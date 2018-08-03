Amalgamated Bank Files Proposed Terms For IPO

AMAL has shown good topline net interest income growth, has a low deposit cost basis and will pay a dividend yield of 1.5% at the IPO midpoint price.

The bank provides lending and related financial services to unions and socially responsible organizations.

Amalgamated Bank's selling shareholders intend to sell $107 million of Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) selling shareholders intend to sell $107 million in Class A stock in a U.S. IPO, according to a Preliminary Offering Circular.

The firm is a union- and private equity-owned commercial bank for unions and other non-profit organizations.

AMAL has shown impressive growth in recent periods, a low deposit cost base, and will pay a 1.5% dividend yield at the midpoint price per share.

Company and Business

The New York-based banking firm was founded in 1923 to build a bank which supports sustainable organizations, progressive causes, and social justice.

Management is headed by CEO and EVP of Consumer Banking Martin Murrell, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously VP of Enterprise Strategic Initiatives at American Express (AXP).

Amalgamated Bank offers personal banking, small business banking, commercial banking, and institutional investment solutions.

Below is a brief overview video of Amalgamated Bank’s partnership with Workmen’s Circle:

(Source: Amalgamated Bank)

Customers

Amalgamated Bank hopes to use its company values and mission as leverage to attract like-minded individuals and institutions with a more progressive mindset.

The bank has branch operations primarily in New York City but also has one branch in Washington D.C., and one in San Francisco which was acquired (New Resource Bank) in May 2018.

AMAL’s loan book is primarily comprised of commercial and residential real estate coupled with C & I (Commercial & Industrial) loans. Most of its C&I loans came from the New Resource Bank acquisition and management is transitioning that position away from indirect to direct C & I loans in the future.

Below is a graphic of the firm’s loan book:

Management plans to organically grow its customer base due to the historically low capital costs of deposit, which the firm estimates currently averages 24 basis points vs. a typical 54 basis points for other banks in its target markets.

Competition

Major institutions that operate in the banking industry and compete with AMAL include:

Local and Regional Banks

Large Banks

National “Direct” Banks

Financial Technology ( Fintech ) “Non-Banks”

) “Non-Banks” Socially Responsible Banks and Financial Services Companies

Credit Unions

Management believes that its focus on socially responsible customers through its mission-based approach combined with the low cost of deposit from those customers gives the bank a material advantage when non-profit and other similar organizations need loans for their operational purposes.

Financial Performance

AMAL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong increase in net interest income after chargeoffs

Consistent growth in net interest margin

Uneven net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: AMAL Preliminary Offering Circular)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses ($)

Q1 2018: $31.95 million, 17.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $114.6 million, 19.7% increase vs. prior

2016: $95.8 million, 2.4% increase vs. prior

2015: $93.6 million

Net Interest Margin

Q1 2018: 3.43%

2017: 3.15%

2016: 2.79%

2015: 2.75%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

Q1 2018: -0.02%

2017: 0.24%

2016: 0.23%

2015: 0.13%

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $7.1 million in cash and $464 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

AMAL intends to raise $107 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 6.7 million shares its Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Management says it will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering, as selling stockholders are selling all of the shares offered.

The selling stockholders are 5% or greater shareholders in the entity.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would be approximately $910.7 million.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 8, 2018.

