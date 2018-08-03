Netflix: Not Dead Yet

With the recent suggestion by Financial Times Editor Richard Waters that "FAANG" should be replaced by "MAGA", sentiment on Netflix (NFLX) has done a 180 from where it sat two months ago. While I can wholeheartedly agree that Facebook (FB) should be dropped from the "FAANG" acronym, the decision to lump Netflix in with Facebook is a little premature, in my opinion. One of the stocks is down 1% for the year; the other stock is the star performer above all of the FAANG names based on year-to-date return, yet is getting the same treatment. While there's no question that Netflix did get whacked on earnings similar to Facebook, not all corrections are created equal. The decline in Netflix has left the stock sitting up 75% for the year still, but the decline in Facebook has pushed the stock back into the red for 2018. I have trimmed my position in Netflix back considerably into strength this year, but I see no reason to completely abandon the stock based solely on one poor earnings reaction. The recent decline has been sharp and indeed a little unnerving, but the long-term trend in the stock is still alive and well.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Taking a look at the below chart of Netflix, one might be inclined to suggest that the top for the stock has to be in. The recent correction looks like a free-fall, it doesn't look like there's much support whatsoever below, and the past four red weekly bars are reason to be a little restless. The issue with the below chart is that it's an arithmetic scale chart which is not as useful once a stock is up over 100%. Once a stock is up more than 100% in a 12-month span, I prefer to move over to a logarithmic chart shown below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the logarithmic chart, the recent decline does not look half as bad. In fact, we've seen three declines similar to this over the past two years where the stock sold off by double digits for 4-5 weeks in a row before eventually recovering. What's also noticeable about these declines is that they all tended to come immediately after powerful moves to the upside. This pattern in Netflix of getting extremely overbought and exploding higher in a parabolic fashion only to give up most of that move has been successful in shaking out many weak hands over the past two years. While this recent correction is clearly the largest by a few percent and also has given up the most of the move, it's not a reason to go out and completely liquidate all positions in Netflix. Looking at the below chart, it's evident that the uptrend line comes in near the $300.00 level on the stock, and until this level is broken, the stock is undergoing a nasty correction but is not down for the count. The first sign that the stock has topped would be a break of this uptrend line and an inability for the stock to rally back from that break.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look from another perspective on Netflix, the 40-week moving average has led the stock higher over the past 300% run in the stock. The stock has not closed below its 40-week moving average in over 96 weeks, and until this changes, I see no reason to completely give up here. All nasty corrections in the past found support right above this 40-week moving average (July and December 2017), and until this level is broken, the stock is still innocent until proven guilty.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Annual Earnings Per Share

Moving over to a fundamental standpoint, there's no reason to give up on the stock just yet. While Facebook's recent sell-off was caused by a material slowdown in quarterly earnings per share, Netflix's sell-off actually came on the back of a jump in quarterly earnings per share. What this means is that while one sell-off was at least partially justified by a decelerating trend in earnings growth, the latter company (Netflix) was sold off mainly because the stock had already priced in much of the acceleration in earnings growth. To better explain this, below is a look at the past 6 quarters of EPS growth for each company:

(Source: Author's Photo)

As we can see from the above table, Facebook saw two declines in a row in quarterly EPS, and the past two were quite material. Meanwhile, Netflix has not seen two quarterly declines in a row in EPS, and the recent decline was not substantial as it was against tough comps from the Q1 2017 increase of 567%. While Facebook's sell-off recently was on the back of two consecutive quarterly EPS declines, Netflix's sell-off came on the back of a massive acceleration in quarterly earnings. The big difference here is that there is an apparent risk that Facebook is seeing a slowdown in earnings as the past two-quarter average EPS growth is 47.5% vs. a 3-year growth rate in annual EPS of 84%. Netflix's recent two quarter average EPS growth is 533% vs. a 3-year growth rate in annual EPS of 41%. One company is seeing an acceleration in earnings based on looking solely at quarterly EPS, the other is seeing a deceleration, and two quarters in a row are confirming this.

This does not mean that Netflix will only continue to grow, and Facebook's earnings growth has topped out long term, but all we can work with is facts currently in front of us. Facebook is at risk of seeing a clear deceleration in earnings that commands a lower multiple than it has in the past, and Netflix continues to justify its multiple for the most part as growth continues to accelerate.

Due to the issue in relying solely on quarterly EPS figures to extrapolate over a long-term earnings trend, let's take a look at Netflix' annual earnings per share below:

2012: $0.04

2013: $0.30

2014: $0.53

2015: $0.31

2016: $0.43

2017: $1.25

2018: $2.69 (estimates)

2019: $4.31 (estimates)

As we can see, the stock saw a brief consolidation in 2013, 2014, and 2015 as earnings didn't go anywhere, but it has exploded out of this consolidation and continued to see estimates climb into the stratosphere since. The company nearly tripled annual EPS from $0.43 to $1.25 between the 2016 and 2017 period and is adding on that success with another potential double in annual EPS for 2018 based on current estimates. This tells us that the uptrend in earnings for Netflix is showing no signs of slowing up just yet, and the fact that the company has already reported $1.49 in EPS for the year suggests that the estimates for $2.69 are not unattainable.

So, based on all of the above information, how am I trading the stock?

I remain long Netflix from my purchase at $98.00 in late 2016 and see no reason to give up on the stock just yet. I have sold a considerable portion of my position into strength this year with my most recent sells at $417.90 and $364.20, but I continue to hold roughly one-third of my initial position in the stock. I see absolutely no reason to give up on the stock here as the 40-week moving average is still trending higher, and price is nearing oversold levels short term as it sits near $337.00.

I have no plans on giving up the last of my position unless the market gives me a reason to doubt that the current trend is under pressure and coming to an end. Based on the fact that the earnings trend remains strong and the stock's price trend also remains strong, it would be silly to give up the last of a position with zero risk based solely on the fact that Netflix saw one nasty reaction to earnings. My main line in the sand for my long-term trades is always the 40-week moving average, and until this level breaks on Netflix, I plan to remain long.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While financial editors are giving up on Netflix and writing it off as finished like they are Facebook, I believe the two have very little in common. One of the stocks has outperformed the market by nearly a factor of ten this year; the other just gave up its total year-to-date gains in a week. Netflix remains the leader among the FAANG group, and while I can stand beside a new acronym of "NAGA" for the previous FAANG group, it's too early to be dropping Netflix and replacing it with Microsoft (MSFT) to make up the "MAGA" acronym that's been proposed. Anything is possible in the market and just because Netflix is short-term oversold and down four weeks in a row does not mean it has to bottom here at $337.00. The best money is made in reacting and making sensible decisions to the cards in front of us, not guessing when trends are going to end. Netflix's uptrend is not over yet, and while it's currently bending, it's not broken. The first sign of real trouble would be a weekly close below $300.00 on Netflix until this happens I'll be sitting tight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a weekly basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.