here is the chart, showing REGN versus a number of leading indices:

REGN data by YCharts

The chart is busy. It shows that REGN has performed within hailing distance of Amazon (AMZN) and has beaten Apple (AAPL) handily, clobbered a broad-based index of biotechs (XBI), and has destroyed the performance of SPY.

So, with REGN back where it first reached nearly 4 full years ago, can investors begin thinking of it as the next AMZN or Netflix (NFLX), or at least Tesla (TSLA)? In other words, can and will Mr. Market begin embedding optimism that past is prologue for this company?

I think so.

Here's why I think the reward:risk ratio is positive for REGN to climb, with new highs above $600 a reasonable possibility by about 2021, if not sooner.

Why REGN deserves growth stock status

REGN has at least 5 attributes that together impress me enough to again induce me to make it one of my largest positions, though at $400, it's not truly cheap, as I argued it was when it was around and below $300. These 5 points are:

Stable senior management; founder and co-founder remain in place,

the VelocImmune platform technology,

two leading franchise-quality drugs, Eylea and Dupixent,

a presentable and perhaps powerful pipeline apart from Eylea and Dupixent, and

valuation modestly above that of SPY but faster, less cyclical growth prospects (REGN is now at 20X consensus 2018 EPS).

In the interests of brevity, I will just hit a few high points, not all the above or the other points that can be made about what is becoming a large company with numerous moving parts.

Eylea, the Rodney Dangerfield of mega-blockbusters

This drug dominates the branded VEGF intra-ocular market over Lucentis, but it keeps getting "no respect." It is one of the world's best-selling products despite not even being on the market for 7 years.

Yet it might fully account for all of REGN's diluted market cap of around $45 B.

With potential patent protection for Eylea into the 2030s, the possibility of an improved dose/formulation (disclosed on the conference call), potential near-term FDA approval for a prolonged dosing period, favorable interim results from the PANORAMA study, China now having granted marketing approval for Eylea for both wet AMD and DME, and management's insistence that neither RHHBY's newer Lucentis versions nor the single-stranded agent in Phase 3 from Novartis (NVS) are truly differentiated from Eylea, it is possible that Eylea alone is worth REGN's entire market cap. The reasoning is as follows.

US Eylea sales in Q2 annualized at $4 B, at about an extraordinary 96% gross margin. Payments from BAYRY annualized at $1 B at 100% profit margins to REGN. So we are looking at about $4.8 B annualized gross margin profit, and both US and international sales are growing. More important, the diabetic eye disease market is barely penetrated, and the penetration importantly involves laser therapy. Thus VEGF therapy, as with Eylea, has two chances to make major gains in diabetic eye diseases. One is to supplant laser, the other is to enlarge the number of treated patients. In any case, because we're guessing here, I'm going to assume that REGN is basically correct in that Eylea sets a very high bar for competing products, and that in any case, any new drug for AMD will need time to get all the approvals and other data (including safety) that Eylea has. Given all that, perhaps REGN's average annual revenue from Eylea will be $7 B, not the current $5 B pace, and perhaps that $7 B will incorporate the time value of money (i.e., the nominal average sales may be nicely higher than $7 B). Then the question is whether the patent protection for Eylea will indeed go to 2032, with the possibility of longer protection than that if REGN does bring a new patented dose/formulation to the market. So, $7 B X 14 years (to 2032) would be $84 B in total revenues to REGN. Call it $80 B gross profit. Subtract 15% for SG&A plus ongoing R&D to get $68 B, then subtract 20% from that for taxes to get to about $54 B. Since that is above REGN's market cap, round down to $45 B.

Now, what is the probability of that happening? I don't know, but think of Humira from AbbVie (ABBV) or Revlimid from Celgene (CELG). Both are having longer runs than expected when, as with Eylea, they were 6-7 years into their life cycles, and both are flying well above revenue expectations than extant. So in addition to all the ways that Eylea could fall short of the above possibility (perhaps far short), I think there is upside to even higher present values than estimated above.

Then there is Dupixent.

A pipeline in a product

Despite just getting going ex-US, Dupixent soared in Q2, achieving an $836 MM annual sales rate. This allowed REGN's share of its commercialization partnership with SNY to see lower losses. I project break-even on this partnership next year. The reasons are growing Kevzara sales and (surprise) some growth in Praluent as well. Both those drugs have more upside than many think, but Dupixent is for now by far the main attraction. I anticipate broadening indications for progressively younger patients in atopic dermatitis, called AD, and then I expect approval for asthma and approval in younger populations there, as well. Until there is a label, I will be cautious about the degree of success for this drug in asthma, but I'm hopeful that it will be viewed by physicians as best-in-class. If so, then it has multi-billion-dollar sales potential just in the US, just for that indication. REGN presented data in the conference call that perhaps 800,000 Americans are candidates for biologic therapy for asthma but are not receiving it. If, and it's a big if, 100,000 of them get treated with Dupixent at, say, $30,000 per year revenue to REGN, then this indication alone, in the US alone, would be a $3 B annual opportunity.

If AD is the same size, then Dupixent has a $6 B market in the US alone for its first two indications. If we assume that the US represents half the global market, then Dupixent could be a $12 B drug from indications it will have gained in 2017 and 2018.

Then, there are the late-stage opportunities for Dupixent in nasal polyps with sinusitis and in a disease that may be related to food allergies, EoE (eosinophilic esophagitis).

Earlier-stage possibilities for Dupixent include grass allergies and peanut and other food allergies, along with potentially other allergic conditions.

Finally, REGN has other drugs that work on related targets as does Dupixent in earlier-stage clinical trials.

Dupixent is primarily marketed globally by SNY. I estimate that if it succeeds big-time, then REGN may earn about 48% of profits it generates. If a realistic life cycle projection for this drug is that it averages $5 B per year revenue (adjusted for present value) and has a 13-year life span (until 2031), then it would generate $65 B in revenue. Assuming a 50% after-tax profit margin, that would lead to about $15 B in value to REGN.

Interim conclusion

Thus I think it's very realistic to wonder if, over time, Eylea plus Dupixent are worth at least as much as all of REGN. Eylea has been moving forward against extremely tough competition, and more of the same is likely going to emerge, but it has been pursuing an eye diseases strategy similar to that of Revlimid and Humira: extending to new indications.

Dupixent has limited competition right now in the moderate-to-severe AD space, but much more is expected from JAK inhibitors (which are oral but are immunosuppressives) and other drugs. So we shall just have to see how all that plays out (I think the safety of Dupixent will help it a lot in the battle against the JAKs, but that's just my view).

One clear advantage for Dupixent against perhaps any competitor in any other company's pipeline is that especially assuming it gains the sinusitis indication, it will stand alone as indicated for all three parts of the "allergic triad." It will then make itself the clear drug of choice for the many patients with more than one allergic disease.

If this reasoning is right, the final question is what the rest of REGN is worth.

All the rest could be good, maybe great

Amongst the other marketed products, the Kevzara-Praluent duo have nice optionality. Both could easily reach $2 B or more in annual sales and move from current loss-makers to REGN to nice though relatively modest profit centers.

In the pipeline, it was nice on the conference call for REGN to finally implicitly begin to acknowledge that its expensive pipeline pain drug fasinumab is not looking too great. But at least the financial bleeding it has caused is nearly over, and one never knows: maybe it will be a surprise winner. Beyond that, though, the pipeline looks pretty good to me. Cemiplimab could be provisionally approved by the FDA within two months for a form of skin cancer, with larger indications such as lung cancer in late-stage and mid-stage study. If approved, it will be the 3rd PD-1 inhibitor on the market and would represent a surprisingly rapid market entrant stemming from the REGN-SNY immuno-oncology collaboration. A number of other I-O drugs are in the REGN pipeline, both as part of the SNY relationship and wholly-owned by REGN.

A number of other drugs are also in various stages of development. Something to watch out for next year was teased by Dr. Yancopoulos in his prepared remarks:

Early next year, we expect to advance into clinical development an entirely new class of bi-specific antibodies, which we will study in combination with the CD3 class of bi-specifics, as well as with cemiplimab.

This comment is important to my thinking about REGN. I see the company as having a key characteristic of AAPL and AMZN. All three companies are endlessly creative. Yes, sometimes they are just plebeian, and sometimes they goof. So it goes. But somehow they keep coming up with innovations that spring, Athena-like, from the brow of the creative forces at the companies. While AAPL and AMZN do make lots of small, bolt-on acquisitions, that's the nature of modular sorts of sprawling enterprises in their fields. But the core, as with REGN, arises from within. It's an extremely cost-effective way of growing, but it took Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos and the leadership team at REGN to reach the heights.

I see REGN as having much more potential to achieve "the next big thing" than its valuation implies.

Risks

The stock has no dividend. The founders are super-rich already and could move on; they seem to care about the stock price only in fits and starts. Competition is intense. Price controls and other assaults on the company's business prospects may arise in the US and could intensify elsewhere. Litigation, most notably with Amgen (AMGN) over Praluent and Dupixent, could be materially adverse to the company. Insiders are in control of the stock, and SNY has a standstill agreement (and is selling to raise cash), so there will be no hostile takeover of REGN.

One could go on, but there is a litany of risks, and they should be thoroughly understood by any investor in REGN. Please see the latest 10-Q for the company's recitation of them (also see the 10-Q for many more details about REGN's status than its press release discusses).

Note that the diluted share count will probably head to 120 MM from more like 115 MM if the stock continues to rise, as the drop in the stock price was anti-dilutive.

Concluding thoughts - REGN as a strong late-cycle stock to consider

This article shows why I currently view REGN as an appealing asset that comprises strong current growth, strong growth prospects for its marketed products, and potentially exciting though of course more speculative prospects for growth from the pipeline. I like what I see as an enhanced focus within the company on R&D activities that have the best reward:risk from a financial returns standpoint, and I like the continuing and seemingly strong commitment of the company's leaders to stay with and grow the company.

I also like healthcare stocks when the economy is being slowed by Fed activity, with interest-sensitive names such as housing and automobile stocks having hit the skids. This late-cycle activity (which may not be followed by recession, however) tends to send new money to less cyclical names, and could account for some of the refreshed charts that REGN and several Big Pharma and Big Biotech names now sport.

The technicals of REGN are a bit daunting to any investor who is not in the stock and wants to buy in. Yikes: it was just $290, then $340, now it's up $100+ from a recent low. What to do? I wish I knew. Personally, I have regenerated a full position in REGN, which I define as at least 1% of financial net worth in any one stock. That's far below the approximate 10% position it briefly represented in Q2 2015, after which I largely cashed out in the $500s, but since I'm long dozens of individual stocks now as well as owning bonds and cash, it's again one of my largest positions. Having bought the dip, my weighted average cost can finally be considered low again, and I may well wait for the stock to (perhaps) churn or see some profit-taking before redeploying any more cash into this name.

Longer term, these 3-4 year consolidation patterns in science-based leaders often provide attractive entry points for growth stock investors with longer term time frames. With a seemingly endless array of ideas that appear commercially viable, REGN could now be poised to rejoin the bull market for real and work its way back to and then above its 2015 high around $600. With extraordinarily long and visible time lines in biotech, REGN remains what I have tried to emphasize about it the past few years, namely a play in which we may have to wait until 2025 or so to really know what the stock is worth today. So, while the traders whip the stock around, slow and steady may win this race. And, please remember that every stock that one buys has a seller who may know more than the buyer. Thus: there are no guarantees here, and no dividends or expectations of dividends.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN,ABBV,RHHBY,CELG,AAPL,AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.