Buying PayPal Now Will Pay Off Later

Guidance for the full year 2018 has been increased twice, once after Q1 earnings and now again after Q2.

Thesis

After PayPal Holdings (PYPL) beat Q2 earnings estimates by a penny, raising its full year guidance, and authorizing a $10 billion stock buyback program, shares were down almost 4% in after hour trading on July 25th. Now, almost a week later and down nearly 10% from its 52-week high, PayPal Holdings may not sound like it’s a bargain at first; but if one takes a closer look at future growth potential and strong historical results, they may see the long-term value in buying shares today.

Second Quarter Shows Strong, Sustained Growth

Some highlights from the second quarter include: revenue increasing 23% to $3.86 billion on a FXN basis, EPS increasing 29% to $0.44, and the repurchase of over 6 million shares of common stock. Producing these numbers was remarkable growth in payment processing tallying $139 billion in total payments volume (TPV) which was the result of 2.3 billion transactions processed during the quarter. TPV and transactions processed increased by 29% and 28% respectively when compared to Q2 of the prior year, showing that the company is still growing at a respectable pace.

Breaking down the growth by segment, mobile payments grew 49%, person to person increased 50%, and Venmo volumes grew 78%. Topping things off for the quarter, management upped full year EPS guidance to land somewhere between $2.32 and $2.35, meaning you can buy PYPL stock today for about 35.5x full year 2018 earnings. While that valuation does not imply a bargain by any stretch of the imagination, investors would be foolish to conduct their analysis on that sole metric and ignore the prevailing trends of payment processing which fall directly into PayPal’s wheelhouse.

Significant Growth In Mobile Payments With Venmo

Venmo’s growth is just beginning and PayPal knows it too. With estimates pegging P2P payments topping out at $120 billion this year and doubling over the next three and Venmo only processing 11.6% of that volume, there remains ample opportunity for growth. While there are some who are wary that Zelle is superior given that it has more volume than Venmo, as in its latest quarter the company reported 100 million transactions totaling $28 billion in payments processed for its Q2.

This is double the volume of Venmo’s $14 billion. Though Venmo had less volume in terms of dollars moved, PYPL had total P2P payments of over $50 billion in Q2 when counting PayPal and Xoom, representing a 50% increase year over year.

While Venmo alone may not have as much volume as Zelle, when PYPL puts all its chips down, it handily beats out Zelle in terms of P2P payment volume. Additionally and equally important, PYPL has not begun to fully monetize Venmo, which has potential to become a significant factor in the company's earnings growth. Lastly, I do not think that mobile payment processing is a zero sum game and there can be multiple winners in the peer to peer space (P2P), one of which I'm confident will be PYPL’s stable of platforms.

Source

A Dominant Force In E-Commerce

When it comes to e-commerce, PYPL is a go-to choice for consumers as it allows the most pain-free way to complete your purchases at online merchants. A shining example of PYPL's simplicity is One Touch, in which consumers can forego the hassle of passwords, usernames, credit card numbers, and addresses. All users must do is activate One Touch, check out through PayPal, and click "Buy."

Not only are customers able to avoid the pain of pulling out their wallet to find their credit card and type in the numbers, but they also gain the added protection PYPL offers them by utilizing them for processing the transaction. PYPL added 600,000 merchants to its system, which now totals 19.5 million.

Making Its Money Work

PayPal has been putting its money to work, making four acquisitions during Q2 including a fraud prevention specialist, a predictive artificial intelligence, and payment processing. This is an important part of PYPL’s growth strategy as it will allow the company to offer its customers unique solutions to serve their specific needs and with this ability, offer products flexible in features and pricing.

This also fuels growth through more obvious means such as expanding their market footprint, as is the case with the purchase of iZettle, a Swedish mobile point-of-sale processor that has been commonly dubbed as the “Square of Europe.” PYPL sets aside $3 billion a year for acquisitions, as they view them as an important part of expanding their offerings as well as improving current ones.

The company also announced an approved a $10 billion buyback, roughly 10% of the company’s market cap. Management is showing investors the love and returning value to them, and is likely to be funded from the $7 billion sale of its consumer credit portfolio to Synchrony (SYF). This reduced share count will of course help boost EPS as well, which will help with the long-term EPS growth.

Buy PayPal For Long Haul

PYPL has performed admirably, trouncing the S&P’s returns over the past 5 years (146% vs. 36.15%) and has been a long-term investment in my portfolio with the intention of holding it forever (barring any black swan events). I of course check in with earnings and news, and this has been one of my most comfortable investments, which I am confident in adding to my position on dips such as these. Though many of the standard valuation measures today do not paint this stock as a bargain – investors should think for the long term and where this company will be in 5 years from now.

Source

If the company can stay on track and continues to post double-digit growth rates, today’s share prices are priced quite reasonably. Analysts are forecasting annual earnings growth of 23.7% through 2019 and a long term, five-year growth rate of 17.59%. I am confident that this is an achievable and sustainable growth rate for PYPL, which again, would make today’s share prices a BUY.

Risks

While this may be one of my most comfortable investments, all investments have risks. I do keep an eye on PYPL’s competitors in the payment space, like Zelle, as mentioned above. Square (SQ) is another competitor I keep tabs on as well. Right now, a significant portion of PYPL’s future growth hinges on Venmo and it's important that Venmo continues to grow, when at the same time, PYPL must unlock Venmo’s value by monetizing the app.

If they cannot, the earnings growth rate will be slowed and my thesis would have a setback. Secondly, I want to make sure that PYPL follows through and executes on its plans to offer more full-fledged and customized solutions to customers in the future. Lastly, as PYPL puts its cash to work and pursues acquisitions, they must be appropriate and a good fit for the company’s long-term goals. If the company does not sustain its impressive growth rate over the next several years, the share price will likely be driven downward significantly as the Street has placed high expectations on the company.

Conclusion

PYPL is by no means cheap when applying traditional valuation metrics, but I feel that PYPL is a quality player in its market and the premium is warranted when looking through a long-term lens. PYPL should be able to sustain long-term growth rates in the double digits, as it continues to grow its offerings to meet the needs of consumers who are moving away from traditional cash payments. As we all know, with more time comes more risk, but I think PYPL’s upside far outweighs its downside and investors who can be patient and hold for several years or more will be handsomely rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.