Village Farms International, Inc. Faces Formidable Headwinds

Why low cost per gram may not be the catalyst some think it'll be.

Pros and cons concerning if it will be able to reach asserted potential from its JV with Emerald Health Therapeutics.

source: seeking alpha

Since Village Farms International, Inc. (OTCQX:VFFIF) and Emerald Health Therapeutics announced a 50/50 ownership deal with the newly created joint venture dubbed Pure Sunfarms, there have been a lot of commentary on both sides of the play concerning the efficacy of the agreement.

Much of it centers around whether or not the past experience of Village Farms in relationship to growing produce in greenhouses will translate to cannabis production, and if the projections by management that if the price per gram is $6 by 2020, it would generate "$375 million of EBITDA on $450 million of revenue," suggesting an EBITDA margin of 83 percent.

Even so, management has said the cost estimate of under $1.00 per gram includes all-in costs. The question is if that ends up being the case, whether or not the market will reward the company for it, or if it rewards revenue more than earnings in the early stage of the growth of demand in Canada as a result of legalization of recreational marijuana.

Latest earnings report and the produce business

Obviously the business profile of Village Farms has radically changed, and the latest earnings report doesn't reflect that change yet. Nonetheless it's important to take a look at its produce business, because even as it transitions to the cannabis sector, the company still needs to at least maintain its produce performance so it doesn't negatively offset any potential gains it gets from cannabis revenue.

With that in mind, first quarter results were disappointing, with revenue of $29.5 million, a drop of 6 percent from the $31.3 million generated in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss in the reporting period was $1.1 million, or $0.03 per share, down from a net loss of $0.2 million, or 0.00 per share year-over-year. EBITDA was $1.8 million, down $1.0 million, or 34 percent, from $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The company said this about the produce business results:

In our produce business, while volumes from our Ontario partners were on target, our first quarter results were impacted by lower yields at our Texas facilities, lower volumes from our Mexican supply partner, and slightly lower volumes at our Delta, BC operations, as we have not yet fully replaced the capacity from the transfer of the Delta 3 facility to Pure Sunfarms. This capacity will be fully replaced by the Fall of this year. As a result, we were unable to benefit from favourable spot market pricing as our full production was committed to contracted-price retail customers. On the cost side, we experienced an approximately 25% increase in pound-for-pound freight costs due to new US regulation as of December requiring freight companies to install Electronic Logging Devices. This initial surge in freight costs, which impacted transportation costs in the US across all industries, have since subsided to single digit year-on-year increases.

There are several things to note here. The first is it's understandable that the transition to cannabis production will result in lower production because of the time it takes for capacity replacement. One concern there is the company said the loss of capacity at Delta, BC operations was only slightly lower. That suggests problems from its Mexican partner and its Texas facilities that need to be solved.

This is especially important in its produce segment because it lost the inflation in spot market pricing that would have boosted its performance. In regard to costs, freight costs were up 25 percent because of the regulations associated with the newly required installation of Electronic Logging Devices. Those costs have now dropped to single digits.

With the produce business being low-margin, Village Farms can't afford to take its eye off of it while it works on building out its new cannabis business.

If EBITDA from cannabis sales doesn't reach projected levels, a drop in its produce performance would be a potentially strong negative catalyst. On the other hand, if it can slightly improve its EBITDA as a result of price inflation, and cannabis EBITDA does well, the combination would have a positive impact on its results and its share price.

What investors need to consider is the effect being a 50/50 partner in cannabis will have on the company, when taking into consideration it was getting the full benefit of the production of produce before. In other words, will 50 percent of cannabis sales and earnings be more than what it was getting from the produce in the same facility before the deal?

The joint venture with Emerald Health Therapeutics

Village Farms entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Emerald Health Therapeutics, which is in the process of converting its 1.1 million foot greenhouse to cannabis production. It is close to completing the initial 250,000 square feet, and says it should finish the remainder of the facility be the end of 2018.

Per the agreement, Emerald has agreed to acquire 40 percent of Pure Sunfarms' production in 2018 and 2019. Based upon expected production, that would be about 21,000 to 24,000 kilograms.

The joint venture also recently received its sales license from Health Canada, which allows it to immediately start selling cannabis, and enter into agreements with "provincial government distributors for the imminent legal adult-use marketplace."

As for the 1.1 million square foot facility, it's expected to produce from "7,000 to 8,000 kilograms in 2018, 46,000 to 52,000 kilograms in 2019, and more than 75,000 kilograms in 2020," once it reaches full production levels.

While the production level should be easy enough to reach, the question going forward is if it can in fact deliver on it promised low-cost per gram, and whether that will in reality provide a sustainable and significant boost to its share price.

Price per gram potential

Village Farms has stated it will be able to produce cannabis at below $1.00 per gram. Much of the positive outlook in its joint venture is dependent on that being the outcome.

There is actually a company that we can look at to measure the potential of that outcome, and that is Organigram, which recently reported its product costs per gram was $0.80 in the third quarter.

The first thing I want to mention is this proves it can be done. With the experience of low-cost greenhouse growing, it's possible Village Farms will be able to come close to that cost, with the caveat growing cannabis is different than the produce it has grown for decades.

I used to own a greenhouse business, and can say that even with vegetables, fruits and herbs, each one can demand different growing conditions in order to produce strong results. The joint venture has yet to prove it is able to do that.

Assuming it does reach its price per gram projections, the key issue I see is even with Organigram doing so, it hasn't been a catalyst that has impressed the market. I think Pure Sunfarms is likely to find out the same, which in the short term could disappoint investors.

Why I think that will be how it plays out is the cannabis market, in my opinion, is probably going to reward revenue in the early stages of the sales of recreational pot. I don't think the market will push up the share price of companies that deliver some earnings at this time.

Further out that is something that will happen, but I don't see it being a factor in the near term.

Where my thesis could fall apart is if Pure Sunfarms can achieve its projected EBITDA margin of 83 percent. If it can wildly outperform expectations, it could result in a strong upward surge even if the market is primarily looking for revenue over the next year or two.

I'm not saying if Pure Sunfarms comes close to its EBITDA margin estimate that it won't increase the value of the company, I'm saying in the near term it's unlikely to push the share price of the company up, based upon the response to the strong performance of Organigram with cost per gram.

Supply and demand at the macro level

There are a few pros and cons concerning the potential for Village Farms to reach its expectations, including whether or not it can come close to reaching or meeting it optimistic EBITDA margin projection, and the fact it's going to get only 50 percent of the results.

Another element at the macro level is supply and demand. This really is the one thing it has no control over, and there are numerous and diverse opinions as to how that will play out and the floor and ceiling levels in Canada.

The general consensus at this time is demand will outpace supply in the near term, and as production ramps up, supply will easily match and surpass domestic demand. Some of that will be mitigated by overseas demand, but it seems it may still be too much for the market to absorb until global markets start to expand at a quicker pace. A lot of that will be determined by how willing those in the industry are in scaling up production. If they're aggressive, it will drive down the price of cannabis, putting downward pressure on margins and earnings. Pure Sunfarms would participate in the weaker EBITDA.

Another factor is I believe the market will probably look to larger suppliers first in order to ensure demand will be met. In the near term that would mean Village Farms wouldn't receive the full value of the production capacity and sales associated with the partnership.

That would be partially mitigated with the purchase guarantee coming from Emerald Health Therapeutics, but it remains to be seen whether or not the company can sale the rest of its inventory when recreational cannabis sales launch.

Again, this may not be an issue at all if the demand side is far larger than supply. In that case the rising tide will lift all ships, including Pure Sunfarms.

Conclusion

The cannabis market is Canada will be difficult to read for some time because of the uncertainty surrounding actual demand in the near term. That will determine the price of marijuana, and also determine the EBITDA margin performance of Pure Sunfarms.

There are some advantages Village Farms does have in regard to cost efficiencies, including residing in British Columbia, which enjoys low-cost power, and close proximity to the West coast of the North American market.

Also important is the company has developed production methods that have slashed costs in the produce segment, and if that can be transferred to cannabis production, it has the strong chance of achieving its lofty EBITDA margin estimate.

Another uncertainty is whether or not Village Farms can leverage its existing contacts in the produce supply chain to the cannabis sector. If it can do so, it would help it gain market share in a market that is probably going to favor its larger competitors, by winning contracts some of its smaller competitors and peers may struggle to do. At this time I see the company being risky, but it also has the potential to offer meaningful rewards to shareholders. I'm not a fan of going long with the company at this time, but I do think it has potential for traders holding for the short term.

I would think more in terms of going long if the market was rewarding margins and earnings, but Organigram confirms to me the market isn't ready to do so. It will do that once the ceiling in the Canadian market is discovered, but until then, I see revenue being the most important metric for driving up share prices.

Taking a position with a stop loss in place is the best play on Village Farms to me. It can be upwardly adjusted if the company outperforms, and of course protect investors from too much of a loss if it under performs based upon company projections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.