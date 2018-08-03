Etsy's Focus On Niche Markets Could Constrain Its Ability For Value Creation

Overview

Stock investors have a very high expectation on Etsy (ETSY). Its P/E ratio of 78 is higher than Alibaba's (BABA) 52 and eBay's (EBAY) 16.7, both being e-commerce platforms much larger than Etsy in terms of total amount of active users. Comparing their PEG ratio, which is a measure to normalize P/E with the expected earnings growth rate, still Etsy has the highest rate of 7.14, followed by eBay's 2.11 and Alibaba's 1.14. To meet analysts' expectations, Etsy has to maintain a double-digit growth rate of earnings for the next five years. There are two ways to achieve that, to broaden its customer base, or to dig more value out of existing users. This article talks about how Etsy's niche focus on handmade crafts is constraining its ability to maximize value per existing user and what strategies Etsy may take to change that.

Business Model Analysis

For Etsy, more than 70% of income is from fees associated with listings and transactions. Its Promoted Listings service, which is the marketing solution provided to Etsy sellers, only takes up 13% of total income. Such revenue structure is not very typical among online marketplaces since most of them offer free listings and thus are heavily dependent on sales of promotion services.

Etsy has 1.9 million active sellers, meaning that on average, each seller spends only $30 per year on promoting their products. Worse still, the percentage of active sellers using this service saw a 90 basis points decline to 15% in FY 2017. The lack of momentum in Etsy's Promoted Listings is largely due to its niche focus of being a handmade crafts marketplace.

To be qualified for being sold on Etsy, the product has to be made or designed by the shop owner, and Etsy does not allow reselling. According to a survey conducted by Etsy in 2015, for 45% of participants, Etsy is the first place they've ever sold goods, and 70% of sellers consider Etsy business as a way to supplement income besides their full-time job.

The website is clearly a success in terms that it encourages people to turn hobby into a business. However, that also means a typical Etsy seller would not have the same ability as professional sellers to invest heavily on promotions. To further illustrate that, let's look at a comparison between Etsy and Zillow (ZG). Both are online platforms in the growth stage connecting buyers and sellers. However, Zillow's marketing service called Premier Agent Plan contributes to 71% of total revenue. Unlike Etsy, most of sellers on Zillow are professional real estate agents with strong needs and sufficient budgets to do promotions.

Changes Etsy Could Make

The management has been aware that high-quality seller service is an important value driver for Etsy, and the company has listed "best-in-class seller tools and services" as part of its long-term growth initiatives. Here are two lessons Etsy could learn from Zillow to maximize value from its Promoted Listings service.

1. Network Effect

By acquiring most of its competitors and forming a giant network of real estate agents, Zillow becomes the top choice for many people in seek of housing. Similarly, Etsy could enhance the network effect by facilitating connections among handmade lovers. And the width and depth of the network equally matter. In terms of the width, Etsy has been actively expanding its community in overseas markets. For example, in June 2018, Etsy entered into a partnership with DaWanda, a handmade item marketplace in Germany, so that buyers and sellers on DaWanda can gradually migrate to the Etsy platform. However, Etsy has not done enough work to enhance the depth of the network. For most users on Etsy, their primary focus is not to trade but to have fun with creating new things. Etsy could open an online forum for people to post their DIY processes and daily inspirations. That potentially attracts more users to Etsy because now it is not only a marketplace but also a place for tutorials and exchanging ideas.

2. Service Upgrade

Zillow offers a whole package of marketing solutions for its premium agents, which not only includes promoted listings but also business management guidance and tools. Currently, when sellers choose Promoted Listings on Etsy, the service they get is simple - they set a daily budget for advertising and the website places ads based on search match and sellers' bid price. During FY17, Etsy optimized Promoted Listings with additional inventory and improved algorithms. There is still quite lots of space to improve. Learning from Zillow, Etsy could upgrade the seller service into a comprehensive package, which includes tailored tutorials on how to make listed products stand out, statistical analysis for business performance, and automatically generated product descriptions using image recognition technologies. The package could be sold at a discount to micro-sized business owners and at full price to sellers whose business has grown to a certain scale.

Financial Implications

We have two assumptions on Etsy's financials. First, after a series of efforts, Etsy manages to increase the percentage of sellers using Promoted Listings service from 15% to 30% within two years. Second, we suggest that on average each of the sellers who use Promoted Listings pays annual subscription fees 50% higher than the current level of $200. That amounts to $300 per year, equalling a daily budget rounding up to $0.82. And for this analysis, we do not take into account the growth in number of total users.

FY17 FY19 Number of total active sellers 1933,000 1933,000 Percentage of sellers using Promoted Listings 15% 30% Number of sellers who use Promoted Listings 290,000 580,000 Average Promoted Listings annual subscription fee $200 $300 Total amount of revenue from Promoted Listings $58million $174million Increase in revenue from Promoted Listings $116million Estimated total revenue $441million $557million Percentage of increase in total revenue 26.3%

source: author

As we can see, in this scenario, Etsy's total revenue could go up by a 26.3% increase based on the current level. Strategies on creating value from Promoted Listings service could result in a great boost on Etsy's income statement.

Conclusion

Being in the niche market of handmade crafts, Etsy takes risks that it will be left with very limited space for growth after the market is saturated. Right now, Etsy should put some more focus on maximizing value from existing users, by building a more engaging online community and providing effective, comprehensive marketing solutions to its sellers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.