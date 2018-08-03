Biogen Results: Time To Change The Paradigm In Alzheimer's Disease

It would probably be wise to sell some shares in Biogen before the next results are released.

Removing amyloid only slightly slows down the progression of mild Alzheimer's disease since amyloid is only one of many factors that contribute to oxidative and nitrostative damage to the brain.

The relative lack of Apoe4 carriers in the highest dose group for BAN2401 made it appear that the drug substantially slowed down the progression of mild Alzheimer's disease.

The results for Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's anti-amyloid antibody BAN2401 suggest a need to change the paradigm for Alzheimer's disease. As it turned out, due to adverse effects and safety concerns only 30 percent of the people in the highest dose group (10 mg/kg twice a month) had the ApoE4 gene whereas 71 percent in the placebo group had at least one copy of the gene. Since those with the ApoE4 gene progress more rapidly during the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, it is a classic case of comparing apples to oranges.

The 10 mg/kg once a month group may provide a much better indication of how well the drug actually worked (source of chart).

This group had more ApoE4 carriers than the placebo group (89 percent versus 71 percent) so their rate of decline (the blue line) might actually be slightly less steep than indicated in the chart (the red line is a projected 25 percent decrease in decline over the placebo). On the other hand, the green line (10 mg/kg twice a month) shifts sharply downward after factoring in the observation that individuals with one copy of the Apoe4 gene and two copies of the ApoE4 gene decline 14 percent and 23 percent more rapidly respectively than non-carriers (cognitive decline in ApoE4 carriers). In the end, the highest and next highest doses may not produce substantially different effects. In short, BAN2401 which reduces levels of amyloid up to 93 percent may only produce about a 15 percent slowing down of the disease at 18 months.

A few side points before moving on to the larger issue. Some anti-amyloid antibodies are able to reach the brain due to the damage done to the blood-brain barrier in Alzheimer's disease. This means that the antibody can successfully remove amyloid. The problem which is especially pronounced for ApoE4 carriers is that the removal of amyloid plaques from neurons appears to lead to more amyloid in blood vessel walls (anti-amyloid antibody side effects). So for this population at least the removal of too much amyloid can lead to brain swelling.

Now the critical question: Why does the removal of so much amyloid have so little effect? In preservation of the amyloid hypothesis, several of its most ardent supporters have argued that by the time anti-amyloid antibodies are given, too much damage has already been done to the brain. However, an alternative answer is that amyloid oligomers are one of several factors than can increase nitro-oxidative stress in the brain. From this perspective amyloid is only a relatively minor causal element in Alzheimer's disease and therefore its removal only slightly slows down the disease early on.

On the other hand, scavenging the nitro-oxidant peroxynitrite and partially reversing nitration and oxidation leads to improvements in certain types of memory that are sustained for at least two years in mild Alzheimer's disease. Compare the following to the results to those in the chart above for BAN2401:

Conventional Alzheimer's drug therapy (CT) plus Herbs (source of chart)

Korean red ginseng (source of chart)

Anavex 2-73 (at highest dose level) (source of chart)

(MMSE: Mini-mental State Examination; ADAS: Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale - cognition subscale or non-cognition subscale; ADCS-ADL: Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study Group - Activities of Daily Living)

In every case, compounds that are strong peroxynitrite scavengers have outperformed strong anti-amyloid antibodies; because peroxynitrite is likely the root cause of the disease whereas amyloid oligomers are one of many factors that contribute to the formation of peroxynitrite and to the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

If this is true, then, many pharmaceutical companies and brilliant scientists have unwittingly delayed the discovery of effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

Those owning stock in Biogen may not need to worry about the company's valuation based on its Alzheimer's pipeline for some time. There is likely to be another run up in the stock prior to release of further data for its anti-amyloid compounds (maybe in 2020), although perhaps not as many people will buy into the hype this next time. Unless the FDA gives some clear indication that it will approve a drug that appears to temporarily slow down the progression of the disease by 15 percent, the wisest decision is to sell before further results are released.

