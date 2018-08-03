Frontier Communications:  A Failure To Learn From Past Lessons Threatens The Future

The plans put forward by leadership reveal a complacent leadership, failing in their stewardship duty to protect the value of their owner's assets against debt-induced failure.

Bottom Line: This was not a bad earnings report per se, but I view it very negatively as it represents a significant lost opportunity for Frontier.

Actual results are compared below to the forecast offered earlier in July to identify how well the current model forecasts revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin and cash flow.

On July 31st, after the close, Frontier reported earnings for Q2'2018, with revenue coming in at $2,162M ($2,173M forecast) and EBITDA coming in at $855M ($880M forecast).

Author's Note: This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep, value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

An article offering an outlook for Frontier Communications (FTR) quarterly report for Q2'2018 was published on July 25th, 2018 ("Frontier Communications: Updated Outlook for 2018 Earnings and Latest Short Interest Report", found here). As discussed in the article, the Q1 report had been evaluated and adjustments were made to the model forecasting FTR results. In this article, the modeled results are compared to the actual results for Q2'2018, reported after the close of trading on July 31st, to evaluate how well the model was able to forecast key financial metrics.

Before we look at a comparison of actual versus modeled results, it is perhaps worthwhile to start with a restatement of the purpose of this series of articles.

I. The Purpose of This Series on Frontier Communications:

One key purpose of this series of articles is an attempt to determine whether Frontier Communications can generate internally sufficient cash flow to pay down their outstanding debt to a sufficient degree. In order to do that, a set of premises has been created, largely through trend analysis on Frontier's financial metrics generated after the CTF Acquisition (at which time it bought extensive assets from Verizon in Florida, Texas and California for which it paid $10.8B, much of it borrowed) to identify the most probable trends and determine the most probable outcome.

These premises can then be tested in the short run. Premises are used to construct expected quarterly outcomes. By comparing the early quarterly modeled results to the actual results, mid-course corrections can be made where the results appear to be "off course". Two such corrections were made from the comparison of last quarter's results, one related to timing of interest payments versus the timing of the actual expense being incurred and the other related to a non-cash charge, an increase in amortization rates.

The intended product of this effort is the best possible assessment of long-term cash generation. Against this cash flow prediction, upcoming debt that is maturing can be compared to determine if it can redeemed in a timely manner (or not). Given a premise that the unsecured market will be closed to Frontier until they have reduced their leverage (and perhaps demonstrated a better track record on revenue and EBITDA), it is critical that Frontier be able to keep up with debt maturing over the next five years, through 2022. In order to optimize the cash generation assessment, it is important to reasonably predict revenue and EBITDA; once those two metrics can be reasonably predicted, given the dynamics of Frontier, the remaining financial metrics can be reasonably estimated as they are relatively stable and predictable.

Given this objective, it is important to capture recurring trends as well as trends of recurring "non-recurring" items (non-recurring items that return on a reasonably predictable frequency), while true "one-offs" are less important. The intent of this exercise is not to guess next quarter's results, including guessing changes in decisions and unexpected "one-off" events; rather, what is important is to use best possible premises for predicting future results, then test those premises and make appropriate "mid-course" corrections for future reporting periods.

II. Q2 Revenue:

Throughout this series of articles, one key metric that has been followed closely is the decline of revenue for FTR. Ability to stem revenue decline is critical to FTR becoming a sustainable enterprise. The following graphic has been used to illustrate the trend as it has evolved, shown updated for all revenue comparisons after the CTF acquisition through Q1'18 (in blue) and for the projections through 2018 (shown in orange):

A least squares regression is included (the blue dotted line) to fit the actual points, but excludes the points forecast in future quarters. At this point, the least squares line is approaching an asymptote slightly below the 1% quarterly decline originally identified as the best premise for modeling future results, using data through Q1'2018.

Revenue for Q2'2018 has now been reported, coming in at $2,162M s compared to $2,173M used as the expected revenue target in the model (a 1.2% decline premise), as seen in the graph below (forecast decline in orange, actual decline in blue and regression line for actual shown in dotted blue):

So, the trend line continues to move towards the predicted values, but there is a bit of noise around the actuals as Q1 was a $6M smaller decline and Q2 showed an $11M larger decline, netting to $5M for 1H'18.

Trend line continues to appear to approach an asymptote at a 1% decline or below. The regression continues to show that Q3 revenue decline should fall at the 1% level, but not suggesting improvement from that level. The 1% revenue decline per quarter premise continues to appear to be the most reasonable premise going forward. I did some modifications pulling out earlier points from 2016, but even evaluating just the 2017 and 2018 numbers to date, the regression continues to show revenue decline decreases going forward at the 1% level, which is a critical element for Frontier.

III. Q2 Earnings Report Review:

Here was the updated forecasts for Q2 through Q4 for 2018, as published earlier:

And here is a reconciliation of the actual to the modeled results after the earnings report on July 31st:

And without the adjustments column making the remaining table more legible:

Some parts of the reconciliation will not be covered in this article as the 10Q will provide some of the detail needed, but the key takeaways for each element of the Income and Cash Flow statements are offered below.

Overall, this was not a great report. It wasn't that the report was necessarily bad as it was an OK report, but it definitely represents an opportunity missed to break out of the malaise in which the company exists.

Here are observations about some key line items in the report:

Revenue: as discussed above, revenue was close, but it was a small miss. The first small cut of many. However, revenue decline trend continues to indicate lower revenue declines as discussed above. Revenue miss impacts cash by about $4M.

EBITDA/EBITDA Margin: this was probably one of two big disappointments for me. Having declared the $350M cost reduction program as completed successfully, not one penny of impact can been seen in the EBITDA margin. In the earlier article, I offered a range of 39.6% to 43% as the potential range and FTR came in at 39.6%, exactly at the lowest point of the potential range where no impact of cost reduction is felt. EBITDA margin miss results in reduced cash by about $21M, with the combination of the revenue and EBITDA misses resulting in the $25M number shown in the reconciliation.

Depreciation and Amortization: D&A was $7M less than modeled, which helps earnings by that amount but does not impact cash. Given the near "cashless" impact of tax benefits, missing D&A does not really impact cash generation as cash is driven in this unusual case by pre-tax income, not Net Income (as the tax benefit is not generating cash back from the government, other than about $5M per quarter which is de minimis). So the good news is that the model overstated D&A expense, leading to an incrementally higher earnings number, but the bad news is that it has no positive, practical impact.

Interest expense, having been stable over recent reports and with $40M in net debt reduced in the current quarter, increased by $11M over Q1. Add this impact to the EBITDA shortfall and we are now at $36M in negative cash impact relative to expectation.

Net income for common shareholders was reported as a loss of $72M, including the last preferred dividend payment, to common shareholders. As a practical matter, the way I view it, it was an $18M loss on 105.9M shares or about $0.17/share as this is the way it will be reported next Q and in future Qs, given 25.6M more common shares and no preferred dividend. About all of that loss is attributable to exceptionally high amortization charges, which abate in the future as intangibles decrease by about 7% per quarter.

Cash Flow from Operations: This was my other big disappointment, but since the debt repayment appears to come out of CFfO (given that the upcoming debt redemption is a current asset), it wasn't as much of a disappointment as I originally thought. Remove the $48M payment and the miss declines from $83M to $35M, aligned with the cash lost from the misses on revenue ($4M), EBITDA margin ($21M) and higher interest expense ($11M), totaling $36M and closing the "cash" balance (if I can borrow a chemical engineering term). Some of the additional cash appeared to be consumed, moving into a combination of current assets and liabilities, even excluding the pre-payment on the unsecured notes, resulting in yet less cash showing up in the treasury than expected. I will be looking at the 10Q to attempt to determine if this is a temporary blip or if there was a "leak" of cash.

Capex: Capex was substantially higher than the modeled forecast or what the run rate from the guidance would suggest. At $329M, it was $40M over the Q1 level as well as the run rate which would deliver an annual result at the upper end of capex guidance of $1,150M. Capex for the second half needs to hit $532M for the two quarters, or $266M per quarter, significantly down from the 1H run rate of $618, or $308M per quarter, or else the company will miss high on capex. I am keeping the current second half run rate at the upper guidance level as I believe that Frontier leadership will miss high on capex spending in 2018, again, just as they did in 2017. Just in passing, I have no idea why Frontier leadership would provide any guidance other than a target of $1,150 as they are clearly spending the maximum amount of capital possible, so why the charade of a lower range down to $1B? Why not simply be straightforward with your intentions?

As mentioned above, cash in the treasury fell well below my expectations, partly for the reasons cited above. The $83M I understand, but there will need to be some investigation into the 10Q as to why it is an additional ca. $100M short. Again, there is a net consumption of cash in current liabilities that needs to be examined as the primary suspect to determine if it is a temporary blip (which I expect as is so often the case with these liabilities) or if there is a cash "leak" where the cash is permanently lost. A temporary use will not constitute a problem going forward.

In summary, the earnings report was not a catastrophe, but it was disappointing and represents an unfortunate "missed opportunity" to demonstrate their ability to turn around this difficult situation. What is troubling is that this leadership team had credibility around delivering cost reductions, which is now dinged with an inability to flow their vaunted $350M cost reduction through to a net benefit. So be it as I will take the $135M, especially as we can also reduce demand on cash by another $214M per year due to the elimination of the preferred dividend (which I will miss personally, however).

IV. The Plan Forward Is the Real Disappointment:

So far, so mediocre. While the report was not great, the report was not a disaster, even if it represented a very big "missed" opportunity.

However, the latest announcement on the next "shiny object" on which to focus is the so-called $500M EBITDA Improvement project is very concerning and suggests a cavalier attitude towards conserving the value of the common shares. Perhaps they should learn something from the last project to determine if pursuing the next one is wise, but this board doesn't seem to have feedback loops needed to learn from the past.

So let's consider the recently completed $350M Cost Reduction program that was declared such a success with much fanfare. In the 4 quarters prior to the $350M cost reduction project, EBITDA margin was 38.1%. For the past two quarters, EBITDA margin is 39.6%, nominally securing most of the benefit in Q1 and all of the benefit in Q2 (yet margin is the same). Be that as it may, that would be an improvement of 1.5%.

Apply that to last year's revenue, let's call it $9B. This results in an annual reduction of structural cost of $9,000M * 0.015 or $135M. Now, I am glad to capture that additional $135M, but two points:

a. It is not $350M, and

b. It is only 38.5% of $350M, so the actual miss is big.

So we get a $135M benefit from $1.2B of capex over the past year. Admittedly, some of that is maintenance and I would guess that it is greater than the 30% suggested (since 70% is claimed to be growth, but it can also be both). This suggests a return on total capex of 11.25%. OK, half of the capex is maintenance, so double the capital return to 22.5%, let's call it 23%.

Now, there is a $2B unsecured bond tranche of 10.75% notes, due on Sept 15th, 2022, that is currently selling for $900 for a $1,000 face value security. For the existence of Frontier Communications, September 15th, 2022 is High Noon. If the company can redeem this note, then it will be clear sailing as they will have expunged, in round numbers, about $5B in debt to that point. This puts is well on the way to reaching a target $7B in total debt reduction, representing a reasonable balance of debt and equity and may well be the event that re-opens the unsecured market. If FTR cannot redeem this note, then it is game over as the unsecured market will use the ability to redeem this note as the touchstone for whether the unsecured market will become open again to Frontier (or not). Frontier will not be able to borrow their way in the unsecured market out of this one.

So let's compare $1,000 invested into the $500M cost reduction at the same delivery rate as the last program against simply repurchasing the unsecured note at face value (please note that it is selling at a 10% discount to face value as of today). Factoring a delivery rate of 23% returns results in the following:

and if we value the unsecured note at today's prices:

So we see that the leadership of Frontier, with their checkered history of estimating benefits of key initiatives, is choosing an exceptionally high risk path that provides only a small increment of return over the alternative, in lieu of a project that massively reduces the risk of the existential threat directly and still pays a competitive return and, at today's prices, a superior return.

This management team appears so obsessed with building their empire that they can apparently no longer act as good stewards of the owner's money. We could argue whether this was true in the past or not, but faced now with these two choices, it is clear that the board and the leadership are not appropriately considering alternative paths that are in the owners best interest (even if it is much less fun). Perhaps we may understand now why Mr. McBride decided to leave.

In my view, we should modestly constrain capex by $100M or so to add to the $800M FCF run rate to provide a margin of safety in redeeming debt as it comes due. It provides a guaranteed return competitive to what Frontier has delivered in recent projects (and that does not take into account the acquisitions, in which the actuals missed the estimates by light-years). By suggesting that even more capital should be spent on the "shiny object" in lieu of strengthening the balance sheet that is desperately needed, the board and leadership of Frontier can only be described as defaulting on their stewardship responsibility to their owners.

Frontier has another quarter to demonstrate what the acquisition and capex since the acquisition can deliver. Perhaps "seasonality" hurt the results disproportionately and we can see better metrics at the next report. I expect at that time to have a better view of final delivery on cost reduction and acquisition benefits as we should be at level flight for both.

However, what is clear is that the Frontier board and management are failing to grasp the threat that faces them. There is now simply not enough runway to generate enough growth, if you can grow at all which has not yet been demonstrated, to address the looming debt redemptions. More than disappointments in the Q2 report, their "plan" with a "shiny object" to deal with the debt challenge simply shows a lack of willingness to grasp the essentials of the position in which they and we find ourselves.

I have always argued, and continue to argue, that Frontier has the capacity to address the looming debt maturities with internally generated cash flow. At this point, I still believe that this is true even as the margin of safety has eroded.

However, this was always contingent on the Frontier leadership making the right calls on deployment of this cash flow for the benefit and safety of the owners. At this moment, that premise is in jeopardy of being wrong as Frontier leadership appears to have decided to play the same game that got them here in the first place. Frontier leadership has a choice between wise stewardship and building an empire, apparently choosing the latter. In turn, this threatens the value of Frontier Communications common equity recklessly and unnecessarily.

Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.