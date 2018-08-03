Atlantic Power Corp's (AT) CEO Jim Moore on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 8:30 PM ET

Ron Bialobrzeski

Welcome, and thank you for joining us this morning. Our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were issued by press release yesterday afternoon and are available on our website, www.atlanticpower.com, and on EDGAR and SEDAR.

Management's prepared remarks and the accompanying presentation for today's call and webcast can be found in the Conference Call section of our website. A replay of today's webcast will be available on our website for a period of one year. Financial figures that we will be presenting are stated in US dollars and are approximate, unless otherwise noted.

Please be advised that this conference call and presentation will contain forward-looking statements. As discussed in the company's Safe Harbor statement on Page 2 of today's presentation, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our various securities filings. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the financial results in yesterday's press release and today's presentation include both GAAP and non-GAAP measures, including Project Adjusted EBITDA. For reconciliations of this measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the extent that they are available without unreasonable effort, please refer to the press release, the appendix of today's presentation or our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Jim Moore, President and CEO of Atlantic Power.

Jim Moore

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. With me this morning are Terry Ronan, our CFO; Dan Rorabaugh, our Senior Vice President of Asset Management; Joe Cofelice, our EVP, Commercial Development; and several other members of the Atlantic Power management team.

As is our usual practice, we posted the prepared remarks for this presentation to our website last evening. This morning I’ll briefly summarize second quarter results and recent developments which are covered in detail in our press release and presentation and then revisit a couple of areas I addressed in my letter to shareholders three months ago. Then we will take your questions.

As noted on page 4 of the presentation, second quarter results were modestly better than we had anticipated, which you m ay recall occurred in Q1 as well. Although results for the first half reflected significant decline from PPA expirations in the non-recurrence of the 2018 OEF settlement as we had expected, they are in track for full year 2018 guidance.

During the second quarter, we continued to use our strong operating cash flow to repay debt. We remain on track to repay a total of $100 million of debt this year. Although our leverage ratio increased this quarter because of the lower EBITDA, we expect it to begin declining again in 2019 as we continue to repay significant amounts of debt.

We had taken a balanced approach to capital allocation from April through the end of July, we used $4.6 million of our discretionary cash to repurchase and cancel common and preferred shares. We will continue to do so when they are trading at attractive implied returns as they are now.

I would note that over the past three years, we have repurchased and cancelled a total of 29.5 million in common shares at an average price of $2.31 and $8 million of preferred shares US dollar equivalent. During this period, insiders have purchased another $4.9 million in common shares at an average price of $2.30.

Last week we closed our first external investment in several years, the acquisition of our partners’ interest in the Koma Kulshan hydro facility for a total of 13.2 million, approximately 11 times estimated pro forma cash distributions. Koma is our longest dated PPA, with close to a 19 year remaining life.

At June 30, 2018 we had strong liquidity of $203 million including approximately $42 million in discretionary cash which we intend to continue using for share repurchases and additional growth investments, when they are attractive intrinsic value per share. In the area of operations, we completed the turbine overhaul at Manchief during the quarter and finished the work necessary for restart at Tunis which we now expect to occur in October.

We also took steps to reduce operations and maintenance cost at Williams Lake to mitigate the financial of the short term contract extension. On the commercial front, we remain engaged with the navy at our two San Diego sites, but the probability of reaching an agreement on the site control remains low.

Turning to page 5, I’d like to discuss briefly how we think about the financial impact to PPA explorations over the next several years. As I noted in my letter to shareholders earlier this year, if power prices remain at current levels or decline further, the price we receive for power post PPA would be materially below current contract levels. Some of our projects would not be recontracted and we would consider mothballing or decommissioning them.

The market is very focused apparently on the EBITDA impact of these explorations. So are we, but there are mitigating elements when one considers the overall financial impact on Atlantic Power. First, the timing of PPA exploration is lumpy; six of our PPA’s expired in a three month period earlier this year with a reduction to our 2018 results of about $83 million. Results will reduce another $29 million for 2017 OEFC settlement. But between now and April 2022, we have only four PPA schedule to expire with combined annual EBITDA of approximately $15 million.

Second, we will achieve significant de-levering during this period. Our existing projects generate significant cash flow that’s in excess to their needs, the majority of which is distributed to the parent and we use it to pay down the term loan. Over the next four years, we expect to reduce total debt by more than half to slightly less than $400 million. This will result in significantly lower cash interest payments which means that our operating cash flow will be reduced less than our EBITDA.

In addition, our leveraged ratio will decline because debt repayment during this period has a more meaningful impact on the ratio than the decline EBITDA from PPA explorations. Third, during this period, our refinancing risk is minimal because we have only one bullet maturity in December 2019 consisting of the $19 million US equivalent remaining on our Series B convertible debentures.

Fourth, we reduced our corporate overhead cost by approximately 60% in the past five years. We continue to identify additional cost savings, though these are modest. Certainly there is additional risk from PPA’s expiring in 2022 and beyond, but even then we expect to generate significant cash flow to continue reducing debt. By about 2025, we would expect to be approximately net debt free.

Although I’ve been talking about the financial implications and not being successful on recontracting PPA’s over the medium term, I would note that our commercial team has had a number of its successes over the past several years, as listed on page 6 of the presentation. These include in Ontario, we achieved contract revision that were favorable to us as well as benefiting customers. We also negotiated a settlement with the OEFC that produced significant cash flow last year above $20 million US dollar equivalent.

In addition, we obtained a new long term PPA for Tunis and a very difficult power market and expect to return that plant to service this October. In San Diego we obtained new seven year contracts for both naval station in North Island in another tough environment. Though these would have produced strong returns on the incremental required investment, the projects are unlikely to return to service due to our inability to achieve site control with the Navy.

Importantly, we were able to terminate the original PPAs ahead of schedule without incurring any financial penalties. We executed a short term extension at PPA for Williams Lake, although the economics of the extension are marginal, the extension can service a bridge to a potential longer term PPA. The extension is still subject to regulatory approval.

Earlier we had executed an 11 year extension of the PPA at Morris to 2034 on terms comparable to the existing PPA. We achieved an operational turnaround at Piedmont, paid off the projects debt, leaving it debt free and it now distributes cash to the parent and has a PPA that runs through 2032. We consolidated ownership of Koma Kulshan and now own a 100% of the small hydro plant with a PPA that runs through 2037.

Another topic that I covered in my letter to shareholders was the state of the power markets. In the past few months, there have been a few positive data points, although it’s far too early and examples are too limited to call this a trend, still its noteworthy that prices can go up as well as down, specifically current prices in the PJM capacity auctions, this past May were higher than expected, mostly due to a lower amount of cleared capacity reflecting nuclear plant retirements and more modest new gas build than in years past.

Our Morris plant is a beneficiary. In California, issues have emerged this summer due to gas pipeline outages and other factors that have reduced gas supply availability, low hydro reservoirs, plant retirements and the increasing penetration of renewables on to the grid which can result in higher volatility and other factors. As a result, extremely high temperatures in Southern California during late July have resulted in much higher spot prices for both gas and power.

In Alberta, where we do not have any gas plants, both spot and forward power prices have responded strongly to plant retirement and PPA terminations that have improved the supply and demand outlook, as well as details of the final capacity market design. The combination of lower gas prices in the region and higher power prices has benefited spark spreads. Increased volatility has benefited gas peakers and plants such as hydro that provide ancillary services.

In our ERCOT and other market where we have no plants, where a heat wave in July resulted in new peak demand records being set, spot prices reacted though price spikes were relatively modest and short lived and forward prices actually declined.

To summarize, we are seeing the benefits of three years at work on reducing debt, interest expense and corporate overheads in our cash flows. We are continuing to work to maintain our excellent shaky record and continuously improve our operating cost at the plants. With $203 million of liquidity at the end of the second quarter, we are enthusiastic about the timing in preferred share prices we are making due to the current market prices of those securities, and we are looking forward although we’re looking hard for external investments.

We were able to take our ownership of the hydro plant to 100% after previously having paid off the debt on a biomass plant that our operations team did an excellent job of turning around. We’d love to acquire more of each of both types of plants, but we will be disciplined on price, comparing the returns on any growth investments to the 10% to 11% implied tax returns we are realizing on preferred share purchases as well as for the discount on our common shares relative to our estimates of intrinsic value.

While we are careful to warn investors that the sector is a tough one in the power market and challenging, we as a management team expect to see some positive aspects to volatility, as we have experienced over three decades in this business. As value investors paraphrasing Charlie Munger, we know that we need to sit patiently and build cash when prices are not favorable, but move with speed and scale when opportunities emerge.

Looking at the balance of risk and rewards, we have bought in nearly $30 million of common shares since late 2015, while insiders as a group have made open market purchases of nearly $5 million. We can’t guarantee results, but we are putting our money where our mouths are.

With that we now welcome any questions you may have.

[Operator Instructions] our first question will come from Nelson Ng of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Nelson Ng

I had a quick question on Williams Lake, can you just give a bit more color in terms of, I guess first the approvals required for that short term extension and what would happen if the approvals are not received?

Joe Cofelice

Sure. Good morning Nelson, this is Joe. The short term contract is currently subject to a written process with the DC Utility Commission. All parties are in the process of submitting their final arguments and that occurs in phases, but will occur over the period, August 7 through August 21, and then we’d expect the commission to act at some point after that.

As far as the longer term prospects for the project, we believe that biomass will be considered as part of the IRP process and we still believe that that is, we need to wait for that before we can have a more definitive view on the prospects. Having said that, it will be interesting to see that in the event the commission was to turn down the short term contract before turning it down with the important fact for us too, so we certainly take those in to consideration regarding next steps also. But really we think the IRP process will drive what the long term process will be for the assets.

Nelson Ng

And could you just touch on the current fuel supply situation? So you have short term flexible fiber contracts.

Jim Moore

I’m going to ask Dan to respond to that.

Nelson Ng

Were they at much higher prices because they are short term, and if Williams Lake does receive a longer term contract sometime next year, are there any issues in terms of obtaining fiber?

Dan Rorabaugh

Hi Nelson, Dan Rorabaugh, a couple of things, they are higher than they had been as you said because their short term contracts and because after the fires last year, the supply was cut down and so the mills did go out of business. So we are paying a higher price for fuel right now than we had historically. But obviously if we get a long term contract then we’ll be able to get in to long term, more economic fiber supply. And that also apply to our ability to burn rail ties, we’ll have a supply of that through the new contract.

Nelson Ng

So you’d be looking to burn rail ties rather than pay up a bit more for the fiber which like you said has been reducing due to the fires and mill shutdowns?

Dan Rorabaugh

Right, it’s not really rather than. I think the numbers can go up to 50% with the rail ties, but by doing that then you take away the pressure of having to buy the highest priced wood coming in. So it does affectively lower the price you’re paying for the actual wood products.

Joe Cofelice

And Nelson this is Joe. Just to add to that, this is a reminder and the [air] permit is also currently being appealed and the hearing’s ongoing, and that’s also submission driven between August 10 and I think September 14. So that process is ongoing to our ability to turn it up to 50% with rail ties is subject to (inaudible).

Nelson Ng

And then just in terms of capita allocation, you mentioned earlier that you bought the rest of Koma Kulshan. If you look at your existing portfolio where you own, I guess 50% interest Frederickson and Orlando. Those ones are obviously gas powered facilities with much shorter PPAs. Are those attractive opportunities or due to the short term PPA there they won’t look attractive or how do you look at? Like have you considered buying up larger interest in something in your existing portfolio.

Terry Ronan

Hi Nelson, it’s Terry. So regarding those three projects, Orlando and [Freddy] any way, I think we’ve said all along for any of these prices are ideally we’d love to be a 100% owner. But that’s not the right price, we’re either a seller or a buyer and otherwise we remain a good partner and certainly the tenure of the PPA comes in to play as far as the economics. So, nothing really to report on that other than the right price either with buyer or a seller.

Jim Moore

Yes, I mean your comment on the gas, let me just kind of go off on that for a second. So we bought a hydro - we particularly like hydro facilities in this market, because if there is continued high penetration of the intermittent resources then hydro ought to do well, gas would not do as well. If there is an over estimation or over optimism on what energy storage can achieve and the economics of batteries then the hydro ought to do well. It’s difficult to put new hydros in. We got Curtis Palmer on the Hudson and as you know, there are actually movements to pull down dams in some places. So I think there is pretty good [nibbling] against even hydro.

So when we will get the asset class, all of the different technologies, I think hydro maybe got the best with reward profile. And then after that at biomass it’s probably the least popular asset class in the power sector. It’s got high cost and post PPA, and we’ve got to worry about what they’ll be worth in the market. What we’re doing there is using our operating team. We’ve had really good results on Piedmont the last couple of year. We think we can get the normalized EBITDA up there the run rate to $9 million or $10 million, and that is a really good return on the 60 million we used to pay off the debt.

Most of the biomass plants if you look at, they had overruns early on and cost. So if you can jump in to them after they’ve already gone through that period and you’re not the person paying to build them, you can retire the (inaudible) of the industry, you know the Ben Graham type deals, and so we really like the Piedmont deal and then we’d love to do some more of those and use our operating expertise to kind of expand that business line. So we’re looking around at those.

On the gas side, if I was in-charge of the grid, we’d be majoring on gas plants as your best combination of environmental and economic attributes and reliability. Gas right now is not a favorite asset class, but we have plans that we try to keep San Diego going and we’ve locked off some of the stuff in Ontario. We want to hang on to as much optionality on those types of plants as possible, because at some point I think public policy is usually myopic and you could have a real spike in value on peakers. And if that’s the case, we think there might be some good unrecognized value in the portfolio for our currently mothballed gas plants.

Nelson Ng

So just one last question, in your prepared remarks you talked about shifting resources to support biomass and energy storage initiatives. Are these more like development projects and what type of energy storage are you referring to. And then also you were just talking about biomass, and you kind of implied you’re looking at operating assets rather than development. So could you just touch on biomass, whether its development or operating and what type of energy storage initiatives are you looking at?

Jim Moore

Let me do that second part and the Joe will do the first part. Yes, with biomass we’re really not looking at development. The history of biomass has been cost overruns, poor operating results. I’ve been dealing with the power business for 30 years; every IPP company I’ve gone to through the worst project in the portfolio has been of biomass, particularly if you get in to some of the funky fuels.

But once you line them up and you get through the operating period, the shake up period. If you can buy them at the right price, they tend to be pretty solid performers, and we wouldn’t put a lot of value post PPA. So I guess the shorter answer is, biomass is the [unwell] of the asset class right now and it’s – people really aren’t that interested in buying them. So that’s a perfect market for a small cap value investor like us or a deep value investor. But we are more focused on operating facilities.

There’s not a lot of them, but we’re looking and we’re talking and if we could do a Piedmont like deal we’d do it again. And then the first part of your question, I’ll throw over to Joe.

Joe Cofelice

As far as the battery opportunities, we’ve the greenfield development battery opportunities, but then as I said in my prepared remarks, we’re doing it on an opportunistic basis, and we’re focusing on our existing sites, where we may have interconnection value, land value that will provide us a competitive advantage, because as you know in the utility RFP, battery RFPs you’re getting 10 times or more megawatts bid than they’re requiring. And so without some type of a competitive advantage our chances of winning are not very good. So that’s the rationale for focusing on the existing sites to see if we can create something better advantaged and greenfield development not acquisitions.

Our next question will comes from Sean Steuart of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sean Steuart

Just one question, you guys have been pretty confident and been covering everything else. There was reference to consultants being brought in to benchmark the several assets. Can you go in to a little bit more detail of the expected outcome of that process, what the motivation was to start with that.

Dan Rorabaugh

Sure, this is Dan Rorabaugh. Motivation is part of our long term looking at cost savings, we start with fuel efficiency, we did a lot of optimization projects around that, and we’ve been taking a hard look at all of our assets and what our O&M costs are. And we got to the point where we had all the internal data we could get, so we brought in an excellent consultant who has a large database of projects to compare us to. We expect to get those results in the next couple of months here and use that to drive the next phase of cost savings which is where they identify where we are overspending, where we are underspending. We’ll take that data and use that to inform our self and cut more costs going forward.

Jim Moore

Let me (inaudible) narratively add a little long winded addendum to that, which is Bruce Greenwald who is the legendary value guru with Columbia University, who I think retired this summer, has come and spoke to us before and worked with us. And if you read his book competition Demystified, if you are in no barriers to entry business then it’s all about managing efficiency and we think we are in no barriers to entry business, its capital intensive, its commodity price.

So we’re all about cost and efficiency first and foremost, and exacting as much cash flow as you can out of the legacy assets. And then not using that money to fulfill some management agenda, all the focus on the size of the empire, really focus on intrinsic value per share. So on the operating side; we’re trying to be as efficient as possible. But we always tell our plant people, safety first, we don’t cut corners. We want bad news in nanoseconds, if we trip over already and (inaudible) issues, we want to get those on the table and disclose it right away.

And then we don’t want to short change on maintenance that’s going to cause us longer term cost issues. A lot of financial buyers of these types of assets, when you pick them up from them, there’s a lot of low hanging fruit. We spent tens of millions of dollars on our plant a few years ago and had high returns, 20% cash returns, because the plants had been short changed. So when we operate these, we think like we’re going to own the plants forever and we don’t’ want a short change maintenance that’s going to create a longer term cost.

On the other hand we want to be smart about; Dan at one of the plants used a cheaper [blue] boil-off fuel because the life of the [blue] boil-off fuel we had been using was longer than the remaining life of the plant. So we’re telling our people that we want to be efficient and productive, but we don’t want to short change safety environment or create long term cost. So every day we are out there continuously trying to improve. We think there is room to keep improving the cost side of it.

On the G&A side, we came down by 60% or so and we flat-lined the last couple of years. As I had told the market earlier, we probably won with a few extra million of G&A overhead than was necessary just to help look at external things and to be available to buy assets and do things when the market throws up some opportunities.

But there will still be (inaudible), in 2015 when we moved from downtown Boston out to Dedham, we cut our rent from 1 million to 0.5 million. In about a month we’re going to move from the second floor of the building we’re in Dedham to the first floor and we’re going to cut our rent about in half again. So we’re continuously winding away on cost because in this business really cost is the most important thing.

[Operator Instructions] our next question will comes from Rupert Merer of National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

So you mentioned here you’re being very disciplined on price and looking at external investments and you gave us that reference of 10% to 11% of cash returned opportunity cost on repurchasing [fresh] share. So looking at that Koma Kulshan net acquisition, how do you look at the returns on that investment, is that above that threshold or is that a little more of a strategic investment?

Jim Moore

So Koma came to us as a (inaudible) with our partner. They had been approached, they had a price and so we really didn’t negotiate the price. It was either take it or leave it and so you’re right in our external investments we’ll get at more like 12% to 15% or higher unlevered returns. To get those returns in this market you really have to look at assets that are broken or need turnarounds. Koma is not broken, it’s a hydro plant, it’s got a really long term PPA. We were picking up the operations at a 100% ownership.

So that’s about as low risk in investment as we can make other than buying back shares or preferred arguably. So we did push to the low end of what we would take and so therefore I would say it wasn’t a bargain priced acquisition. We thought we paid a fair price for a really attractive, low-risk asset that helped firm up the backend of our EBITDA and it’s a project we know very well since we own half of it. But that will be about as low as we go, and then what the exact return on that is its 11 times current cash flow and then you got to figure out what do you think you’re going to make on the backend after the PPA, is there some terminal value.

So that profile, we would go as well, as we’re going to go on returns. Anything we do externally on an asset we don’t own that wasn’t as lower risk, we would expect higher returns.

Rupert Merer

And I suppose you could probably recycle that at a better price if you decided to in the future?

Jim Moore

Yes, that’s a great point too. Without going in to too much detail we’re highly confident that we could flip the asset for more than what we paid for.

Rupert Merer

And then just one high level question, you’ve had a couple of solid quarters and you mentioned you’ve been performing better than expected. What were the main drivers of that performance and do you expect those to continue for the rest of the year?

Terry Ronan

Hi Rupert, its Terry. We did perform a little better than expected in the first half and really there were several drivers of that. Our Morris plant had higher steam and ancillary services revenues; at Mamquam, we had some higher water flows which we don’t expect that to continue, what usually refers to the (inaudible); and at Kenilworth, we have some higher margin energy and steam sales.

What we’ve said I think in our presentation was that we expect to give most of all that back in the second half. Some of our maintenance expenses that pushed in to the second half from the first half. We also talked about the Tunis contract which we originally expected to start around July 1, it’s been delayed due to reasons that Dan has discussed. And we also expect to see the impact of a higher fuel cost at Williams Lake in the second half of the year.

Those were the main factors, but beyond that if you look at the fleet as a whole, there is probably 10 or so of other plants where there’s anywhere from half a $0.5 million to $0.75 million just maintenance timing expenses. Though we’re ahead by about 12 million as of the first half on our project adjusted EBITDA, we haven’t changed our guidance from that range of a 170 million to 185 million for this year, because we think we’ll be giving some of this back in the second half, but overall other than the timing and some of the normal pluses and minuses on water flows and what not we feel that we’re right on plan to hit that target for the year.

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Jim Moore for any closing remarks.

Jim Moore

Thank you. We appreciate your ownership and interest in the company, and we look forward to updating you on our progress as it unfolds. As always, we remain focused, protecting and building intrinsic value per share in your company as best we can with a long term ownership that we’ve taken. Thank you for your interest and participation. We look forward to updating you on our progress on the third quarter conference call.

