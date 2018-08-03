Technically Speaking For August 3

Are we seeing signs that the economy is at its peak?

A new study by the Roosevelt Institute argues share buybacks may be a leading cause of wage stagnation.

Do we finally have an answer on wage stagnation? Consider the following chart of the Y/Y percentage change in non-supervisory wages:

Weak wage growth has perplexed economists for the duration of this expansion. While this made sense when the unemployment rate was nearly 10%, it makes no sense now that we're below levels considered full employment. Several people have offered explanations (see here, here, and here). Now we can add this study by the Roosevelt Institute -- which argues that share buybacks are a leading reason -- to the list. Before you dismiss this out-of-hand, consider the following table from the report:

Those are some impressive -- and concerning -- numbers. This is definitely something to think about from a policy perspective.

Have we reached peak global growth? An analyst at Deutschebank thinks so. He bases his conclusion on the following chart, which shows the global manufacturing PMI from Markit Economics:

He also notes that Asian manufacturing has taken a Trump trade war-induced hit, which is contributing to the slowdown. You could also argue that we're at or near peak earnings; thanks to a year of stronger U.S. economic performance, companies have been reporting solid results, which have been boosted by last year's tax cuts increased government spending. But in the next few quarters, we'll be hitting the period when Y/Y comparisons become more difficult. This chart -- which David Rosenberg tweeted yesterday -- adds some additional information to the mix:

We're also seeing some stories about a potential top in the housing market (see here and here; I'll write about this in more detail tomorrow). I'm not seeing this in the long-leading indicators yet, but, as always, we should keep our eyes open to what's happening.

The Bank of England raised rates 25 basis points to .75. Here's the key language from their release:

Although modest by historical standards, the projected pace of GDP growth over the forecast is slightly faster than the diminished rate of supply growth, which averages around 1½% per year. The MPC continues to judge that the UK economy currently has a very limited degree of slack. Unemployment is low and is projected to fall a little further. In the MPC’s central projection, therefore, a small margin of excess demand emerges by late 2019 and builds thereafter, feeding through into higher growth in domestic costs than has been seen over recent years. CPI inflation was 2.4% in June, pushed above the 2% target by external cost pressures resulting from the effects of sterling’s past depreciation and higher energy prices. The contribution of external pressures is projected to ease over the forecast period while the contribution of domestic cost pressures is expected to rise. Taking these influences together, and conditioned on the gently rising path of Bank Rate implied by current market yields, CPI inflation remains slightly above 2% through most of the forecast period, reaching the target in the third year

They also released the latest inflation report. I'll be delving a deeper into this release and the UK economy later this week. Stay-tuned.

Let's turn to the SPYs charts, starting with today's price action:

Prices gapped lower but then rallied until the early afternoon. The dropped marginally but then formed a rounding bottom pattern for the rest of the day.

The 5-minute chart shows that the lower 280 price range is still providing resistance. Why? There is no answer; today's market is so dominated by trading algorithms that the reason is most likely summed up by an equation. But any time you see this develop, there is a reason for it; it's not a natural phenomenon.

Notice the somewhat rounding top of the SPYs. Prices have been consolidating between the upper 270s and lower 280s for the last few weeks. They tried to advance higher at the end of July but couldn't maintain upward momentum.

And that leads us to the not-so-fun implications of the daily chart. Prices have broken the short-term uptrend and are still using the short-term EMA for technical support. But momentum is weak. And all of this is occurring during a very good earnings season right after one of the best GDP prints in some time. That's also no encouraging.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.