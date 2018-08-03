RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) CEO John D'Orazio on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

John D'Orazio – President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Nester – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Levin – Seaport Global Securities

Presentation

John D'Orazio

Good morning and welcome to RGC Resources Third Quarter Earnings Call. I'm John D'Orazio, President and CEO of RGC Resources. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to attend. Please mute your line and hold your questions until the completion of the presentation. Also the link to today's presentation is available on our Web site at rgcresources.com on the Investor and Financial Information page. Before we begin, just a reminder on forward-looking statements as shown