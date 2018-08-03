Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) CEO Benjamin Hulburt on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Doug, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call today. Before discussing this quarter's results, I would like to provide a brief update on our strategic review initiative that was previously announced. As you all know, we announced that our Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate and consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value. And while we're pleased to say that substantial progress continues to be made, as we've previously stated, there is no definitive timetable for completion of this evaluation nor can there be any assurances that any initiatives will be announced or completed in the future.

As I hope you can understand, while we hope to be able to provide an update by the end of the quarter, because of the nature of this process, we will not be able to address any questions related to it or discuss it further during today's call. I would like to congratulate our team for achieving substantial success during the second quarter of the year, where we exceeded our guidance on a majority of our metrics. We remain highly focused on lowering cost to enhance returns, while operating within our capital budget and maintaining a strong liquidity position. During the second quarter of 2018, our average daily production was approximately 306 million cubic feet equivalent per day, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance.

More importantly, our revenue was $103.6 million, a 20% increase over the same period in 2017. And our adjusted EBITDAX grew to over $51 million for the quarter, a 29% increase over the same period in 2017. Additionally, on the expense side, our per unit cash production costs, including firm transportation expense was $1.47 per Mcfe, below the low end of our guidance for the quarter. I am pleased to report that all of these financial metrics were better than analyst consensus expectations.

During the second quarter of 2018, the company drilled 6 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 15,900 feet, in an average of just 18 days. This number includes 1 Utica Dry Gas and 2 Utica condensate wells with an average lateral lengths in excess of 19,000 feet. To-date, we have drilled 17 super laterals with an average lateral length of over 18,300 feet. On the completion side, we completed 9 wells, with those completion costs running slightly below our AFEs, while averaging approximately 5.5 stages per day. While we continue to focus on innovation enhancing our rates of return on our wells, we have not seen any meaningful service cost inflation in the Appalachian Basin to-date. Additionally, during the second quarter, we turn to sales 6 net wells which consisted of 5 Utica Dry Gas wells and 4 Utica Condensate wells.

During the second quarter, we continued our evaluation of the stacked pay potential on the David Stalder pad, where we drilled 3 Utica wells and 2 Marcellus wells. These Marcellus wells had average lateral lengths averaging 9,100 feet, as we've previously disclosed. And after 6 months of production, these test wells continue to trend above our expectations, as reflected in our published initial type curve, and potentially indicate an increase of approximately 17% to 20% in €on a Bcfe basis. We believe these results significantly de-risk our inventory of these high returning condensate and natural gas liquids-weighted locations. We are excited about this area, which we view as a meaningful way to significantly increase Eclipse's liquids exposure in an area where Utica and Marcellus represent stacked pays that can be co-developed on the same pads. This creates a potential for tremendous full cycle returns, given the ability to further spread out construction, mobilization and infrastructure related expenses.

Moving to the Flat Castle project area in Pennsylvania. We continue to be excited for the potential of this area, and we are currently in the final stages of completing our first operated well in the project area, the Painter 2H, which we intend to place into sales during the third quarter of 2018. Concerning our midstream plans in this new area, in an effort to minimize capital expenditures and maximize our return on invested capital, we recently executed an agreement with a third-party midstream company, whereby we assigned our option to acquire the midstream rights on our acreage.

We are currently negotiating a replacement gathering agreement for the assets with this third-party company. This transaction has enhanced our estimated liquidity position by transferring the $18.3 million option exercise payment that we had originally anticipated funding and has the potential to differ over $100 million of future related midstream capital in this area. As we look to the third quarter, we have a highly active turn to sales schedule that will drive substantial growth as we exit the third quarter and enter the seasonally attractive fourth quarter. We anticipate turning to sales 13 gross, 6.4 net wells in the quarter, with 9 gross and 4 net wells coming on in September alone.

This includes the previously mentioned Painter well, 4 dry gas wells, and 8 liquids-rich wells. This schedule keeps us confident that we will achieve our full year guidance expectations while it puts us in a position to exit 2018 with substantial operating momentum. Overall, I am thoroughly pleased with this team and their push to innovate in order to enhance the value of our asset base and our company. We've shown our ability to continue to outperform the goals we set for ourselves and anticipate that this will continue as we move forward through the remainder of the year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Denezza

Thank you, Ben. Over the last quarter, we continue to achieve strong results in almost every area of our business. Revenue for the second quarter was over $103 million and our adjusted EBITDAX was over $51 million. Both of these metrics exceeded analyst consensus estimates.

During the second quarter, our all-in realized price was $3.71 per Mcfe, before the impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation. Our natural gas price differential before transportation expense was negative $0.08. This strong differential is driven by better than basing pricing dynamics as well as due to the ability of our marketing team to sell gas and to underutilized firm transportation assets owned by others at prices which were at a premium to in basin benchmarks.

This capacity was available on numerous pipes, including on the REX and Rover pipelines as well as on Leach XPress. Our Rover capacity began in June and we've been able to fill this capacity since day one. As we move through the third quarter and bring the wells online that Ben previously mentioned, we will quickly grow through this capacity and sell incremental production in basin where we continue to see strong net backs even in the current summer months.

With this pipe coming on, we anticipate an increase in our third quarter operating expenses to account for the incremental transportation expense associated with the Rover pipeline. This increase should be partially offset by better pricing at the Gulf and Dawn Hubs, where this production will be flowing. As we exit the third quarter, our transportation expense will begin to decline as our incremental production will largely begin to flow back to in-basin markets or to others' unutilized firm capacity.

Our realized oil price during the first quarter of $61.64 per barrel implies a negative $6.43 differential to WTI, which is inclusive of all transportation expense and was at the midpoint of our guidance range. This differential is consistent with prior quarters and we expect this to continue over the remainder of the year.

As we look at our NGL sales during the second quarter, we realized a $22.99 per barrel NGL price, equating to 34% of WTI. This was in line with our expectation and strong relative to recent years for an in-basin summer pricing. While NGL prices have not moved up as quickly as WTI, we are happy to see improving product prices in this seasonally difficult period.

Moving to cash production costs, our per unit cash production cost for the second quarter were $1.47 per Mcfe, which includes $0.41 in firm transportation expense. This expense was below the low end of our guidance and analyst consensus estimates. The beat was driven by Rover coming online later than anticipated in the quarter as well as due to lower-than-anticipated workover related expense.

For the second quarter, our $69.3 million of capital expenditures consisted predominantly of $65.6 million in drilling and completion capital, $5.2 million of midstream expenditures, and included a reimbursement of $1.9 million in land-related capital associated with the sale of some small properties. These figures also include capital reimbursement that relate to our drilling joint venture with Sequel.

We continue to remain on track for the full year 2018 adjusted capital plan which we feel appropriately manages spending, growth, and liquidity.

Turning to the balance sheet, our strong operating performance and EBITDAX allowed us to end the quarter at a debt-to-LTM EBITDAX of 2.6x and with liquidity of $143.4 million.

Looking forward, we will continue -- we will begin our borrowing base process in September. And based on current market conditions, we anticipate an increase in our borrowing base, given the substantial increase in PDP wells that will come online during this quarter.

As we consider our current liquidity and anticipated liquidity position and our coming capital plans, we are comfortable that Eclipse remains well positioned to fund its drilling program with cash flow from operations and our revolver, generate an attractive and reasonable level of production and cash flow growth, while drastically reducing our outspend as we move through the second half of the year.

On that note, Ben will wrap up our prepared remarks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Matt. We continue to believe we are well positioned with a superior asset base. But perhaps even more importantly, we have built an operating platform that has the ability to deploy cutting edge techniques and leverages our culture of innovation to exploit opportunities that might be otherwise overlooked. With the high degree of focus we have embraced on full-cycle corporate level returns, aligns our interest with shareholders as we remain prudent with our spend and thought stewards capital. As we manage through this lower natural gas pricing environment, we will continue to capitalize on our expertise and operating efficiencies while maintaining the ability to quickly adapt to a changing commodity price environment and manage our drill program and capital spend as needed.

Operator, at this time, please open the phone lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets.

Bradley Heffern

You guys have talked about, in the second half of the year, either dropping a rig or potentially there being a third tranche of wells within the JV. Have either of those things happened or are you still running the 2 rigs?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, the answer is neither of those two things have happened yet. Both are still viable options that are being considered. But because of the ongoing strategic review process, we have to make those decisions in light of that process as well. However, both options, we believe, are still readily available and both have their merits.

Bradley Heffern

Okay, but there is no need -- is there a time pressure, I guess, in order to hit the capital budget of when you have to make that decision?

Benjamin Hulburt

That decision of whether to go to effectively one net rig with a JV or one net rig physically really was an early fourth quarter type decision.

Bradley Heffern

And then, in the release you guys called out this Rolland well, I think as being a production record. I wasn't really clear on what the record was. So is that an IP record or did it relate to pressures or was it a TMD record. Any clarity you can give me there?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. For us, it was an IP record certainly. I will say we're very pleased with how that well looks initially. We brought a rig back on that pad to drill some additional wells, so we had to shut it down after the first couple of weeks of testing. But it looks very, very strong and set a production record at least for Eclipse.

Bradley Heffern

And then last one from me. In the JV, any thoughts on when we could see some of the wellbore start to revert to the higher Eclipse working interest?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I think, obviously that's going to depend on gas price pretty heavily. I think, at this point, we would envision most of that probably doesn't start to take place until mid-to-late 2020.

Our next question comes from the line of Jane Trotsenko with Stifel.

Jane Trotsenko

My first question is on ET Rover capacity. Now that the pipeline is fully on line for you and we should expect a step up increase in transportation and gathering expenses in 3Q. Could you quantify by how much transportation and gathering expense should increase quarter-over-quarter?

Matt Denezza

Yes, this is Matt. I'd anticipate on a -- let's just -- I mean, we tend to guide to cash operating expenses. I would anticipate in the third quarter we'll be in the ballpark of a $1.70, $1.75 and then that will drop back into the high $1.50 area as we move into the fourth quarter and see really the turn to sales that we've talked about in September start to pull those rates up and a lot of that incremental production goes in basin.

Jane Trotsenko

My next question is a macro question. How do you think the overall industry activity is going to change in the Utica in light of the recent transaction?

Benjamin Hulburt

You're referring to the Chesapeake Antero transaction?

Jane Trotsenko

Yes, Chesapeake and also Antero Resources transaction.

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. I don't know that's just a Utica question, I mean, I think our feeling is consolidation in gas plays especially is something that's going to continue, whether that's Utica or Marcellus. I think it's a basin-wide trend that's probably going to continue.

Jane Trotsenko

I'm curious, in terms of activity levels. Do you think that production, Utica production will go high as a result of that or is it going to be leveling out?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, we wouldn't have any information on what either of their plans are going forward. I wouldn't want to speculate on that.

Jane Trotsenko

I See, okay. My next question is around Marcellus Condensate development. Is it going to be a part of your 2019 plan?

Benjamin Hulburt

I certainly would expect that we'd continue to try and develop Utica and Marcellus Condensate whenever possible. We're very happy with the results of both areas.

Jane Trotsenko

Okay. And my final one is on NGL pricing. You mentioned that it's improving right now, but it was quite weak during 2Q '18. If you could provide the little bit of color what caused the weakness during 2Q and why it's improving right now?

Matt Denezza

Yes, I think when you look at it on a per barrel basis; we had a higher component of ethane in our barrel because of the Rover pipeline coming on. With the Rover pipeline coming on, we're pulling a little more ethane out to keep BTU content a little lower out of the Blue Racer system. We're working with Energy Transfer and Blue Racer on a potential waiver there, which we think will bring it up back to lower levels and at similar barrels of what we have produced. Previously, that being said, I think even with -- to the extent Q3 and Q2 mix is similar and I think we're seeing with strength in WTI, we have seen some of the other components of the barrel just more slowly continuing to move up. So that's why we feel good, especially given it's the summer months where a lot of these products are very weak. I think we're pretty happy with the gross price of the NGL barrel relative to what we've seen historically in the summer months. And given the more recent strength in WTI over the last year, we expect the rest of the barrel to continue to slowly move up to meet it.

Our next question comes from the line of David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

David Deckelbaum

Ben, just curious, the Marcellus well now, I guess how you guys are thinking about the next capital allocation in the rest of the year. I know liquidity is obviously a consideration. But I had a couple of questions on the Marcellus side, just seems like there is a superior IRR case here with some of the liquids strength, the wells are outperforming your initial expectations. How dominant could that program become as you get into 2019 if current prices hold? And then, on top of that, how many existing Utica pads do you have Marcellus locations on that that you could drill that have already been constructed and then how much is that saving relative to that $9.9 million well cost that you're quoting?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure David. The biggest thing we have to accomplish now on the Marcellus is finalizing the midstream plan. So these first 2 wells, because of their size in relation to the Dry Gas Utica wells in that area, we are able to blend these first two wells into the Dry Gas pipelines that Eureka owns in the area, and that's what's allowing us to flow test them now. As we move forward, obviously we don't want to just blend them in. The good thing is, there are existing liquids lines running through the area that have the ability to access at least three different processing providers. So we're currently in the process of negotiating with each of those to obviously get the best terms we can. None of this will require any substantial build out. So it should be a relatively simple process, but that's the next step. In the meantime, we're in the process of lining out the drill program on these Marcellus wells in order to get them into the queue as quickly as possible. And I would anticipate additional Marcellus well drilling in 2019. To answer your other questions, I -- well, I'm sorry. To answer the other question, at this point, I'd estimate there are three, maybe four pads existing where you could drill additional Marcellus wells. One of the pads, in particular, is quite large and could accommodate quite a few Marcellus wells off of it. Obviously, with having zero Pad construction cost that's going to bring those well costs down.

David Deckelbaum

Thanks, Ben. Just curious, as well, on the Painter well; I guess -- so far, I guess the completion is largely finished now. Is the well flowing back and cleaning up at this point and anything based on what you're seeing in early days relative to what your expectations would have been at least through the drilling and completion process?

Benjamin Hulburt

I would say the drilling process on the well went a little better than we expected. Although being our first well in the area, we always build in a little more fluff time. But generally that drilling went very, very well. We drilled it a little faster than we expected to. We believe we stayed in what we believe is the optimum target zone throughout the entire lateral. As we've gone into completions, we've done a lot of work to try and design a completion design, where the fractures would adequately drain the entire reservoir, which in this area, is a little thicker than what we're used to in Southeast, Ohio. Obviously, hard to tell whether that's happening or not. We think as we're going through the completion, we're seeing things that might indicate that, that is happening, and we're getting greater frac growth and height. However that's afar from a conclusion at this point. We have about 2 to 3 more days of fracking on this well and then we'll immediately proceed to drill out plugs. I think, at this point, we would anticipate putting that well to sales before the end of August.

David Deckelbaum

And then, just the last one from me. I know that you guys are experimenting with different diverters in sort of the various areas. Have any of the diverter programs that you've used or divert applications that you've used so far suggested to you that perhaps maybe you can use less proppant in your wells and maybe tweak some of those.

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I mean our completions group is constantly looking to try new things. I don't know at this point that we feel like diverters have caused much of a change in performance. In certain circumstances, we think they can have application where you've got offsetting wells or greater degree of natural fracturing. But I don't -- it's not something that we're doing on a routine basis at this point.

Our next question comes from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice & Company.

Ronald Mills

Ben, can you just talk a little bit more about the Flat Castle midstream arrangement. Sounds like you transfer that option to a midstream operator. And I guess reading between the lines, it sounds like they would be the ones who do the build-out. But curious in terms of some of the milestones we should look for on that?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. Thanks, Ron. So originally, when we acquired the Flat Castle acreage, we also acquired an option to acquire the gathering rights on the acreage as well, but the option exercise price was $18.3 million. As we've gone throughout this year and evaluated, "should we exercise that option and build out that system ourselves or should we bring in a partner to do it," the obvious trade-off there is "do we want to use our capital and forgo a gathering fee or somebody else's capital and have a gathering fee." And I think we feel like in today's environment, preserving capital is probably one of the most important things. So we've chosen to assign that option to a third-party gathering company. With that agreement, we are required and both parties are active in beginning to negotiate what that new gathering agreement would look like and that is ongoing. So I don't want to go into really any details on what we think will be in that gathering agreement, but we think the terms that are available, given the capital outlay versus what we think the ultimate gas production are will be pretty attractive. So that's something we're working on now and I would think over the next 2 to 3 months, we'd have some updates.

Ronald Mills

And then also -- and maybe this one is for Matt. I know that there are times when you receive payments from Sequel, how much do you anticipate receiving from Sequel over the remainder of the year in terms of capital recovery and any sense of timing?

Matt Denezza

Ron, I mean I think, as we look at this year, we're shifted with Sequel to kind of a monthly payment construct with them. I would assume all-in for the year, it's around $110 million, $120 million that we receive from them. That's obviously not included in our guidance in terms of our capital budget or budgets. And actually the reported numbers are all net of those dollars. But -- so it ebbs and flows a bit. I would say from a second quarter perspective, we're probably holding a little more capital on there, on the payable side that they owe us than we would normally expect on the order of, say $20 million, $15 million more. So if you equal out some of the working capital flows -- how I describe it is, you could tweak our balance sheet by that $15 million number and you probably have bit of a normalized balance sheet relative to the Sequel working capital ebbs and flows.

Ronald Mills

And where I was going with that Matt is that sort of "hidden liquidity", but that helps you from a revolver standpoint. With those payments coming in, where do you expect your -- what is your revolver capacity will be at the end of the year?

Matt Denezza

Sure, and that's going to depend a bit on whether we're going with a one rig program or whether a JV program where there's obviously carry dollars involved. Assuming we went down that third JV program route, I would anticipate us being at sub a $100 million on the revolver. I don't know if that's a $95 million number, something in that ballpark by year-end. So we feel pretty good about that.

Ronald Mills

And just one quick follow-up; it relates to the question on A&D activity. You've seen -- not just the Chesapeake deal, but you've seen 2 or 3 other bigger deals get done up in the Appalachian Basin both in Marcellus and Utica assets. In terms of the lay of the land up there, Ben, what is the current pipeline of potential A&D targets look like?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, without going into too much detail, we see still some fragmentation in the Appalachian basin that is worthy of further consolidation. I mean I don't think it's any secret that at current gas prices, margins are a lot tighter than they used to be. And generally, the larger you are, it simplistically is just overhead per unit of production can go down. So we think consolidation, given the current state of the gas markets, is something that's going to continue and we think there's opportunities to do that.

Our next question comes from the line of Owen Douglas with Robert W. Baird.

Owen Douglas

Just wanted to get a sense, so I know that strategic review, you guys are working on it and will not be providing interim updates. But it sounds to me like a couple of decisions in terms of the number of wells and the midstream program et cetera are going to be impacted by it. So just wanted to understand, what is the minimum liquidity level would you guys feel comfortable of having while we go through this process?

Benjamin Hulburt

Well, I mean the capital budget that we laid out last quarter, which was a fairly large reduction, right, is what we had planned to do this year. And we don't anticipate making any changes to that plan, especially since it's already August. So I do not foresee any changes in our guidance or we don't currently see any changes in our guidance, regardless of what happens on any transaction for 2018. How we go about hitting that capital budget is still an option of whether we physically run one rig or we do the third JV. But the numbers in the production guidance really don't change regardless of which of those two options that we choose in 2018.

Owen Douglas

Okay. And to the question of minimum liquidity, are you willing or able to share what that number would end up being?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I think we look at it, I mean on debt-to-EBITDA ratios and the amount available on revolvers, and obviously, we're going to this process because we don't want to be an over-levered company. And you just keep drawing on your revolver, eventually that could happen, especially if gas prices drop. So ultimate long-term objective is, we'd like to have a debt-to-EBITDA ratio that's more of 2 to 1. Right now, we're at 2.6 and we'd rather see that be going down rather than up.

Matt Denezza

I think relative to the liquidity profile and the timeline around this process or potential timeline around this process. I would -- as I think about the borrowing base redetermination and the potential incremental draw over the remainder of the year, I think our borrowing base redetermination should give us incremental capacity that's consistent with or greater than the incremental draws that I would anticipate over the course of the year. So I don't see our liquidity dropping relative to where we are today versus year-end. And we would certainly hope that we've sorted through whatever the game plan is by the end of the year.

Owen Douglas

Okay, that's helpful. The circa $140 million liquidity level, you sort of think we can remain in that zip code, through the end of the year?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes.

Owen Douglas

And to follow-on, just want to make sure I'm sort of reading this correctly here. So I know that you guys have reaffirmed the production range. One would be kind of, are you able to or willing to give any sort of sense of how you think you're trending relative to that range. I know it's not the widest range in world, but I'm just sort of curious because I think the low-end sort of implies something like a 10% higher daily production rate in second half versus the first half?

Matt Denezza

Yes, I don't think we want to put out guidance and then change that guidance on an earnings call on the same day. That is our guidance, we obviously -- I don't think it's any secret that we have very consistently tended to be at the high end of our guidance and that is by design and it's something that we do as a company and part of our culture. But we also have to take into account things that we might not be able to foresee. So that's the guidance we put out, I think it is a reasonable range.

Our next question comes from the line of John Nelson with Goldman Sachs.

John Nelson

I wanted to first follow-up on the Flat Castle midstream agreement, just to make sure I kind of understand. So has this new third-party paid the cash option and now you're in negotiations? Or has the option kind of exercise date been extended and if you successfully work through negotiations and they'll then execute the option?

Benjamin Hulburt

No, they actually have executed the option and paid the option payment and while we are -- in the meantime, we're negotiating a longer-term gathering agreement for a portion or all of the assets, and that's part of the negotiations. We did retain the right that if after a certain period where we're not able to come to terms on the gathering agreement, then we retained the right to actually buy that option back. But it's our hope that we are able to come to an agreement and we think we will.

John Nelson

Okay. Can you provide any color on just how long that period is or the cost?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I'd rather not go into that too detailed. I mean it's an enough time to negotiate, a few months, but it's not 6 months. And on the terms of the gathering agreement, obviously we don't -- we're negotiating, so we're not going into it too deeply. But we expect gathering rates to be pretty attractive there because of the amount of capital and the way the capital will be spent incrementally not all at once.

John Nelson

Okay. And then I want to be respectful to not ask about the strategic review, but Ben in your remarks, you referenced hoping to have an update at the end of the quarter. So I guess, is it fair for us to kind of extrapolate that this could be a transaction that allows you to kind of keep the second rig, or is it something else that just happens to kind of match up with the same timeline?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I mean, we're hoping that we can come to some conclusions in the next couple of months. Obviously with these sort of things, there is so much uncertainty. It's -- you never guarantee anything like that. As to whether we keep the second rig or not, it really is in relation to whether the JV fits into whatever we do or whether it doesn't and that's -- that's all. That's part of why we haven't executed and said, we're moving forward on the JV yet is they'll -- all these things have to work together. I can't say we do not envision anything happening that would accelerate us adding additional rigs in '18 because it's just not physically possible to have units ready that quickly.

John Nelson

So I think I heard that rightly that, this really has nothing to do with the JV. It's a potential alternate transaction that might also just line up at the end of the quarter, is that right?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. I mean, we're looking at every option that we can and sometimes JVs fit into that, sometimes they don't. So we don't want to bind us to anything that might not fit with a future option.

John Nelson

Okay, that's helpful. And I apologize for kind of trying to dig into the strategic review. Few other just kind of housekeeping, I noticed you guys stopped providing quarterly guidance. Is that -- do you no longer plan to do that or was there anything that drove that decision?

Benjamin Hulburt

I think it's in light of not knowing whether we're doing the JV, whether we're -- it's all in relation really to the strategic review process. And I mean -- we can't say that we expect to hit our annual guidance, but in the next few months there are some pretty major decisions that have to be made, predominantly around the JV or going to one rig. And so it's just hard to forecast that in the interim, but we do feel very confident that we will hit the annual guidance.

John Nelson

And just, Matt, if you have it -- if not we can follow up offline; do you happen to know what the Sequel capital reimbursement in the quarter was?

Matt Denezza

I don't have it in front of me, but let me get back to you on it.

