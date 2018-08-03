Watch The Stock Price Of ConocoPhillips

The decent gain registered so far this year meant that the stock price may be ahead of itself.

Cyclical stocks have always fascinated me. Despite the compartmentalization of cyclical oil and gas as a category. Oil and gas stocks do not always perform in uniform fashion. In the oil and gas industry, not only do some outperform, but some lag while other stocks lead. ConocoPhillips (COP) stock has definitely been a leader in the latest price rally. Therefore, it is rather fascinating that the stock did not react to the very positive earnings news posted earlier this week. That lack of reaction could be signalling a changing market attitude.

As shown on the first slide, clearly the stock is up a little for the week, however, compared to the second slide, the performance this week is almost a total ignorance of the management accomplishments touted during the conference call. Outside of the normal trading volatility, the stock really did not react to the earnings progress reported.

It may take another conference call or two to be sure. But the lack of stock price reaction to the huge earnings increase could signal a cyclical market top on the way. Over the last year, the stock has clearly climbed more than 50%. Previous articles noted that the stock may have been ahead of itself. Therefore, the current price action could represent the start of a correction to industry norms.

Despite all the talk of oil potentially hitting WTI $120, at least one respected analyst believes that in the long run, such a high oil price may not be helpful. Fellow author Michael Filloon regularly writes about decreasing well break-even costs as operation improvements continue. It seems impossible to reconcile continuing well productivity improvements will sustain sky-high oil prices.

This reinforces the warning that the stock price of ConocoPhillips may have given this week. Management appears to have noticed that situation as they increased the share buyback program by $1 billion to a total of $3 billion for the year. Purchasing stock that has been steadily increasing is not as usual as purchasing stock that is cheap or perceived near a cyclical bottom. Therefore, this move by management may have been made to support the stock price rally shown above and provide support for the stock if the price weakens.

The higher oil prices have dramatically increased the company cash flow to $12 billion or so for the current fiscal year. Long-term debt was recently paid down to $15 billion. So long-term debt now exceeds projected annual cash flow by about $3 billion. That is something that makes the lenders extremely happy with the company.

However, the market value of the stock combined with the remaining debt yields an enterprise value of nearly $100 billion. Even if the cash of about $4 billion is subtracted from this figure, the enterprise value is still roughly $95 billion (due to rounding or using rough estimates). That enterprise value is roughly 8 times cash flow. At a cyclical high, the enterprise value often shrinks to as little as three times cash flow because the market begins to anticipate the next downturn.

Source: ConocoPhillips Second Quarter, 2018 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management has some excellent growth projects in the works. However, significant growth from some of the larger projects will not impact production for a couple of years.

This year, production is lower than the previous year due to sales of assets to pay down long-term debt. Since production will be lower this year than last year, the mention of free cash flow is extremely misleading because operations contracted.

Underlying (remaining) production did grow about 5%. Much of the growth came from the unconventional section of the company portfolio. Currently, ConocoPhillips plans to spud some wells to test the Louisiana Austin Chalk for profitability. The company also allocated another rig to the Eagle Ford while subtracting one from the Permian acreage. This puts the company in a position to considerably expand the unconventional portion of its business until the larger projects are ready to contribute.

Therefore, shareholders should expect at most single-digit percentage growth rates until large Alaska projects (or other significant successes) are ready to contribute. The current stock price appears to be a little bit ahead of that expectation.

The beginning of a recovery often has some large percentage increases from a low base. That is currently the case with the cash flow. Oil prices are a tremendous help improving cash flow. But rising production has not yet improved the company outlook at all because currently production is decreasing from the sales last year. It appears that any earnings improvement for the next couple of years will come from higher oil prices. The production improvement expected from the significant Alaska discoveries has yet to be really quantified and is a few years away.

If oil prices really did rise to WTI $120, then that may be the time to exit oil positions altogether. There are simply too many operational improvements that have dropped costs and improved productivity for an oil price that high to sustain itself. As ConocoPhillips hints at in the recent release, there are a lot more unconventional plays to evaluate. Even the Permian, which is a hotbed of activity has several unexplored intervals that could potentially provide decades of unconventional production.

Another consideration is the daunting math calculations. The huge money made by investors from the low price of oil at roughly WTI $26 to the current price of roughly WTI $78 resulted in an oil price gain of 200% over a two-year period. The percentage gain from the current WTI oil price will not top 100% under even the most rosy scenarios. That implies that much of the percentage oil stock price gain has already been achieved that resulted from WTI price increases.

Stock price gains in the future will need to come primarily from production increases. Right now, the price of ConocoPhillips stock appears to have a fair amount of earnings improvement forecast in the current stock price. The stock potentially could go higher. But the increase in the stock repurchase program as well as the lack of stock price reaction to all the good news forecast a far bumpier stock appreciation future.

Management appears to have materially improved the company, decreased the debt, and improved operations. Now management needs to report a project that will rapidly increase company production. That announcement has yet to happen. Right now, there are only hopes of production increases combined with an optimistic stock price.

