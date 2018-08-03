General Mills: This 4.3% Yielding Dividend Stock Is A Buy

The company is struggling to adapt to changing consumer habits. But it is catching up and has lots of growth potential in organics and pet food.

General Mills has paid dividends for 119 years. Thanks to its falling share price, it has an attractive 4.3% yield.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

When it comes to dividend stocks, a long track record of steady payouts matters a great deal. Investing in stocks always carries risk. For income investors, a primary risk is that a company will cut or eliminate its dividend. Investors can reduce this risk by focusing on companies with long histories of paying dividends in good times and bad.

Food and beverage company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders for 119 years. It also has an attractive yield of 4.3%. Its length of dividend history and high yield make General Mills a blue-chip stock in our view.

This is a challenging time for General Mills, as its sales have slowed amid a changing consumer landscape. GIS has been too slow to adapt, and its shares have declined 25% so far in 2018. But the length of General Mills paying dividends consistently gives investors reason to believe it can outlast this difficult environment.

With a much more attractive valuation, a 4.3% dividend yield, and several strong brands, the stock is a buy for value and income investors.

Overview & Current Events

General Mills is facing a number of challenges. It has a portfolio of brands that have performed well for a long time, but are starting to struggle, such as Yoplait, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and its numerous cereal brands. These issues were evident from the most recent earnings report. For fiscal 2018, organic sales and adjusted earnings per share were both flat. U.S. yogurt sales declined by 12% for the full fiscal year, while sales for the U.S. Meals & Baking and U.S. Cereal segments were flat.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 15

Fortunately, General Mills has large businesses in other areas which are still growing, such as snacks. U.S. Snacks sales increased 2% in fiscal 2018, thanks to a strong product portfolio that includes brands like Chex Mix, Nature Valley, Cascadian Farm, Gardetto's, Larabar, and Bugles. Separately, General Mills grew sales in the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment by 3% in 2018 to $1.93 billion. The company also did well in certain international markets last year. For example, organic sales increased 2% in Europe and Australia in 2018.

General Mills is struggling in traditional retail outlets such as grocery stores, particularly when it comes to cereal, baking products, prepared meals, and yogurt. However, it is still performing well in other retail channels such as convenience stores, and it is also doing well internationally. The company can still return to growth in its core North American retail business, thanks to expansion into new product categories.

Growth Prospects

The stock performance indicates a company with very weak growth prospects. To be sure, General Mills is seeing sales of certain core products stagnate or decline - namely yogurt and packaged foods. Consumers simply aren't eating as much of these products as they previously did. Since these products make up such a significant portion of the business, this explains the company's poor performance over the past year.

However, General Mills is making strides in diversifying its product line by entering new high-growth areas. Specifically, the company has made a big push into two high-growth categories, organics and pet food, that investors should be excited about. First, GIS is steadily building a sizeable natural and organics business, after the $820 million acquisition of Annie's in 2014. General Mills expects its natural and organics portfolio to reach $1 billion in sales next year.

Another compelling growth catalyst is pet food. Americans treat their pets extremely well, and pet care is a growing industry - especially as it pertains to the premium segment. General Mills is gearing up for this growth, thanks to the $8 billion acquisition of Blue Buffalo. This huge deal gave General Mills access to the large-and-growing pet food market, which according to the company is now a $30 billion industry that has grown at a 5% annual rate over the past 10 years.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 5

The combination of a successful convenience store business and snack foods portfolio, plus new growth in organics and premium pet food, should return the company to long-term sales growth. General Mills is also addressing weakness at traditional grocery stores by building its e-commerce business. The company grew its e-commerce sales by 50% in 2018, and with Blue Buffalo in tow, it expects its e-commerce sales to reach $1 billion by 2020.

In the meantime, it will reshape its portfolio by selectively divesting low-growth businesses that are no longer a core part of the company's future. General Mills has identified potential divestitures that represent 5% of sales. By selling off poorly-performing brands, the company can raise cash which it can use to invest in acquisitions and advertising to boost its stronger brands.

The investments necessary to turn the company around will weigh on earnings per share in the near-term. General Mills expects adjusted earnings per share to be flat to down 3% in fiscal 2019. However, the long-term growth remains intact for the company. In the meantime, investors can buy the stock at an attractive valuation.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

As General Mills' stock has declined 25% this year, the stock valuation and dividend yield are much more attractive. If earnings per share decline ~1.5% in 2019, the company would report earnings of approximately $3.06 per share. The stock is currently valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, which is a reasonable multiple for a leading food and beverage company. General Mills still has a number of strong brands and durable competitive advantages. As a result, we estimate fair value for General Mills' stock to be a price-to-earnings ratio near 17. Expansion of the earnings multiple could add approximately 2.7% to annual returns.

The other benefit of a falling share price is an elevated dividend yield. The stock now yields 4.3%, more than double the average dividend yield in the S&P 500. And the dividend is highly secure. Based on 2018 results, General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 63%. It may not increase the dividend in the short-term, as the company digests the Blue Buffalo acquisition and ramps up its growth investments. However, there is certainly potential for General Mills to resume increasing its dividend down the road.

While General Mills will likely generate modest earnings growth over the next several years (we assume ~3% annual earnings growth over the next five years), the stock can still generate strong returns. Through expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio, earnings growth, and dividends, the stock could generate total returns of 10% each year over the next five years. This is an attractive rate of return for a stable blue-chip stock.

Final Thoughts

General Mills is a classic value and dividend stock. It is not a growth stock, and investors will need to exercise patience as the company works through its turnaround. It is not likely to generate high earnings growth over the next several years, but it doesn't necessarily need to in order to provide satisfactory returns to shareholders. Thanks to its low valuation and high yield, the stock is a buy for value and income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.