Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) CEO Steven St. Peter on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Rachel Reiff - Corporate Communications

Steven St. Peter - President and CEO

Craig Tooman - CFO

Analysts

Jon Block - Stifel

Sriker Nadipuram - Barclays

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright & Company

Erin Wright - Credit Suisse

John Kreger - William Blair

David Westenberg - C.L. King

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Aratana Therapeutics Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And please note that today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Rachel Reiff

Thank you, William. Good morning. This is Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana Therapeutics. In a few moments, Dr. Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana, will make some opening comments; Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review the second quarter 2018 financial results. Following the prepared comments, we will open it up for Q&A.

Before we begin, we’d like to let you know that we’ll be making some forward-looking statements today. These statements involve uncertainties and risks and therefore should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual events and circumstances, which may be beyond our control, may differ from today’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, as a result of the risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Steven?

Steven St. Peter

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning. This is Steven St. Peter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aratana Therapeutics, and I’m pleased to review the highlight from the second quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2018 we have continued to market our three FDA-approved therapeutics, ENTYCE, NOCITA, and GALLIPRANT. Our field based organization is present in approximately 2,000 territories covering approximately 40 metropolitan statistical areas or MSAs.

We believe that approximately 40% of all veterinary clinics are located within the MSAs, where we have a direct selling presence, and we believe that the more specialist-oriented the product the greater the target addressable market that falls within our chosen in a phase.

We believe we can expand the reach of our selling, especially in the general practices by working with distributors and in the case of GALLIPRANT for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs working in co-promotion with Elanco animal health, a much larger animal health company.

Since the launching of NOCITA, the local post-operative Anesthesia following knee surgery in dogs in late 2016. We have called on the vast majority of our targeted accounts and many of these accounts are regularly reordering NOCITA.

Aratana has also validated veterinarian satisfaction with NOCITA through market research. More than 90% of surveyed veterinarians are aware of NOCITA and in fact NOCITA with the ability to produce up to 72 hours of pain relief and a safety profile as primary benefits.

We believe that the growth of NOCITA which we again saw in the second quarter of 2018 was the result of our ability to more deeply penetrate existing accounts. As we look forward, we believe the key success factor will be to expand the use of NOCITA in the other painful surgeries including other test species.

In July, we amended our agreements with Pacira to include a 10 milliliter vial which we believe will provide a more attractive dosing option in cats and smaller dogs. Aratana is required to complete several regulatory interactions with the FDA to make the 10 milliliter vial available to veterinarians and that work has already begun.

We anticipate that NOCITA could be available to veterinarians in the 10 milliliter format assuming FDA approval of our filings by the fall of 2019. We do anticipate some use of NOCITA in cats, once approved in a 20 milliliter vial, but we believe the larger impact of the label extension to cats will be seen once the 10 milliliter vial is commercially available. As we continue to see sequential growth and we do believe that there is significant potential in the NOCITA franchise.

With GALLIPRANT the go-to-market strategy is a co-production agreement with Elanco by co-promoting and GALLIPRANT Aratana enable to increase its audience of the in-territory veterinary clinics well beyond those that we had targeted from NOCITA. And we believe GALLIPRANT has built awareness for Aratana outside of the territories, where we have a physical presence.

Elanco and Aratana launched GALLIPRANT in early 2017, and in 2018 GALLIPRANT has been ordered by approximately two-thirds of veterinary clinics in the United States. We continue to believe that GALLIPRANT can continue to increase market share and because GALLIPRANT can be used from the earlier stages of OA pain we believe GALLIPRANT can increase the overall size of the market.

We believe that the remarkable results today with GALLIPRANT can be attributed to the impressive execution by Elanco, Aratana and distributors. We look forward to working with Elanco in the United States throughout the duration of the co-promotion agreement, which runs through 2028.

As Craig will discuss, Aratana continues to benefit from the royalties, co-promotion fees and milestones on GALLIPRANT. Aratana was able to access the relationships that we forged in the animal health market with NOCITA and GALLIPRANT as we introduced ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs in 2017. As with GALLIPRANT, we are working with a network of national and regional distributors with ENTYCE.

We set an objective of placing ENTYCE in approximately 40% of veterinary clinics in the United States by the end of 2018. During the second quarter of 2018 we have reached our year-end objective.

We believe that this is an impressive result and we are grateful to our Aratana colleagues and the network of distributors that have helped us achieve this result. Oftentimes getting that first order is challenging given the typical sales cycle that can involve several decision makers within the clinic. We believe that the high initial clinic uptake is an early indicator that veterinarians are pleased to have a new tool with which to manage the frustrating and common symptom of an appetite in dogs.

We are now working to increase the frequency with which a veterinarian reaches for ENTYCE and increase the average days of therapy not just growing the account base. We continue to believe that frequency and duration of therapy have the potential to drive non-linear revenue growth for ENTYCE.

According to our market research conducted prior to ENTYCE commercial launch, we believe millions of dogs present to the veterinary clinics in the United States for inappetence each year. Inappetence seen in a mix of acute and chronic conditions, and ENTYCE is a tool that can be used across that spectrum. Appetite is a very important variable by which a pet owner assesses the health status of their pet and owners are very motivated to treat inappetence

We conducted our first round of post-launch market research in June 2018, which was six months into the launch of ENTYCE. We found that of the veterinarian surveys, who are prescribing ENTYCE approximately 90% are doing so because of its efficacy. The survey validated and confirmed that veterinarians are in fact seeing inappetence in their practice.

The positive feedback from our initial market research as well as anecdotal feedback from veterinarian further validates our belief that veterinarians using ENTYCE are satisfied and that we are continuing to build the inappetence market. We believe that sales force success will come by targeting the

success will come by targeting the correct accounts to drive revenue growth in our territories and we believe that we are having some success on that front. For instance in accounts targeted by Aratana’s therapeutics specialists or sales representatives in the second quarter net sales will more than double as compared to non-targeted accounts.

Additionally within target accounts we've observed a positive correlation between the number of interactions such as educational events or promotion by our therapeutics specialist and ENTYCE net sales. Since our strategy going into the second half of the year will be to capitalize on what is currently working including the insights from our market research.

We plan to continue educational efforts in existing and target accounts to increase the frequency of use and duration of therapy. We believe the face to face interactions have the potential to increase sales as veterinarians become increasingly comfortable with the use of ENTYCE.

We believe that veterinarians also desire innovative treatment options for inappetence and weight management in cats. Our objective is to obtain FDA approval of capromorelin in a formulation and dose specific for cats. That pivotal effective study is ongoing in weight management for cats with chronic renal disease. And we anticipate completing target enrollment in early 2019.

As we said in the past, we continue to believe the success as a leader in pet therapeutics will acquire a portfolio of compelling general practice therapeutics complemented with specialty therapeutics. Immediately behind the commercially available therapeutics that already discussed Aratana is prudently investing in our pipeline of therapeutic candidates that work continues as we continue to prioritize our near term capital investment on generating commercial results.

In addition, Aratana has been exploring a wider set of business opportunities and outcomes given the dynamic and attractive nature of the companion animal health industry. Aratana anticipates discussing this ongoing strategic review over the coming quarters, but the operational priority remains execution on the business.

That concludes my updates, and I will now turn it over to Craig, who will present the financial results.

Craig Tooman

Thanks Steven, and good morning, everyone. I'll start by reiterating how proud we are to have three very innovative therapeutics on the market ENTYCE, NOCITA and GALLIPRANT. We continue to be pleased with the progress.

Regarding our second quarter 2018 financial results, as reported in our earnings release issued last evening, our total net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $4.9 million. This compares to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 which as a reminder included $3.7 million in product sales of the GALLIPRANT finished goods to Elanco.

The responsibility of GALLIPRANT manufacturing was transferred to Elanco in the fourth quarter of 2017. And the 2018 revenues do not include any revenue associated with the GALLIPRANT finished product.

In the earnings release, you see a comparison of our revenues year-over-year. However as we are early in the lifecycle of our products, I will highlight the sequential growth of our revenues. We reported $1.8 million in NOCITA net product sales that we sold directly to vet, which continues to show sequential quarterly growth compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.

ENTYCE net product sales were $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $0.8 million of ENTYCE net product sales in the first quarter of 2018. We believe that the distributor inventory levels are now stabilized and there is a better correlation between vet clinic use and distributor purchases or our reported revenue.

Additionally, licensing and collaboration revenues for GALLIPRANT were $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter. Licensing and collaboration revenues for GALLIPRANT are comprised of co-promotion and royalties based on Elanco’s reported GALLIPRANT revenue which was approximately $10 million in the second quarter of 2018. We continue to believe we will achieve the $15 million milestone, which is the commercial milestone in 2018.

Now we’ll stuff our expenses in the second quarter of 2018. Our cost of product sales totaled $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 versus $3.7 million for the same period of 2017. This improvement is largely due to the transfer of GALLIPRANT manufacturing to Elanco. As previously discussed prior to this transfer, we had low contract manufacturing like margins on the product sales of GALLIPRANT to Elanco.

The second quarter 2018 cost of product sales increased compared to the first quarter of 2018 as we begin to sell our ENTYCE commercial batches. Our goal is to continue improving gross margins over time to bring them in a ranges in line with companion animal health industry.

Our research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2018 totaled $1.6 million compared to $3.7 million for the corresponding quarter of 2017. In 2018 R&D expenses has sequentially decreased mainly due to fewer ongoing pivotal studies. We anticipate expenses may increase slightly in the second half of 2018 as we further advance our pipeline including our AT-019, EP4 receptor antagonist.

SG&A expenses in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $6.7 million compared to $6.9 million in the same period 2017. The timing of certain expenses positively impacted the second quarter of 2018. We do anticipate costs in the second half of the year to be marginally higher than the first half of 2018, as we continue to focus on educating best on the benefit of our products. However, we are closely managing our overall expenses and we’ll continue to be proven in our investment decisions.

Overall Aratana reported a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.14 diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2018, which compares to a net loss of $10.4 million or $0.26 diluted loss per share in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 we reported a net loss of $14.9 million or $0.33 diluted loss per share, which compares to a net loss of $23 million or $0.60 diluted loss per share in the corresponding six months of 2017, which leads to our cash position, in the second quarter 2018 we use $6.2 million for operations, and $4.5 million for debt principal repayments.

We access the ATM program during the second quarter to raise net cash of approximately $3.8 million. This leaves us with approximately $60.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short term investments as of June 30, 2018. Again we've provided 2018 guidance of approximately $85 million of cash utilization.

Therefore for the remaining two quarters of 2018 we expect approximately $50 million of additional cash to be used for ongoing operations, plus $9.8 million of cash to be used to cover our existing 2018 debt principal obligations. Again, we continue to be very focused on prioritizing investments and preserving cash.

As noted, we also believe we will achieve the $15 million GALLIPRANT sales milestone at the end of 2018, which will increase our cash position, further extending our cash runway through 2019 that concludes my discussion of the financial results.

In closing, we are pleased with the continued market awareness and adoption of ENTYCE, NOCITA and GALLIPRANT. We believe that our innovative therapeutics are changing the landscape of the industry by providing that with first of their kind therapeutics. And we look forward to updating you on our progress on future quarters. Now, we will open up for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question today will be Jon Block with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jon Block

First question, on NOCITA, the fee line opportunity should be approaching shortly. Steven any color you can give on what you see as your overall market opportunity there? And then I also have to ask why you didn’t move sooner on the 10 mL vials so that it would be readily available upon approval rather than fall of 2019? And then I have got a follow-up.

Steven St. Peter

We continue to see the opportunity in the cat market. There are many more surgeries done on dogs than cats, especially the type of surgeries where it would be used. That’s kind of true across the industry that dog markets are particularly bigger than the cat markets.

So I think it’s an incremental expansion, not a multiplier, but we think it's attractive. And then in terms of the timing of this and that really also comes down to a negotiation with our partner there Pacira, but we also wanted to make sure that we submitted all of the technical sections with the approval for the cat product for the label extension for NOCITA, because obviously we feel like that 10 mL has to be important for cats, and also smaller dogs.

So I think the thinking really was, we could have the 20 mL of data bulk for those veterinarians, once we get approval in cats which we anticipate since the FDA approves that, then there will be some use of the 20 mL until the 10 mL becomes available.

So a good combination of just capital allocation, priority decisions, wait until we had the submissions made on the cat, and also the negotiation with Pacira. So hopefully that's helpful.

Jon Block

And then I'll pivot to ENTYCE, I guess the good news is that you're in 40% or so of practices in a very short period of time. I guess the bad news is that, you’re in 40% of practices and the run rate still in the south of $10 million. So can you talk about the specifics of duration in the frequency, what are you seeing in those accounts targeted by Aratana Therapeutics specialists versus those that are not, and maybe what are you learning that or is how quickly can you bring up these other accounts up the curve, as you learn what's resonating out there?

Steven St. Peter

So those are good questions. So one of the ideas of getting the product into the market with our 25 therapeutic specialists, is already they in the key geographies. They only can make a certain number of calls per day. So we're talking about the ability for them to call on several thousand clinics not tens of thousands of clinics you know in those geographies. So we rely on distribution obviously to get the product into a lot of those other veterinary clinics.

And we believe that what we're seeing early in the launch is a lot of enthusiasm for the product coming into the clinic. But what we now need to do is drive use of the product in the clinic and that really takes face-to-face feet on the street kind of promotion which we're doing in our territories.

So we see in our territories that as you know we make a larger number of calls on a clinic the adoption rate goes up, they bring the product in, in much higher numbers as we call on him. But more importantly as we look over time and we make more calls in the clinic. We see the revenues go up there is a very nice correlation. So you know we're very encouraged because this product is promotionally sensitive.

And as we go in and call on clinics you know we see that Jon and you know we had on our third national sales meeting in Kansas City last week and our reps are very excited we are selling the product and they’re saying that success in the clinics, the anecdotes that we get back are very positive the market research that we get back are very positive in case in fact sometimes even frustratingly so given that dynamic.

But look I think what we need to do is show promotional sensitivity in the clinics that we're calling on and then from that basis we can expand our promotion efforts to you know grow the product beyond there, but I think we've got to get a new therapeutic category. I think we've got to get the practice they use to establish and then we can expand from there.

So we are seeing the growth in the same clinic revenue where we're calling it just you don't see it as nicely you know in going from last quarter you know that $0.8 million to where we were this quarter $1.2 million There is obviously some growth. But over time we hope to see that continue to accelerate.

Operator

And our next questioner today will be Sriker Nadipuram with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Sriker Nadipuram

This is Sriker on for Doug Tsao. I just have quick question about ENTYCE. You talked about the direct and distribution method of selling. As you make a larger number of calls on a clinic, I'm assuming you expect the mix of sales to shift more towards the direct selling. How do you think this will impact your margins and how quickly do you think this shift will change as you get more reps out there? Thanks very much.

Steven St. Peter

We'll, good Sriker. So we don't plan on adding new reps this year. What we plan on doing is just getting more sells in the clinics that we're calling on by continue to do that face-to-face interaction as I already commented and we definitely see that gain in those clinics.

In terms of the dynamic with the way that it works with distributors is if you take the MSA where a rep is active there may be thousands of targets in a particular MSA, but our reps aren’t calling on all of those. They are calling on a subset of those that we've identified as kind of high potential.

So one of the dynamics that you see is as ENTYCE begins to be used in a particular geography, then that the distributor reps who call in that geography they really they get the support from the Aratana rep and Aratana Veterinary Medical Liaison and those distributors can be more effective. So over time you're really able to leverage the distributor reps in supporting the business and distributor reps are good at reorders and making sure that the products in stock, but in terms of the actual medical selling, we think that's where our reps do a good job.

So I think you see that that initial product placement but to see the revenue grow it’s going to take good coordination between our Aratana - therapeutic specialists in the geographies with their distributor reps to get that multiplier effect. And then more broadly, I think distribution even outside of the territories where we're active, that gets them excited there's more familiarity and go to conferences we do see e-events.

Veterinarians have peers from that school that are using it, the buzz is out there it's on the list servers and eventually you pick up that support outside of the regions where you're on the ground. But I think our view is, look, we want to position the product correctly, you want to select the right patients, you want to help the veterinarian have a really good experience and from there what outcomes, I think if you go really, really stem and you're not focused on supporting that and making sure the product is successful that come back in the long run and be a problem that we're very focused on that kind of rolled out as we go.

And remember all the product is shipped by distributors. So that's the other thing, as you know, the distributors they place the orders the distribution the product gets shipped through distribution. So this relationship with distribution is kind of important.

Now the margins, we really don't due to direct selling, there is a few accounts like literally that do that for very special reasons, but in general that really is available through distribution. So there's really not a difference in margins, direct selling versus distribution.

NOCITA, we're not working with distribution so that's very different. But with ENTYCE we really are selling through distribution.

Sriker Nadipuram

Can I just get one quick follow up on ENTYCE. I think just a follow up on Jon’s question. Did you disclose this specific, the average duration of therapy that dogs are on right now and what your goals are?

Steven St. Peter

So we’ve not disclosed that. We’ve been doing work in market research to understand that especially over time. One of the challenges in the animal health industry is you know because we shipped ENTYCE through distribution, we book revenues when we sell to distribution.

And as part of our deal, they give us data back when they sell from the distribution center to an individual clinic. But there is really not INS data out there to show what a particular patient is doing in terms of how many scripts or days of therapy that individual patient is using. So it’s kind of you got to get there. It’s harder to get there.

One of the things that we’ve been able to do is work with some of the software vendors to identify that and we have those relationships in place and we’re increasingly able to do that. But that’s going to come over time and you know I think part of the complexity is you know the label for appetite stimulation for ENTYCE, it’s an open label. We have a very strong safety study but the clinical study that’s actually on the label today is a four-day study.

So I think veterinarians are initially comfortable with the acute uses, but then hopefully over time they can get - and more and more familiar and comfortable with the chronic uses. And that’s just going to come with time and experience.

And there has been other products that have had that type of a dynamic in this market and we look at that and we’re encouraged by the ultimate success of those products. If you just stick with it and what’s the best experience and ultimately you know the product works and veterinarians recognize that and that becomes self-reinforcing over time.

Operator

And the next question of today will be Swayampakula Ramakanth with H.C. Wainwright & Company. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

This is RK from H.C. Wainwright. Just a couple of questions, regarding NOCITA and the 10 mL format within your market research what we understood in terms of how much of a market expansion you could expect especially knowing that with the current format there might be loss of drug because not as many as - once you open a vial you may not be able to use all of the drug and so you maybe actually - the vet may be actually not utilizing all of the drug and that's the reason why they don't want to buy too many. I'm just trying to understand you know within your own market research what sort of dynamics are - could be potentially seen by bringing the 10 mL format into the market.

Steven St. Peter

So, yes, maybe I’ll give a little bit more detail on that. So yeah the current format is a 20 mL format and based on the way the dosing is on a per kilo basis so basically a 20 mL vial can be used for 100 pounds of dog. So if you have four small dogs, you can may be split the vial across these four dogs but if you have a small dog it’s kind of hard to justify may be opening it to do one procedure.

To be clear we see that’s doing that because of the value proportion but it just I think it makes it easier to open the vial if there is a smaller format so that's what our market research shows. So it's the opportunity if they don't have a busy day in the surgery suite, they can open the 10 mL and use it in a medium size dog or a couple of smaller dogs or indeed cats. So it really just expands that opportunity.

As you referenced once you open it the label it's four hours, you should really use the product within four hours. So that in all market research is a barrier to people using it. So now that they have a better experience we're really trying to drive that by capturing more of the cases in the clinic.

And so we again I don't think they expand the market by multiples, but it's certainly in our view justifies the additional expense of getting that format approved. And it gives you know that's kind of another opportunity.

The other dynamic going on is the shortage of opioids in the market now, and that plays to us you know very well and we want veterinarians similar to on the human side to get used these non-opioid alternatives and if they use the product we're seeing really high reorder rates. We just wanted to use it in more of the surgeries and in more of the CCL surgeries that are going on in the clinics.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

In terms of anti you did explain commercially about what you could be doing to increase the frequency and the length of that use. But based on your own work and what has been going on in the clinics over time do you have any patient data as such that can either through some registry or some other plans that you have that you can actually show beyond the label of four days that the utility of the drug is actually helpful for the patient. I don't know if you have that data or do you have some plans to have the data? And if you have it, how do you get it added to the label?

Steven St. Peter

So, the research that we've been doing is both qualitative and quantitative with third-party vendors to give us a sense of that and we do get, we do see that it is used in certain chronic situations. We just needed to be used more as our view and certainly the situations were a dog may have and all the dog may have chronic outside issues that pass the situation, renal disease, heart disease, we're seeing that and then we get requests from veterinarians to study the drug in those settings. So we definitely see it in the chronic but we also, I think we've been clear that most of the use today is acute use, and it works and they like that and they're satisfied with that.

And then the follow up conversation becomes about a dog who may be chronically inhabited and underweight. And how are you going to manage that particular patient and you support them in that. We've had – in fact we have some programs ongoing with some large corporate accounts. We have nutritionists and we're rolling that out in some large corporate accounts and they're very enthusiastic kind of with that concept.

So we do have some market research that shows it is being used in certain chronic situations. What we need to do is move the market there and over time that hopefully will show up in our market research as well.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

So I have got a couple more. With the successes that you have generated, with these three drugs commercially, what sort of inbound traffic are you seeing so that you can increase the utility of your commercial machinery by other players in the industry and could also at the same time help you to increase your bottom line?

Steven St. Peter

That's a great question. I think in the lifecycle of the company at one point we allocated our capital to research and development and now we're allocating towards the commercial success of that reference. We do have ongoing pivotal studies for capromorelin for cats were AT-018 study. We anticipate completing the enrollment this year which is a product for atopic dermatitis. We have other products that we're investing in and working on to continue to bring the innovation forward.

We feel like our model is to work with other bio-techs that have innovations and we in license those and put those into development. I mean we're a company that not only do we have the three FDA approvals for ENTYCE GALLIPRANT and NOCITA. We now have had GALLIPRANT approved in Europe and we've also and we expect hopefully then NOCITA cat extension and another FDA approval as well.

And then we have the USDA conditional licensure and full licensure on several of our therapeutics. So assuming the cat NADA that will be our tenth regulatory success, which is pretty remarkable for a single company and in addition the commercial launches and working with our AT-014 study that’s now we're running a study now for Canine Osteosarcoma finishing running a field study that eventually that will be available commercially.

So, we think we're a pretty compelling partner for human and other animal health companies who have innovations. We have I think kind of an unparalleled success in bringing those forward, but really the short-term focus has been on commercial validation.

And the short term capital allocation has been on the commercial success, but we still have a very productive and professional research and development organization, and we hope over time, that we will continue to put that group to work.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

So my last question was going to be on pipeline, but already highlighted some of that in your previous answers. So thank you very much, folks, and good luck.

Steven St. Peter

Thanks, RK.

Operator

And our next question of today will be Erin Wright with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Erin Wright

A follow up on ENTYCE. Can you speak to just overall net pricing and where your flexibility on pricing is for ENTYCE? And you mentioned some of your post market research, I guess what was most surprising to you that you found in the research and where the opportunity is, and maybe where we are in building that in specific market? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

So, the pricing for ENTYCE, we've maintain the pricing since the launch. It is available on three different SKUs, the 10 mL format, a 15 mL format, and the 30 mL format, and each of those has a different syringe size really appropriate for the different size of dog, because it also is kind of weight-based dosing.

You know in the acute setting, we really don’t see price pushback. I mean that is viewed by customers, new pet owners and the veterinarians in emergency and you know there – we don't see pushback there. I think in the chronic setting, we're going to begin to have the price kind of debate.

And we definitely a price that so that it can I think do well in the chronic situations, but the longer we use the more expensive the therapy is, but still a couple of bucks a day is not unreasonable if your pet is underweight and not eating.

And so we think that it’s a good price now that we do have flexibility. It's our decision on price and you know we made -- we've done a lot of research and we feel good about where the price is but over time you know we'll adjust the price to kind of maximize the franchise.

So hopefully that's helpful. I think you had another question about, yeah, like what were the surprises in the market research. I mean honestly we were kind of blown away by just how aware veterinarians are of the product and how positively the experience has been from those that have used it. I think that's for us very encouraging.

We just need to -- it's not enough to order it and have it on the shelf until like we have a two in case you see the situation. What we need to do is our reps need to help the veterinarian understand and select the patients that they can use the product in and then support that.

But really it was just kind of eye popping in terms of how aware veterinarians are of not just ENTYCE but our therapeutics across the portfolio kind of Aratana in general. And you know when you're building the new category which is what we're trying to do with appetite stimulation you get market research and it actually big market but to actually go in and see customers using the product is pretty exciting. So definitely affirming that the surprise element was just how aware people are and how positive the experience has been.

Erin Wright

And just a quick housekeeping follow-up, I guess can you remind us of the cadence of milestones embedded in your guidance and what's on tap for 2019. Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

Thanks, Erin. We really only have one milestone $2 million milestone at the end of the year and that would be for GALLIPRANT European approval. It will be spread however amortized it will be an intangible in spread. Those are what we owe to our partners and I assume that's what your question was but if you're wondering what our ability to collect milestones, I think, Craig, you would want to answer that as well.

Craig Tooman

Yes, and just to highlight again and reiterate that as for the launch of GALLIPRANT, had $2 million milestone I alluded to. In terms of the very important $15 million milestone from GALLIPRANT, sales milestone we have said on multiple occasions based on the run rate today we anticipate achieving that in Q4 of this year and receiving the cash in Q1 of 2019. That’s still very much on track and with the posting of approximately $10 million biomarker on the second quarter, we have increased conviction in that milestone.

There are additional as you know to two $4 million milestones beyond 2019. One for manufacturing transfer to a third party and one for European approval with a specific indication. So those are beyond 2019 and I think we've mentioned before.

Erin Wright

And then one quick last one on AT-019. I guess what should – how should we be thinking about the next catalyst there from a development standpoint? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

So we continue to make progress on that. In particular working on the COC manufacturing, getting the ATI in animal health you really have to give the ATI developed, so you can run a field study and so that's been initial focus out of the gate, as we working with vendors to see what our cost of bids are and cost base are and having the APIs that we’ve been actually run the pilot study and then take our dose and then move forward from there.

But we are very bullish on the EP4 as a target both scientifically and now commercially with the success of GALLIPRANT and I think that AT-019 a different chemical series, but it's still an EP4 receptor antagonist, it’s actually a very potent EP4 receptor antagonist.

And as in human medicine I think when we validate a target there is usually more than one product that comes and help shape that market. And that's really our aspiration for AT-019 and we took AT-001 which is now Grapiprant from all of work on getting the API ready and running pilot studies and then running pivotal studies and we've been down that road before and we feel like AT-019 is a really good development candidate.

And so we are investing and moving that forward, but it's going to take as we did with AT-001 several years to get to a pivotal study and that's just the model in the animal health.

Operator

And the next questioner will be John Kreger with William Blair. Please go ahead.

John Kreger

Steven, back to the topic of what might you would be able to do to expand ENTYCE usage, have you explored all the corporate account market, would that be another opportunity to drive broader usage?

Steven St. Peter

So we're doing very well in the large mobile specialty clinic corporate accounts I mean that that is where we are doing really well. I mean they have the medical professionals there – they can help support the clinics, these are - they're medically sophisticated sometimes they have a nutritionist, they almost invariably have internist.

Almost invariably have internists. So that is a sweet spot for us and we are selling through VCA and we got a very productive relationship with them. We have two national account managers at Aratana, we have for almost three years that we work with those national accounts to make sure that they're feeling supported and using the product not just ENTYCE but also NOCITA. I mean they are very big users of NOCITA as well. So in some ways that is a great spot for us to be because they have that infrastructure there, we're helping build their business.

So it's efficient for us to call on those clinics and we have those relationships. We walk right in because of the relationship we have with NOCITA and we're having great success with those corporate accounts. And that's our reps but it's also our national account manager and our sales leadership. And that is an important and growing and increasingly important part of the business.

I mean and I think again to in an earlier comment the local VCA is using the product that all the other veterinarians in that area and a lot of them refer to that multi-specialty clinic that reinforces the use. I actually went down to Dallas in event with a rep and it was actually an event sponsored by a corporate group and they had literally I think almost hundreds of referring veterinarians who came to this event and that's the way it works.

So I think getting a multi-specialty clinics to use it in the long run is going to show-up in the referral clinics as well. And if a dog is treated for a problem at a large multi-specialty clinic, appetite support when they go home is really important to the pet owner and it could be a revenue opportunity for the clinic that referred it.

So this idea of getting ENTYCE used in the mobile specialty clinic and then sent home is a really powerful way we think to grow revenues.

John Kreger

And maybe just one more for you Craig. So you laid out cash burn of about I think $25 million between now and year end. If we sort of did that same analysis for the next 12 months, can you help us understand what that might be I assume that sort of debt pay down will continue at the same pace but with the GALLIPRANT milestone is kind of $30 million to $35 million a reasonable expectation for burn over the next 12 months or something more or less than that? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

So I think you've captured the main pivot is that the $15 billion milestone John which we're assuming we will achieve. We do have that $9.8 million residual on the debt repayment this year and approximately $19 million for 2019.

So those are kind of your key items. In terms of the overall expenses, I think you started to see a run rate materialize here and I have alluded to some of the timing that you've seen in the second quarter. I would perhaps look a little bit more closely at the first quarter in the first half to eliminate some of those timing impacts, but that should be really the best run rate guidance we would give.

Operator

And our next questioner to be David Westenberg with C.L. King. Please go ahead.

David Westenberg

So I realized this has been asked five times and I'm just going to try to ask it a little bit different way. So can you maybe just talk about what responses from that is in terms of pricing? And then I ‘m maybe just want to ask maybe just anecdotally on ENTYCE, are they saying, wow, that's cheap; wow, that's expensive. And again, I apologize I know it's been asked five times but I just really want to get an understanding of this concept.

Steven St. Peter

So, let me be clear on what, we have one pricing policy at Aratana. The 10 mL costs $22, the 15 mL costs $26 and the 30 mL costs $48. So for a dog, even a medium-sized dog, the vet typically marks the price up from $26. So it’s $26 to the pet owner, it’s going to get marked up.

But if your dog isn’t eating and you brought your dog to the clinic because it’s not eating, that is not a pushback point and people are kind of okay with that. If you're going to have to spend that amount of money in each of those bottles just based on the weight-based dosing, it’s about 10 doses.

So, if you're talking about $2.60 a day for a medium-sized dog, priced to vet, if you're going to use it 30 days, 40 days, that becomes expensive, somewhat.

But if keeping a pet, keeping their appetite up and allowing them to continue to thrive, that's not out of the question and we don't – where we get the price back is when we start to have the conversation about chronic, and but not really an acute.

And a lot of the product is used actually in a large specialty hospitals to give dogs appetite support when they're in the hospital just because that's a stressful situation and if you have a sick dog, you want the dog's nutrition to be maintained and they're going to maintain appetite in the hospital. So in that situation the owner is spending certainly hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, for that vet care and they are not pushing back on enticing that situation.

David Westenberg

So, you’ve essentially you're never going to get really push back on that that acute case. So just to stay with ENTYCE…

Steven St. Peter

What they're using today David is mirtazapine which is free basically it’s at a $0.02. And so you know that's available in the clinics they use it. They're not really satisfied with that. There is – it's available in all sort of it gets sprinkled on the food, and gets put in applesauce, they crust tablet. If not been – it's recently been approved as a transdermal ointment, I believe but it's been compounded in that way for a long time.

So if they're used to using a product that's really cheaper. They really do need to understand the value proposition of ENTYCE. But gosh, when we talk to them about ENTYCE is a growing agonist that mimics the natural occurring hunger hormone and when they see it work in the dog, gosh, I mean that's we were just not good getting that pushback.

David Westenberg

And then just to go another question on ENTYCE in brain management. So when we talk to vets that say, they're not necessarily incentivized usually it come to this we talk to KOL, they said it was a miracle drug. I use that it didn't work. You've proven a little bit further and it turns out this is a late stage cancer dog that probably won't eat anything under any kind of circumstance.

So is there - do you think you're doing the appropriate thing to manage expectation and yet really convey the miracle drug or the - really strong benefits that it does have over existing treatments.

Steven St. Peter

We're working hard to do exactly avoid the situation you are talking about. I mentioned I mentioned the patient selection. What we want to do is early on in that disease is appetizing issue, that's where this is going to work really, really well.

The dog is literally they’re making a decision between to use in Asia and send her home on ENTYCE, I mean, a lot of times you’ll try ENTYCE because GE, that's a pretty desperate and devastating situation. But the drug is not in that recipe. We do hear anecdotes of where it does work in rescue situations and that is a very emotional situation for everyone involved.

I personally get those e-mails from customers and veterinarians in those scenarios. But what we really need to do is work on that that patient selection and I believe that in the clinics where we're doing face-to-face meeting that position is resonating.

But we can't control what's happening outside of those areas over time hopefully we can do a better job, but we definitely are trying to make sure we're picking the right patient selection and that was the theme at our national sales meeting, I mean we spent hours with our reps, the reps that we're having success on that you know talking to and how they're doing it and how they’re positioning it. And I think that's going to be really powerful in terms of making sure that product gets where it needs to go.

David Westenberg

And then I’m just going to ask maybe one more question on the NOCITA or pivoted NOCITA actually. So the number came in a little bit above me again two quarters in a row drawing very nicely. Is there any expectation the market size, being a little bit higher than maybe your own internal expectations or is that you're right on track with how big the market is here? Just trying to get a sense of how much this growth trajectory can keep going

Steven St. Peter

I mean there are millions of surgeries that are done in the United States, we - in the current indication, any indication in dogs, there are lots of knee surgeries that are getting done and we are scratching the surface in terms of the total surgery volumes and I think if you've got it, it comes with a - it’s $160 if you buy a four pack per 20 mL vial.

So if you are amortizing that over a few dogs that's a pretty good value proposition relative to some of the other ways that they're treating that but we've got to sell that.

So we continue to think it's going to be a nice product. We've always talked about it. It's not a quote blockbuster but we think a really nice specialty product, which we've talked about tens of millions of dollars in revenue and we're certainly feeling good about where we are in that now. We think the 10 mL, hopefully, we get to label expansion into caps soon and we’ll be able to keep developing that.

And obviously, European rights, we have the plans of initially develop at Europe and we've had regulatory interactions and we think it's an important franchise and it's also, as I alluded to earlier, we are really well known to these mobile specialty clinics because of what's happening with that product. And I spent time in the field that we need to maintain the access that we have and see those kind of a franchise builder for Aratana.

I mentioned earlier about 90% of these surgeons are aware of NOCITA, I mean that's - I mean the fact that two-thirds of clinics in the U.S. today we believe have GALLIPRANT, I mean those are - that's a pretty compelling calling card for what we're doing. So I think it's a meaningful product and I think it's also meaningful to the Aratana franchise.

Steven St. Peter

Okay. Good. Well, we appreciate everyone's interest this morning. We continue to execute on our business. We continue to be pleased to have sequential growth across the portfolio versus the last quarter and we will just continue to execute and look forward to updating you in time.

Operator

And the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.