John's June Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts

This is the fourth month I have officially tracked dividend income (in an article) for John's Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts. His dividend income totaled $1,186.94.

Investment Thesis

June marks the fourth month that I have tracked John's dividend income from his Traditional and Roth IRAs. Unlike the taxable account, we did not start making significant changes to John's retirement accounts until after the first of the year. Fortunately, most of these stocks are now what I refer to as seasoned and have begun producing consistent dividends that John can rely on.

For those who are unfamiliar with this series, John is a client of mine who I assist in managing (part) of his retirement portfolio. John's retirement portfolio contains a number of core holdings that are similar to his wife Jane's portfolio that I summarize in the article Jane's June Dividend Increases And Income - Retirement Accounts. The primary difference between their portfolios is that John's takes a more defensive/income-based approach by focusing on utilities, telecoms, consumer goods, and preferred stock. The reason why John's portfolio is more defensive than his wife's is that he has also officially retired, and so his portfolio is focused on generating income and capital preservation.

The ultimate goal is to track dividend increases and the impact they have on a monthly and annual basis. For the reader, the main takeaway should be how the dividend growth investing model can help create secure cash-flows that will allow you to achieve the retirement you desire. In addition to documenting the dividends, I also like to document occasional trading activity that has bolstered John's income in retirement.

As always, I would like to include a disclaimer that this article is based on an actual portfolio for clients' of mine and that all figures and trades stated in this article actually took place (unless otherwise noted). I also want to note that this series is being constantly updated and improved based on feedback about what works and what doesn't. Many of the updates are the direct result of feedback left in the comment section and will do my best to incorporate these suggestions/requests whenever possible.

Traditional and Roth IRAs Vs. Taxable Account

Instead of regurgitating this section from Jane's article, I will list bullet points to summarize this part of my strategy:

Actively buying and selling does not mean we are constantly trading the portfolio in a ridiculous attempt to create outsized gains.

I focus on purchasing shares of high-quality companies that we can either choose to hold onto or sell if our price target is reached.

Buying and selling within a Traditional or Roth IRA shields John and Jane from the threat of taxes on capital gains.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

It's worth noting that there were three companies that paid increased dividends in the month of June in John's retirement accounts. Of those, only Exxon (XOM) was the same one that was mentioned in my article John And Jane - June Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account. Main Street Capital's (MAIN) Increase was also noted in Jane's June Dividend Increases And Income - Retirement Accounts.

The only company that paid an increased dividend during the month of June (that I have not covered yet) is Pepsi (PEP).

Pepsi - Pepsi has seen its stock price recover significantly from a 52-week low of just under $96/share all the way back up $115+/share. The primary driver of the fall to 52-week lows was a poor Q1 Earnings Report as evidenced by the Q1 Earnings Transcript that specifically pointed to a challenging environment for the North American Beverage unit as Pepsi continues to restructure the types of beverages it offers to meet changing consumer preferences. For more on this, read my article PepsiCo: There Has Never Been A Better Time To Buy.

Even with a dividend increase of 15.2%, it took an extremely promising Q2 release to make the stock jump. Simply put, Pepsi's Q2 showed that the North American Beverage Unit was making a decent turnaround and that international segments continue to see strong growth. Based on the graph below, it is easy to see how Pepsi became such a strong buying opportunity relative to one of its main competitors, Coca-Cola.

PEP data by YCharts

Pepsi's dividend was increased from $.805/share per quarter to $.9275/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 15.2% and a new full-year payout of $3.71/share compared with the previous $3.22/share. This results in a current yield of 3.25% based on a share price of $114.28.

Main Street Capital

MAIN data by YCharts

Main didn't increase their dividend, but they did pay out a semi-annual supplemental dividend of $.275. The annual payout of the regular dividend is $2.28 which represents a yield of 5.78%. With the semi-annual supplemental dividend, the annual payout is increased to $2.83 or a yield of 7.17%.

Exxon Mobil

XOM data by YCharts

Exxon's dividend was increased from $.77/share per quarter to $.82/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 6.5% and a new full-year payout of $3.28/share compared with the previous payout of $3.08/share. This results in a current yield of 4.02% based on a share price of $81.51.

Active Trading As A Way To Reduce Risk

I want to dispel all assumptions from the beginning by emphasizing that my trades within the retirement account are not initiated in some crazy day-trading ploy to make John wealthier by subjecting him to increased risk. My trading philosophy is based on a couple of key items:

Worthy of being held on a long-term basis - Some of the trades that I make can play out over a very short period of time while others can take months depending on various events. Because of the risk associated with regular trades, I will only purchase companies that I deem worthy of being held on a long-term basis. By purchasing only high-quality stocks, we are able to mitigate much of the risk associated with the process. Pays a dividend - Stocks that make my list almost always pay a dividend which is important because this means that even while they are being temporarily held, they are fitting in perfectly with my strategy, which at its core, is focused on consistent dividend income.

Here are some examples of trades I made in the month of June that utilized this strategy:

Omega Healthcare (OHI) - We ended up selling the entire position in OHI after shares trended back towards their 52-week high of $33/share. While I still believe there is great income potential from OHI, we chose to sell shares just above $31/share because there was too much potential downside risk and not enough reward. Earnings are coming up Friday which will paint a better picture as to whether or not OHI should be added back into the portfolio or not. We have already seen the share price steadily drop since we sold shares on June 18th.

OHI data by YCharts

This trade played out well because it captured $487.66 of realized gains and one dividend payout of $66.00 for a total gain of $553.66 over the course of 3.5 months.

Source: Charles Schwab

Federal Realty Trust Preferred Shares Class C (FRT.PC) - This sale was rather unexpected as share prices jumped quickly after purchasing. When purchasing preferred shares I typically stipulate that they must be close to or under PAR. I purchased the first 200 shares at $22.67 and another 100 at $22.02 (which were absolutely amazing values IMHO) that resulted in a yield on cost of just over 5.5%. Originally, I did not have a price point to sell these shares because I did not expect such a rapid recovery in price during a rising rate environment.

As I saw prices approaching $24/share I decided to sell 2/3 of the position largely because I could reinvest the proceeds in other higher quality preferred shares were still facing a steep discount such as EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG) and Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ) specifically comes to mind.

Source: Charles Schwab

On the 200 shares sold, John was able to gain $242.44 of realized gains and a dividend payment of $62.50 for a total of $304.94. This trade took approximately 3 months to play out and I would consider adding shares of FRT.PC to John's portfolio again if prices drop under $23.00/share.

As the conclusion to the trades section of John's retirement portfolio, I want to emphasize that it is absolutely imperative for investors to consider the risks associated with this type of active trading. I have chosen this strategy because I am choosing to buy and sell high-quality names that are regular long-term holds in John's portfolio. In order for an investor to be successful with the strategy, it is critical that you focus on high-quality, dividend-paying stocks because this acts as your safety net in the event that the trade doesn't play out in the time frame you expected. It is also important to familiarize yourself with the trends of select companies and to thoroughly examine new companies that you haven't invested in yet.

As a whole, June was an excellent month for John's active trades as he received a total of $918.08 in realized gains from his Traditional IRA and $1,481.30 from his Roth IRA. Therefore, John's retirement account trades for the month of May added a total of $2,399.38 of income.

Source: Charles Schwab

Since we began executing this strategy on February 1st, 2018, to June 30th, 2018, John's Traditional and Roth IRAs have benefited from realized capital gains totaling $7,236.78 or an average of $1,447.36/month (over the course of a five month period).

June Income Tracker and July Estimates

I have created the following charts to assist with keeping track of John's retirement portfolios, with the intention of maintaining a database that can be compared on a month-to-month and YoY basis. Green is used to show when dividends were actually received, while yellow represents dividend estimates that haven't occurred yet (estimates). Red indicates a position that no longer held.

In order to de-clutter these charts going forward, I am going to start including the dividend earned from sold positions in a separate chart. If shares are repurchased, I will move the position from the "sold" chart back to the current holdings chart.

Traditional IRA

In total, John's Traditional IRA produced $893.15 of recurring dividend and $142.00 of non-recurring dividends in the month of June for a total of $1,035.15 and is projected to generate $1,155.94 of dividend income in the month of July.

In total, John's ROTH IRA produced $353.69 of recurring dividend and $0.00 of non-recurring dividends in the month of June for a total of $353.69 and is projected to generate $841.32 of dividend income in the month of July.

January - June - YTD Results

In total, John's Traditional IRA has produced $3,984.70 of dividend income from January through June.



In total, John's ROTH IRA has produced $2,550.92of dividend income from January through June.

In total, John has received total earnings (dividends and capital gains) in the amount of $13,772.40 over the course of six months (January through June) resulting in an average monthly income of $2,295.40.

Certificates Of Deposit

Honestly, it feels like ages since I've even considered certificates of deposit to be a worthy investment tool due to their pitiful yield and long-term lockdown period. I recently wrote an article on Washington Trust (WASH) titled The Battle For Deposits Slows The Financial Sector's Desire For Earnings Growth and looked at how the cost of deposits are rapidly increasing for many banks as they attempt to balance deposit growth with increased demand for loans.

The conclusion of this article was that banks are engaging in significantly more brokered deposits in order to balance out deposits and loan growth. This is good news for retirees looking for safe havens like CD's and bad news for borrowers who are seeing interest rates increase significantly from record lows.

My plan for John's portfolio is to reduce some of the lower-yield holdings and move them into CD's when the rates become a little more attractive. For retirees who are concerned with the stock market I highly recommend you research money markets and CD's online as many banks are offering rates that normally cannot be found in the branch. These CD's are rather inexpensive (some cost $1 per $10,000 invested via Charles Schwab).

Conclusion

Although John's retirement portfolio has performed well, it appears that the time is rapidly approaching to start moving some of his assets into CD's. This change will help protect John's account from any major market corrections. Capital preservation and income is John's number one priority. I believe that we will see major market corrections when the 3-5 year CD's begin paying 4% APY.

Based on the data entered, I believe that John should be receiving a total of $1,997.26 of dividend income between the Traditional and ROTH IRA accounts during the month of July.

Over the last several months I have received feedback from readers with suggestions of how to adjust the charts for tracking dividend income. With many of the changes now in place, I would appreciate additional feedback to see if this new format resolves the problems created by my previous charts. As always, I welcome all forms of constructive feedback and appreciate those who take the time to do so.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRA's he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: (APLE) Apple REIT, (BA) Boeing, (BBT) BB&T, (BML.PL) Bank of America Preferred Series L, (BP) British Petroleum, (CAT) Caterpillar, (CBRL) Cracker Barrel, (CLDT) Chatham Lodging Trust, (CONE) Cyrus One, (D) Dominion Energy, (DLR.PJ) Digital Realty Preferred Series J, (DUK) Duke Energy, (EAFAX) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A , (EPR) EPR Properties, (EPR.PG) EPR Properties Preferred Series G, (FRT) Federal Realty Trust, (FRT.PC) Federal Realty Trust Preferred Series C, (GD) General Dynamics, (HTA) Healthcare Trust of America, (IRM) Iron Mountain, (KIM.PL) Kimco Preferred Series L, (KMB) Kimberly-Clark, (KMI) Kinder Morgan, (KMI.PA) Kinder Morgan Preferred Series A,(KO) Coca-Cola, (KRG) Kite Realty Group, (LTC) LTC Properties, (LXP) Lexington Realty Trust, (MAIN) Main Street Capital, (MKC) McCormick, (MO) Altria, (O) Realty Income, (OHI) Omega Healthcare, (OMI) Owens & Minor, (ORCL) Oracle, (OXY) Occidental Petroleum Corp, (PACW) PacWest Bancorp, (PCG.PD) Pacific Gas & Electric Preferred Series D, (PEGI) Pattern Energy, (PEP) Pepsi, (PK) Park Hotels & Resorts, (PONAX) PIMCO Income Fund Class A, (POR) Portland General Electric, (RF) Regions Financial, (SCE.PD) South California Edison Preferred Series D, (SCG) Scana Corporation, (SCL) Stepan Co, (T) AT&T, (TD) Toronto-Dominion Bank, (VLY) Valley National Banc,(UMPQ) Umpqua Bank, (VTR) Ventas, (WELL) Welltower, (WMT) Walmart, (WPC) WP Carey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCL, T, GD, PEP, UMPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I would like to re-emphasize that am employed by Umpqua Bank which is a company held in John's Retirement Portfolio. The inclusion of this stock is for informational purposes only and is not an attempt to promote this stock. Please understand that I will not answer any questions that are specifically related to Umpqua Bank.