Bank Of America: Can The Rally Continue?

Recent moves in Bank of America may appear volatile in the short term, but these moves look much less extreme from the perspective of longer-term time horizons.

The banking sector has traded under pressure for almost all of 2018, and strong earnings numbers from Bank of America Corp. (BAC) have done little to alter that trend. The stock has lost 5.6% from its March highs, and many investors long the stock are wondering why BAC cannot seem to gain any real traction. Short term, we have seen upside rallies in the stock. But these moves look much less extreme (and more disappointing) from the perspective of longer-term time horizons. For these reasons, market exposure to BAC through covered call options is prudent based on the expectation that these longer-term trends may continue.

In Q2 2018, the strength in Bank of America’s earnings numbers primarily stemmed from cost-cutting measures. Relative to the same period last year, the top-line figures were actually lower (at $22.6 billion). But the bank managed to post profits of $6.8 billion (which was a massive gain of 33%). Estimates were calling for earnings of $5.92 million, but those numbers also were boosted by the sale BAC’s foreign credit card business (which added $793 million to the tally).

This marks the 14th consecutive quarter the bank has shown positive operating leverage (which subtracts changes in operating expenses from revenue growth). In recent periods, this leverage metric has significantly decreased, down from 29% in Q3 2015 to 5% and 4% in the last two quarters. These declines are reflective of the widespread operational changes enacted by management over the last few years.

Here, it's important to note that EPS grew from 44 cents in Q2 2017 (on net income of $5.1 billion) to 62 cents in the most recent reporting period. According to the Thomson Reuters survey, analysts were looking for EPS of 57 cents, and this improvement has helped the stock recover from the July 3 lows at $27.78.

At the current market valuation, this equates to a rally of 12.2% from those lows. But not all of the gains were generated after the earnings release itself. Heightened expectations for the banking sector as a whole added to the bullish sentiment, given the impressive performances seen during the prior quarter. So, it can be argued that some of this buying activity might have come from a “fear of missing out” in anticipation of a new rally higher.

But the real question is whether these moves have distorted the longer-term outlook for those holding BAC. To get a broader perspective on what is actually happening in the banking sector, one of the best instruments to watch is the SPDR Financial Select Sector Fund (XLF), which is broadly diversified and includes Bank of America as 8.67% of its fund holdings.

The relative sector underperformance here is clear, as XLF is trading lower by -0.16% on a YTD basis. In contrast, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is trading higher by 5.22% for the same period. This activity should raise some concerns for those long the stock, as it does indicate that there might be greater market forces at work that are conspiring against equities in the financial sector.

Some arguments have been made which suggest many of BAC’s positives are non-repeatable, one-time events. Benefits from the Trump tax cuts reduced Bank of America’s quarterly IRS tax bill to $1.7 billion (from $3 billion in Q2 2017). This marks a decline of 43%, and it was one of the biggest contributing factors in the bank’s profit gains for the quarter. These types of surprises will not be possible going forward. But it should also be noted that these tax cuts did enable BAC to add $500 million in spending toward new technology investments, and these types of decisions should brighten the outlook going forward.

Positive earnings stories from the previous quarter centered largely around surging trading revenues inspired by February’s “flash crash” activities in most financial markets around the world. But these news headlines distracted from encouraging consumer banking digital usage trends that will likely become much more beneficial for Bank of America in the long term. In the charts above, we can see that the bank already is showing significant growth in all aspects. Management has decided to use large portions of its tax cut to further investments in these key areas, and I will be interested to see how continued upside trends in active digital banking users and in digital sales impact revenues and help reduce costs over the next few quarters.

In its more traditional segments, Bank of America is still looking very impressive. On an annualized basis, consumer loans are higher by 6.6%, largely matching the performances seen at rivals Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Strong results in bond trading activities helped quarterly trading revenues, and gains of 5% were seen in consumer deposits (although Bank of America said that it expects to pay more for its deposit accounts in the future).

Of course, it would be unfair if we did not highlight some of the potential risks that could become apparent in Bank of America’s earnings results for next quarter. Expected performances for the banking sector in Q3 2018 highlight the possibility that better performances will be found with key competitors.

For next quarter, expectations for Bank of America look subdued in comparison to the forecasts now in place for another holding in XLF, Goldman Sachs (GS). But, at the same time, it can be argued that these subdued expectations actually put Bank of America in a better position to surprise markets into its next earnings release.

All told, BAC’s cost-cutting measures are unfolding quite well with non-interest expenses dropping by 5% (or $698 million) for the quarter. Return on common shareholder equity remains elevated at 15.2% and this should instill some more confidence for those currently holding the stock. The recent sideways trading activity in share price remains a problem. But alternative options strategies (i.e. covered call options) will allow shareholders to benefit from the stock’s 1.92% dividend yield while avoiding the long-term stagnation we have been seeing in share prices.

