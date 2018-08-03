Exelixis Continues To Dominate The Renal Cell Carcinoma Market

I purposely chose to write this article after Q2 earnings to provide more concrete data and specifics of Exelixis's rapid revenue growth in the RCC market (Renal Cell Carcinoma), the most common form of kidney cancer. Exelixis has had only one sequential quarter in the last few years without impressive revenue and EPS growth, but that has been the main factor in deterring investors from buying into the Exelixis growth story. We will dive into why the market has over reacted to Q4 2017's earnings call and use Q1 and Q2 2018's earnings data to showcase why Exelixis should have strong growth for years to come. Exelixis stated with confidence in their most recent earnings call that they are well on their way to becoming a billion dollar annual revenue company.

I originally became interested in the prospects of Exelixis (EXEL) when conducting my normal biotech stock screen, which targets companies with at least 60% revenue growth YOY, increasing earnings per share YOY, and a promising pipeline with at least one recently successful phase 3 trial.

Company History and Performance

Founded in 1994, Exelixis is committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to improve care and outcomes for people with cancer. Exelixis has 3 approved products they progressed through clinical development, received regulatory approval, and entered into the marketplace. Two are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors. These drugs are CABOMETYX(cabozantinib) tablets approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma and the other is COMETRIX, capsules approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Their 3rd approved drug compound is COTELLIC (cobimetinib) tablets, an inhibitor of MEK, approved as part of a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma. Exelixis is also pursuing the expansion of their cabozantinib franchise to include patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, for which they submitted a new drug application to the FDA in March 2018. Since April 2016 Exelixis seemed as if it could do no wrong, skyrocketing from $4.00 to $31.62 a share by January 2018. Exelixis's stock price was driven primarily by the FDA approval of CABOMETYX for previously treated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in April 2016, and then on December 19, 2017, the FDA expanded CABOMETYX’s approval to include previously untreated patients with advanced RCC. So what is the deal with Exelixis's stock price if they have continued to see aggressive revenue growth and have expanded CABOMETYX to treat the entire RCC patient population?

On February 26th, 2018 Exelixis released their quarterly earnings results, in which net income had only increased 9.7% YOY with EPS inline with their performance the same quarter the year before. After quarter after quarter of rapid earnings growth and EPS surprises, investors were discouraged with Exelixis simply hitting their forecasted EPS target and even more discouraged by the single digit revenue growth. On February 26th the price of the stock was $29.53 and by April 9th the stock price had dropped to $19.67 a share, a decrease of 50%. During the Q4 2017 earnings call Chris Senner, the CFO, stated that the quarter over quarter sequential decline was the result of an increase of 5% demand for CABOMETYX offset by the reduction of approximately one week of post date inventory built from the 3rd quarter 2017 and deductions from gross sales related to year end wholesale inventory that would be dispersed to medicare patients. Even with the inventory and deductions excuse, this data would shake my confidence in the growth of Exelixis, especially the 5% increase in demand for their flagship drug CABOMETYX, but in December of 2017, CABOMETYX was approved as a first line treatment of RCC. This was a substantial win for Exelixis as this expanded CABOMETYX's target market to the entire renal cell carcinoma population instead of only those with advanced RCC who had previously received anti-angiogenic therapy. To back that up with data, in the Q4 2017 earnings call the CFO mentioned a 5% increase in demand for CABOMETYX compared with an increase in demand of 30% in the Q1 2018 earnings call. On the same slide the CFO listed that the increase in demand was due to significant uptake in first line new patients, as well as growth in 2nd line and 3rd line patient share. The rapid growth was evident again in Q2 2018's earnings call as net income increased 66% YOY, CABOMETYX revenue increased 75% YOY, income from IPSEN increased 619% YOY, and net income increased 396% YOY. CABOMETYX also was able to capture 3% more market share and has sales revenue 35% higher than the 2nd largest competitor in the RCC market, Novartis's (NVS) Votrient.

IPSEN's Impact on International Growth

In 2016, IPSEN- a French pharmaceutical company- entered into an agreement with Exelixis, granting IPSEN exclusive license and commercialization rights in Canada and Japan. Ipsen paid Exelixis an upfront payment of $210.0 million and by December 31, 2017 IPSEN had paid milestones totaling $125.0 million. During the six months ending in June 30, 2018 IPSEN paid an additional $50.0 million milestone upon the EMA’s approval of cabozantinib as a first-line treatment of advanced RCC, a $10 million milestone upon Ipsen’s filing with the EMA for cabozantinib as a treatment for patients with previously treated advanced HCC and a $25 million milestone upon Ipsen’s achievement of $100.0 million of net sales cumulatively over four consecutive quarters. The collaboration agreement also states that Exelixis will be eligible to receive contingent payments of up to $519.9 million associated with sales volume milestones. On top of the milestone payments, Exelixis receives royalties on net sales of cabozantinib from Ipsen outside of the U.S. and Japan. Exelixis received royalties of 2% to 12% on the initial $150 million of net sales, which was reached in the 2nd quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2018, Exelixis royalty percentage from IPSEN increased to of 22% of annual net sales. It is important to note that these royalty tiers reset each calendar year. This partnership is key for Exelixis as payments from IPSEN make up 18% of their total revenue in 2018 at $34,043,00 so far this year. More importantly this is an incredible 619% increase in revenue YOY, largely do to increased sales in Europe. IPSEN could substantially increase their milestone and royalty payments to Exelixis if CABOMETYX is approved in Europe as a treatment for HCC, as it's one of the largest cancer drug markets in the world.

The Potential of CABOMETYX in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market

Over 700,000 people in the world contract hepatocellular carcinoma each year and approximately 600,000 die from the disease, making HCC the 4th most common cancer in the world. In the US alone there are 40,000 new diagnosed cases every year, which has tripled since 1980. In March 2018 the FDA accepted Exelixis's NDA for the use of CABOMETYX to treat previously treated HCC and was given a PDUFA date of January 14th 2019. The European Medicines Agency also accepted IPSEN's submission of CABOMETYX to treat HCC in previously treated patients.

In July 2018, Exelixis strengthened investor confidence as The New England Journal of Medicine published results from the CELESTIAL phase 3 pivotal trial of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The data, which was originally presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in January, demonstrated that cabozantinib provided a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus placebo. Dr. Ghassan Abou-Alfa of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center stated, " These results suggest that, if approved, cabozantinib could become an important addition to the treatment landscape that may help slow disease progression and, critically, improve survival for these patients.” Median overall survival in CELESTIAL was 10.2 months with cabozantinib versus 8.0 months with placebo and median progression-free survival was more than doubled, at 5.2 months with cabozantinib and 1.9 months with the placebo. Disease control (partial response or stable disease) was achieved by 64 percent of patients in the cabozantinib group compared with 33 percent of patients in the placebo group. In a subgroup analysis of patients whose only prior therapy for advanced HCC was sorafenib (70 percent of patients in the study), median overall survival was 11.3 months with cabozantinib versus 7.2 months with placebo. Median PFS in the subgroup was 5.5 months with cabozantinib versus 1.9 months with placebo. These results were compelling enough that the independent data monitoring committee for the CELESTIAL study recommended that the trial be stopped for efficacy following review at the second planned interim analysis, with cabozantinib providing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared with placebo in patients with previously treated advanced HCC. In 2017 The FDA stated they approve 85% of new drug applications first cycle, 39% of those approvals being orphan drugs alone in 2017. With a high approval rate of orphan drugs and the CELESTIAL Study having such strong results, there is a good chance CABOMETYX is approved in January, which would provide a treatment for one of the four most common cancers in the world. To put the HCC market opportunity for CABOMETYX in perspective, liver cancer is more common than kidney cancer and there are less treatment options, making the market even bigger for HCC than RCC. Using common sense alone, this could lead to Exelixis's stock price doubling if Exelixis and IPSEN can successfully market and commercialize CABOMETYX for hepatocellular carcinoma as well as they have for renal cell carcinoma.

Investment Risks

There are usually larger risks associated when investing in clinical stage biotech companies, even with medium size biotech companies in the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index. Risks include competition, clinical and regulatory setbacks, complications in their relationship with partners, and the worst of all for multi billion dollar biotech companies, generic competition. If CABOMETYX isn't approved in January 2019 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the stock price could drop substantially. Exelixis has $248,407,000 in cash and cash equivalents so cash flow isn't much of a risk, but Exelixis is primarily reliant on their CABOMETYX franchise, so if for some reason this drug became irrelevant, chances are Exelixis might need to use all of that cash to revamp their drug pipeline. Biotech companies that are dependent on one drug for all of their revenues carry more risk as they do not have diversified assets to provide value.

Summary

Exelixis is one of only two biotech companies in the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index with profit growth over the last 4 quarters. Their revenue continues to grow substantially, both domestically and internationally and they are well positioned to expand their CABOMETYX franchise into other cancer treatments such as breast, bladder, and their most promising liver cancer. Exelixis has shown they can increase revenues substantially in a competitive yet growing market and continue to grow their market share. With revenues from their IPSEN partnership growing 619% YOY, 75% revenue growth for CABOMETYX YOY, and net income growth of 396% YOY, it's hard to find a mid-sized company with better growth. Exelixis is committed to growing their pipeline and has the cash flow from CABOMETYX to aggressively pursue clinical studies on several cancers in 2018 and 2019. I look forward to Exelixis's October 19th presentation at the ESMO Congress in Berlin where they will showcase their findings on CABOMETYX's effect on tumor growth (Cosmic study) and subgroup analysis from their CELESTIAL study. If Exelixis can keep up their revenue growth and CABOMETYX is approved for HCC, Exelixis could continue to add to their share prices for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently hold 6,460 shares of EXEL and will be accumulating through January 2019.