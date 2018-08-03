Biocept: Free Rights To Acquire Warrants And Preferred Stock, Stock Price Declines Are Expected

Biocept seems very undervalued as compared to other peers. The stock is trading at 1.9x sales with many competitors trading at 5x-11x sales.

Each unit is sold for $1,000, and the rights will expire on August 8, 2018.

The company noted the distribution of rights to acquire non-tradable units consisting of one preferred stock and 220 warrants.

Operating an early-stage molecular oncology diagnostics business, Biocept (BIOC) has recently issued free warrants and convertible preferred stock to the shareholders. After issuing large amount of shares in 2014-2017 and executing a 1:30 stock split, this new transaction may increase stock dilution. Trading already at 1.9x forward sales with competitors trading at 5x-11x sales, the market has already pushed the share price down. With that, if many acquire new units to be sold before August 8, 2018, new share price declines will be expected.

Source: Prospectus

Business Overview

Founded in 1997, incorporated in Delaware, but headquartered in San Diego, California, Biocept is an early-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. It casts its activities with the following words in the prospectus:

"We develop and commercialize proprietary circulating tumor cell, or CTC, and circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or 'liquid biopsy.' Our current and planned assays are intended to provide information to aid healthcare providers to identify specific oncogenic alterations that may qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression or for monitoring in order to identify specific resistance mechanisms. Sometimes traditional procedures, such as surgical tissue biopsies, result in tumor tissue that is insufficient and/or unable to provide the molecular subtype information necessary for clinical decisions. Our assays, performed on blood, have the potential to provide more contemporaneous information on the characteristics of a patient's disease when compared with tissue biopsy and radiographic imaging." - Source: Prospectus

How is revenue generated? The company receives sales from three sources. Sales are generated from oncologists and other physicians using the company's biomarker information to assess the best treatment plan for their patients. Additionally, Biocept provides laboratory services to the pharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate treatments for cancer. Finally, licensing and selling the company's testing and/or technologies in the U.S. and abroad also generate revenues.

Trading at 5.3x its Cash per Share, and Financial Risk Seems High

With 1.2x asset/liability ratio, the balance sheet is not the best part of Biocept. Biocept holds $2.14 million in cash, or $0.93 per share, with 2.3 million shares outstanding before the exercise of the warrants. This means that the stock trades at 5.3x its cash on hand, which does not seem cheap. The image below shows the assets and liabilities reported in 2017 and 2016:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Biocept seemed to have cash on hand to repay the current debt of $1.16 million. With that, the company seems to be paying high interest rates for the debt financing. In 2014, the company signed a $4.8 million credit facility, for which Biocept paid an annual rate of 7.95%. It means that financial institutions believe that Biocept has high risk. Shareholders need to understand that the risk for them is usually higher than that of debt holders.

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is also not ideal that Biocept has been using warrants and shares to pay the debt holders. Fund managers tend to dislike companies doing such practices. It gives the impression that the shares are not worth a lot. The following lines provide more information in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Revenues Growth At 56% y/y, But Shares Outstanding Increased by 186% y/y

In 2017, the company has increased its total revenues to $5.06 million, showing an increase of 56%. The increase is remarkable, and shareholders should celebrate it. With that, the issue is shown in the bottom line. The company increased its operating losses by 17% to $21 million in 2017. In addition, the net income was also negative, equal to $21.6 million. With the revenues growing at a high pace, the management should work on the company's margins which seem a bit out of control. The image below shows the state of the P&L in 2016 and 2017:

Source: Prospectus

The largest problem in this name is not the operating results but the management of shares outstanding. Stock dilution seems to be what is destroying the value of shareholders. In the image above, it can be seen that the number of shares increased by 186% in only one year. According to the 10-K, the company had 6 million weighted average shares outstanding in Q1 and ended 2017 with more than 27 million.

Value Erosion: Dilution and 1:30 Stock Split

Stock dynamics show massive value erosion after Biocept commenced issuing shares in 2014 and 2015. Have a look at the image below for further details:

Source: Prospectus

With that, the company has not only issued shares, but it has also executed a stock split in order to increase the stock price, which was necessary to remain listed on the Nasdaq:

Source: Prospectus

Shareholders need to notice that the share price increased artificially because of the decrease in the number of shares. Investors don't make any money from such type of equity modifications.

The following lines provide more information on the 1:30 stock split executed in July 2018:

Source: Prospectus

More Stock Dilution: Warrants and Preferred Stock

In a recent filing, the company noted the distribution of rights to acquire non-tradable units consisting of one preferred stock and 220 warrants. Each stockholder will receive one subscription right for every share of common stock. Each unit is sold for $1,000, and the rights will expire on August 8, 2018. The following lines provide further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

The warrants and preferred stock will not be traded. However, the warrants and convertible preferred stock give the right to acquire shares at $4.53 per share, 8% below the current stock price:

Source: Prospectus

What happens if you don't use your rights? The shareholders not willing to acquire units could suffer massive stock dilution. The company expects to sell units to acquire a maximum of 5.5 million shares. As a result, in the worst-case scenario, there will be more than 7 million shares outstanding after the execution of warrants. This is about 3 times more shares, which represent massive stock dilution. If you hold shares and don't want to sell, the most logical is to acquire more shares before August 8, 2018. You can do so by contacting your broker.

Use of Proceeds: Not To Pay Debt

With the negative opinion about the stock dilution, it is beneficial that Biocept will not use the proceeds to finance debt payments. The proceeds will be used to finance the operating activities shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Valuation and Competitors

With 7 million shares at $4.85, the market capitalization will be $34 million. With $25 million from the sale of the units, $2 million in cash and $1 million in debt, the net debt equals -$22 million. In total, the enterprise value equals $12 million. Assuming 25% revenue growth in 2018, forward revenue is equal to $6.25 million. With these figures in mind, EV/Forward Sales equals 1.9x, which does seem very low as compared to other peers. The following is a list of competitors which are larger than Biocept but provide some information about the trading multiples of the industry:

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) trades at 5.69x sales with enterprise value of 8.27 billion.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) trades at 11x sales with enterprise value of 34 billion.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) trades at 5x sales with enterprise value of 1.31 billion.

Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) trades at 2.7x sales with enterprise value of 0.9 billion.

Sysmex Corp. (OTCPK:SSMXF) trades at 7.21x sales with enterprise value of 18 billion.

Taking the median, 5x sales, the enterprise value of Biocept should be $31.25 million. With this figure in mind, the market capitalization would be equal to $53 million, and the share price should be $7.85 per share. What's the matter? First of all, Biocept is very small compared to those peers. With that, it seems obvious that the recent stock dilution is not appreciated by the market, which is pushing the share price down. It seems that investors expect the company to continue issuing new shares. It is not a beneficial feature.

Conclusion

With the company issuing new warrants and convertible stock in August, the existing shareholders should react. It seems logical to acquire the units in order not to get diluted. With that in mind, remember that the subscription rights will be valid until August 8, 2018.

For the long term, Biocept seems very undervalued as compared to other peers. The stock is trading at 1.9x sales with many competitors trading at 5x-11x sales. If the company maintains the same policy and the new shares are issued, the undervaluation may continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.