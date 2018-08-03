A Few Tesla Comments Not Seen Elsewhere

These cover several relevant aspects for Tesla, from the $35,000 Model 3, to FSD, to FCF.

The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is so fast that it's outrunning the passage of time. As a result, although time passes, the time to its release remains constant.

OK, so there’s probably an overload of Tesla (TSLA) articles. I didn’t intend to add to that, but feel a few comments have been missing from the stream. This article will plug those holes. Here we go:

Tesla Delayed The $35,000 Model 3, Again

It’s odd that nobody commented on this. However, Tesla had this to say regarding Model 3 ASPs (Average Selling Prices):

Average selling price will remain high for several quarters as we expect a richer mix in the initial wave of Model 3 deliveries to Europe and APAC. We believe future Model 3 cost savings will more than offset the normalization of the Model 3 average selling price in the second half of 2019, resulting in improving gross margins and stable gross profit per vehicle.

So here’s the thing: As soon as the $35,000 Model 3 starts being sold, the ASP will take an immediate hit. Hence, for Tesla to expect normalization of Model 3 ASPs only during H2 2019 directly means that Tesla does not expect to launch the $35,000 Model 3 before H2 2019, if ever.

Elon Musk's Inconsistent Claims

We’ve already seen this many times, for instance with the expected 100k-200k Model 3 production for 2017. During the Q2 2018 earnings call we had yet another episode of Elon’s real-time creative mind. That was when Tesla’s 1 million car production target for 2020 was discussed:

Tim Higgins - The Wall Street Journal Hi. Thanks for the call. Question for you. Do you still plan to make a total of 1 million vehicles in the calendar year of 2020? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. I think so, yeah. If it's not a million, it's going to be pretty close. I'd say if it's not a million it'd probably be 750,000 or something like that in 2020. So, we're aiming for a million, 2020, but somewhere between half million and a million seems pretty likely. Tim Higgins - The Wall Street Journal Where do you get the capacity to do that? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. There's this place called Shanghai. Tim Higgins - The Wall Street Journal OK. Shanghai will be important for that, that goal? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. Yeah.

So what’s the problem here? Well, then problem is that Tesla also addressed the Shanghai factory in the shareholder letter:

In July, we announced our plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai – our first Gigafactory outside the US. We are excited about this opportunity, as China is by far the largest EV market in the world and Chinese support for electric vehicles has been exceptionally strong. Initial capacity is expected to be roughly 250,000 vehicles and battery packs per year, and will grow to 500,000, with the first cars expected to roll off the production line in about three years.

So here's the problem: Three years from now falls in H2 2021. So how is this factory going to be producing hundreds of thousands of cars in 2020? Again, stuff made up from thin air, that’s what it is.

This stuff involves numbers and the 100k-200k Model 3 stuff also involved numbers. One can thus imagine that these are not the only “forward looking numbers” which are pulled from thin air on the spot.

Tesla’s Extremely Negative Service Gross Margins Persisted

Back in the Q1 2018 report, Tesla had this to say regarding the very large negative margins in its “Service and Other” segment (bold is mine):

We expect Service and Other losses to reduce substantially in the coming quarters as our service infrastructure becomes significantly more utilized with the ramp of our Model 3 fleet size.

That didn’t really happen in Q2 2018, as the “Service and Others” losses were nearly the same as during Q1 2018 ($116.2 million vs. $117.6 million). There was, however, a change. Tesla changed the wording on when it expects these losses to narrow:

We are expecting that the negative margin of our Services and Other business will narrow by the end of this year.

It might seem a small change, but “coming quarters” is immediate and "by the end of the year" can easily mean the losses stay elevated until the end of the year.

This segment is relevant in a way. For bears, Tesla is including losses here which should most properly be allocated to automotive gross margin. How does that happen? It happens by Tesla considering some claims during warranty as “goodwill repairs” instead of “warranty claims.” By doing this, the costs from those repairs are attributed to the service segment instead of being brought against warranty reserves – both reducing those and creating the need to reserve more, lowering automotive margins.

On Autopilot v9 Autonomy

More detail was shared during the call regarding the coming Autopilot v9 capabilities. Basically, the car is expected to offer Tesla’s on-ramp to off-ramp promised capability. The main additions regarding this capability will be:

The ability to initiate lane changes without driver input.

The knowledge of which lane the car currently occupies.

And the ability to take an off-ramp to another highway or road (also by shifting lanes to be in the correct one when the selection needs to be made).

These would be significant developments in autonomy, if not for a very simple reason. That reason is that Tesla will again require the driver to be attentive at all times, which will make these features be Level 2 again. Furthermore, these are EAP (Extended AutoPilot) features. True self driving happens when the driver no longer needs to be attentive (that's the point where we cross to Level 3 and beyond).

The Tesla AI Chip

Although rather expected, it’s likely that the Tesla AI chip announced during the conference call still presents lots of hype potential. The performance - 10x faster than Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) current solution. Neural networks. It’s the stuff of dreams.

However, these chips aren’t new or hard to implement. Lots of companies are making headway or already are shipping similar capabilities. For instance:

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the first to market with such a chip, back in 2016, with its TPU (Tensor Processing Unit). By 2017 Google already was on its second generation, providing 45 TFlops per chip, and 180 TFlops per 4-chip module. During 2018 Google already announced this chip's third generation. Google also included a neural network accelerator chip in its 2017 Pixel 2 phones.

Nvidia is actually also shipping product with its own version of a neural network accelerator. The Tensor Cores within the Tesla V100 are rated for 125 TFlops.

Even Huawei added neural network accelerator cores to its 2017 Kirin 970 SoC (System on Chip). Of note, Huawei doesn’t design its own CPU cores, GPU cores or DRAM circuits. It gets those (namely the IP on the CPU and GPU) from third parties. Yet, it could do the neural network accelerator cores itself. This establishes relative difficulty.

There are many more such examples. Building chips to accelerate a specific task, specifically the typical calculations used in neural network jobs, is arguably “easy.” This is, in fact, a threat to Nvidia's dominance of the server room, since right now a lot of the demand for server room GPUs is to run neural networks, and all of these chips are more efficient and/or powerful at that task.

Here, another comment. I expected that Tesla would reap cost benefits once it had managed to produce its own chip. Tesla seemed to disavow this, by saying its solution will cost the same as the current Nvidia hardware. This is somewhat surprising and negative, because the current Nvidia hardware should become cheaper over time as it goes obsolete. Here, the problem is likely Tesla’s rather limited scale, which makes its in-sourced option more expensive than it would otherwise be if built at a larger scale.

Tesla’s FCF Isn’t Everybody Else’s FCF

Comments similar to this one can actually be found elsewhere. However, I think this bears repeating. Tesla guided for positive cash flow during Q3 and Q4 2018. As it turns out, though, Tesla’s free cash flow isn’t really like everybody else’s FCF.

Typically, FCF would be defined as operating cash flow minus capex. That’s not how Tesla sees it, though. Here’s how Tesla defines its own positive cash flow (bold is mine):

We expect to generate positive cash including operating cash flows and capital expenditures, as well as the normal inflow of cash received from non-recourse financing activities on leased vehicles and solar products.

Said another way, Tesla takes everybody else’s FCF and adds financing cash flows to it. The items Tesla adds back can be significant. Below I highlight the items Tesla feels it should add back:

As you can see, there were even times where these items added to more than $400 million in a single quarter. Obviously, these amounts are high enough to possibly make a tremendous difference when Tesla’s FCF (as calculated by most people) stood at minus $740 million in Q2, before Q3’s expected improvement.

In a way, Tesla somehow views borrowing money to increase its cash balance as “positive cash flow.”

Another Note On FCF

Once upon a time, there was a battle with Amazon (AMZN) where Amazon was not including its capital leases within capex, thus the more Amazon relied on capital leases, the higher its official FCF numbers looked. I and others wrote on it. Now hear this: Amazon changed its reporting! And to this day, when you look at Amazon’s report, you’ll see lines reflecting leases (through two different approaches).

Why am I saying this? Because Tesla is now exposed to the same issue. It, too, is relying on capital leases – to the tune of $365 million during Q2. Now, these capital leases are direct substitutes to capex, but don’t show up on the capex numbers. As a result, when calculating FCF (the proper version or Tesla’s), FCF comes away higher than it really is. Also, capex seems lower when it really isn’t lower.

Were the reliance on capital leases to continue elevated during Q3, and it too could distort the said ”positive cash flow” Tesla expects.

Conclusion

There are a lot of interesting details out there. There's a lot more than what I said here, but some of it is hard to confirm to the necessary certainty threshold.

Taken in its entirety, these details show Tesla doing its very best to present the prettiest figures possible, in spite of reality not changing all that much. That said, the Model 3 ramp during Q3 2018 ought to provide material improvement to numbers. Only this material improvement would really fall short if we considered all these details surrounding it.

For instance, considering the capital leases, Tesla actually had negative FCF of around $1.1 billion during Q2 2018. There’s no way for the Model 3 to improve things enough to turn this particular figure positive during Q3 or Q4 2018.

