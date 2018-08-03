Netflix Is Contagious, And The Cure Is Coming

In a previous article, I modeled the way Netflix (NFLX) adds subscribers with an adapted model of how diseases spread. Two quarters have passed, and the model seems to be highly accurate. Domestic growth is lower than previously modeled, but the international growth aligns perfectly with these quarter's results.

Source: World Health Organization

Nevertheless, guidance and expectations are way too optimistic. Netflix will continue to grow well but will disappoint expectations. Disney (DIS) and AT&T (T) will only make things worse.

The contagious valuation, update

Diseases typically spread at exponential rates, but as the number of people in a population is limited, the rate at which a disease spreads changes depending on the percentage of the population that is already infected. As the percentage of the population that is infected grows, it becomes less likely that infected members are in contact with non-infected members. This process gradually slows down the rate at which a disease spreads, and the behavior presents an S-Shaped graph. I believe this model accurately adjusts to Netflix's growth pattern, and in the past two quarters, it has been successful.

Source: Author´s Charts

There are three stages of growth. Exponential growth, linear growth, and Logarithmic Growth. As Netflix started much earlier in the US, the "disease" is in the later stage, and its growth behavior is that in the logarithmic phase.

Source: Author´s Charts

The adjusted model above shows the expectations for Netflix domestic subscriptions for the next few years. The model had an error of less than 5% for the past two quarters, adjusting the model with those results, by this time next year, Netflix would reach 57 million users.

Source: Author´s Charts

The international model had extreme accuracy. For each of the quarters, it gave a precision of over 98% and a consolidated accuracy of over 99%. The growth is still in the exponential phase, about to go into the linear phase.

Source: Author's Charts

Bellow the chart for International subscriptions estimate for the next year.

Source: Author's Charts

The market expectations for Netflix were just too high. It is a monumental achievement to have the growth that Netflix had these past quarters. However, the risks after 2020 are just not considered in the valuation.

Five reasons to avoid

AT&T, Disney, Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Walmart (WMT). These five giants want to cut into Netflix's pie. While the success of their endeavor is not guaranteed, Netflix's isn't either. Netflix has a PE of over 150; its valuation is contingent that it can continue to grow the way it has been. That will not happen.

Services like Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Premium, which bundle the streaming content with other products (Amazon Prime and YouTube Music) do not directly compete with Netflix, but they do raise the expectations of what a paid exclusive streaming service has to offer.

AT&T, Disney, and Walmart will directly compete with Netflix. I am not optimistic about Walmart service. However, it could make a dent in low-income sectors, where price is a crucial factor when choosing a service. AT&T and Disney will surely make a splash.

Previously I commented that AT&T bundle strategy might become a powerful one. Especially on users that stream their service on mobile devices. By leveraging its telecommunications infrastructure and clients, AT&T has a robust strategy to reach clients. The content formerly owned by Time Warner will undoubtedly impact Netflix, especially if it pulls its content from Netflix.

AT&T also has HBO, bundling HBO with other services could be a fantastic way of attracting premium customers. HBO has proven that it can produce high-quality content that users will pay a premium for.

The other giant going directly against Netflix was Disney when the Disney-Fox Merger was still uncertain, I argued that both companies together would pose a particular problem for Netflix. Since Disney has an immense amount of content for kids, and franchises that are rewatchable and have become classics, any streaming service with its content offering would be a powerful one, and by combining Fox, the array of content gets a broader range of interests.

Instant gratification vs. long-term value

Netflix is indeed creating a lot of content. On average, the content it produces is of high quality. The problem with the Netflix series is that they opt for instant reward instead of creating anticipation. By launching all the episodes at once, they fulfill the instant gratification of its users but cheapen the content in the process. Netflix has been playing with the release strategy of its series for some time now with some success. The Luis Miguel series was released weekly with high success in Latin America, where Memes and chatter on the series took over the web. Time is running out, and Netflix could not be adequately prepared to take on the past giants of content.

Source: Wikipedia

Breaking Bad is an excellent example of this phenomenon. The first seasons of Breaking Bad had a viewership of around 1.3 million. The series slowly grew, and the season four finale was watched by 1.9 million. Then they decided to cut the fifth and last season in two parts, which created massive anticipation, and Breaking Bad exploded, giving time to new viewers to get acquainted with the series. The season finale had over 10 million viewers, and Breaking Bad became one of the most valuable series. The quality of the series was never in question, but if it had been released all at once, its value would probably be much lower than it is today.

Conclusions

Netflix is a great company. It might even keep its status as the king of content for years to come, but the current valuation is just unrealistic. It is highly overpriced, with little to no chances of keep growing the way its valuation assumes it will.

If Disney and AT&T pull out all its content from Netflix, it will undoubtedly hurt its income statement in the short term, but might land a devastating blow to Netflix. If it survives, it might be time to jump onboard. In the meantime, Netflix seems to be an asymmetric wager, with little upside in the next three years and enormous downside.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible. I am long T, DIS, GOOG so I will continue to write about it. If you like this article, subscribe!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, GOOG, GOOGL, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.