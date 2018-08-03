Enphase Energy Blasts Short Attack

To Prescience Point

Enphase (ENPH) CEO Badri Kothandaraman took a moment from the earnings call to deliver a sincere and direct response to allegations made by short seller Prescience Point (Transcript here) (Financials here):

"Before I turn the call over to Eric, I'd like to make some general remarks. Last week we were attacked by a short seller who accused us of fudging the books. We did not respond, but to be honest his news aggravated and enraged us as the remarks were baseless and wrong. I want to say a few words on our core values as a company. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity. We tell the truth and don't tolerate excuses, and the only thing we value is data, logic and reason."

Kothandaraman went on to detail how McKenzie (global management consulting) helped the company learn to cut, whittle, and shave costs on items as small as labels and manuals and as complex as eliminating components from the microinverter control boards to bypass scarce and expensive resources in order to save every penny possible. Kothandaraman ended his response with a very encouraging statement.

"We are laser focused on our number one priority: improve profitability quarter-on-quarter and creating further shareholder value."

Easter Eggs In The Call

Kothandaraman and Branderiz (both named targets of Prescience Point) gave several points of information during the call that fly directly in the face of Prescience Point's accusations.

Deferred revenue, or so called accounting "shenanigans," was based on a change from ASC 605 to 606 which all public companies were required to do beginning Q1 2018. The new 606 standard will "significantly affect the revenue recognition practices of most companies," according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC). The recordings have no effect on P&L or cash flow.

Warranty claims reductions were shown to be due to a combination of factors.

Generational improvements in engineering with each of the six generations of inverters reducing component counts 6-10%. Reducing mechanical failure points by relying on ASIC chips. Nanosecond response times of ASIC chips help detect abnormal grid conditions, thereby lowering inverter damage.

Over the air firmware updates. Allow microinverters to be continuously upgraded in the field. Factory tested best practices are passed on regularly. Reliability increases over time.

Costs reduced for replacement inverters.

Older inverters with higher costs are replaced by latest generation inverters.

When Kothandaraman was asked for specifics about the decline of failure rates, he offered to have a white paper prepared.

To address the allegation that the SunPower (SPWR) deal was "an incredibly value destructive transaction," you would actually have to combine the information shared in both Enphase's and SunPower's earnings calls. SunPower is shifting its segment mix by eliminating power plant sales. Those cells will now be directed at residential and commercial, which are all potential Enphase sales as well. As SunPower shifts its production capacity to Next Generation Technology (NGT), likely 100% of its panels will require Enphase microinverters to capture the full output. SunPower has 165 to 180 MW in power plant sales planned for Q3, all of which will become potential sales for Enphase inverters once the transition is complete.

Enphase expects annualized revenue of $60-70 million on a non-GAAP gross margin of 33-35% from the SunPower deal. SunPower is exiting the power plant industry and will be throwing its entire production line (all three fabs) at NGT cells which provide significantly higher output than commodity panels. In order to capture the increased power, it will rely exclusively on the IQ7X inverter as it is the only product on the market capable of passing on the incredible increase in per-cell watts to the grid. The cells freed up from the power plant line will be available for residential and commercial installations, of which 100% is a potential market for the IQ7X.

Kothandaraman was asked about the level of engagement with SunPower. He described the level as "very good," saying that Enphase is the "technical partner" to SunPower and that the access to SunPower's recently acquired SolarWorld business and "great potential of Ensemble on microgrids" provide the pair with increased opportunities. Kothandaraman views the growth prospects as exciting for the following reasons:

International expansion possibilities of residential markets in Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Attachment rate of AC modules in the United States is expected to increase.

NGT makes SunPower and Enphase technical partners.

Great potential of Ensemble on microgrids.

Opportunities to work together on future storage expansion.

The last and best egg of the call was the disclosure that Enphase has received $2 million of a $6 million contract to customize Ensemble for what appears to be a large scale off-grid application. Kothandaraman specifically stated that the application will be outside of the United States and could be "really meaningful" sales with a very strong "go to market partner." Kothandaraman was careful to not divulge too much information, but promised that more detail was to come at the scheduled analyst day on August 16.

My guess is that Enphase will be contracted to outfit areas of India that have weak or no electrical grids. Even if I'm wrong, look at all the dark areas on the map above. Anywhere it is dark is a new market when the IQ8 Ensemble launches.

Bottom Line

Important to note was the overall theme of Enphase's progress was in improved business practices, the very thing that was twisted against it in the short attack. Enphase has been "laser focused" on reducing costs, improving margin, and leveraging its strengths while exiting weak sectors (just like its new best friend SunPower).

Enphase's balance sheet is improving. Inventory control has brought it down to a 30-day supply, the lowest level since 2014. Cash on hand is up to $58.5 million while free cash flow is a positive $3.6 million. Enphase's cash situation has improved so much that it expects to write a check for the SunPower deal and to renegotiate current debt at the end of 2018.

The bottom line is that the company got its house in order and is now prepared to shift its "laser focus" to the top line. With as much progress as has been made on turning Enphase into a margin machine, the revenues coming in from worldwide sales now available to the IQ series will force the top line up quarter over quarter for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.