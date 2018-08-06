Silver - Is Anyone There, Does Anyone Care?

Silver has a long history as one of the most speculative and volatile metals. In 1980, the price rose to over $50 per ounce, and in 2011 it reached a high of $49.82. However, the precious metal that tends to tarnish can sit for extended periods in a tight range and watching the daily action is a lot like watching paint dry.

When I was working in the traffic department at Philipp Brothers in the early 1980s, I ran a physical inventory of the company's holdings. Each ounce of the metal, whether allocated or unallocated, had to be accounted for to balance the companies books. Silver trades in 1,000-ounce bars that have serial numbers and weights, so it is easy to keep track of the ownership which in those pre-computer spreadsheets days were held in log books. I remember having a very difficult time balancing the books one year as the physical inventory repeatedly came up around 1,000 ounces short. The value of silver at the time was around $6 per ounce, and the $6,000 difference was a rounding error for the company which could have been easily written off as a loss. However, not finding that bar drove me crazy. At the time, Citibank held a lot of the company's silver bars, and I went to the vault to count the bars and look for the missing ounces. After many long and frustrating hours, I finally found that elusive bar. It turned out it had tarnished, so the serial number and refinery markings were hidden under a blackened layer. The vault personnel at the bank were using the bar as a doorstop in an office which is why it disappeared. I felt vindicated with the discovery, but it taught me that left alone, silver looks like a standard brick of cement or metal with little value. Gold always maintains its shine, but silver can lose its luster quickly if it is not continually polished. Perhaps that is why the silver market goes into price hibernation for long periods.

Today, silver trades at just under the $15.50 per ounce level. From 1984 through 2006, for one score and two years, the price of silver did not trade above the $10 per ounce level. Even though there were periods of price variance, for the vast majority of the time, the silver market was not very exciting.

However, drama returned to silver when it rose above the $10 level in 2006, and by 2011 it was once again knocking on the door at just below the $50 level. After correcting back to a low of $13.635 in late 2015, silver rose to above the $21 level in July 2016, but it has been making lower highs since that peak that was less than half the level it had achieved and where it failed less than sixty cents below its all-time high. In 2018, the silver market has been boring, but the recent price action has been bearish.

A downtrend since mid-June

In early to mid-June, silver attempted to make a run at the upside but failed.

As the daily chart of September COMEX silver futures highlights, silver reached a high of $17.43. The peak on June 14 fell just eight cents short of the previous high on April 19 at $17.51 per ounce. Following the failure at the mid-June high, silver moved over $2 lower reached its most recent low at $15.185 on July 19. The price of silver embarked on a downtrend which lasted for a little over one month, and now it appears it is sleeping not far off its recent bottom on the September futures contract.

Consolidation near the lows

Since the July 19 bottom, silver has begun to consolidate as it has traded in a range from $15.185 to $15.70 on the September futures contract.

As the chart illustrates, the bounce from the low caused the price momentum indicator, the slow stochastic to cross higher in oversold territory, and the relative strength index has also turned to the upside. Silver has not returned to the July 19 low, which could mean that the precious metal hit a seasonal low during July.

Open interest says some care

Open interest has been steadily rising from 204,306 contracts on July 6 when silver was still over the $16 per ounce level, to 227,001 contracts on August 2. The rise in the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market is a sign that markets participants could be returning to the silver market. There has likely been some bottom fishing and bargain hunting in the silver market during the recent price correction to the downside.

Like that silver bar that sat in the Citibank vault as a doorstop, the fact that the price action has tarnished the metal has not deterred some market participants from buying the dip in the metal. Meanwhile, the weekly chart continues to look bearish for the silver market, but there are signs that silver is now at a level where the upside potential could be more attractive than the downside risk.

Oversold on the weekly chart

Silver continues to make lower highs since July 2016 when the price hit $21.095 per ounce as a result of post-Brexit speculative buying.

As the weekly chart shows, while silver has been making lower highs, it only made a marginal new low in July when the price of nearby COMEX futures fell below critical technical support at the July 2017 low at $15.15 during the week of July 16. Interestingly, silver hit the $15.15 level during the July 2017 flash crash when the price plunged on selling during early Asian hours during the week of July 10, 2017, which markets a low for the price of the precious metal. Almost one year to the day, silver fell to $15.135 which could be a seasonal low that triggers a recovery in the price of the volatile metal. The weekly silver pictorial shows that price momentum and relative strength has declined into oversold territory. With silver trading at the $15.47 per ounce on August 3, a rally from the current level would cause the slow stochastic and relative strength to turn higher which could trigger a rally. Between July and August 2017, the price of silver moved from the $15.15 low to a high of $17.665 and reached a peak at $18.16 per ounce in September. A repeat performance this year could polish off the tarnished silver market as it would result in a significant recovery on a percentage basis from its current price level. A return to the $18 per ounce level from $15.47 would amount to a 16.4% rally in the silver market and would also break the pattern of lower highs that has been in place since July 2016.

Targets on the up and downside

Critical support for the COMEX silver futures market stands at $15.135, the most recent low and the lowest price for the precious metal since April 2016. On the upside, technical resistance in the weekly chart stands at $17.35, $17.36, $17.705, and $18.16, the early September 2017 peak.

The weekly chart could be telling us that silver is a buy at its current level. At the same time, risk-reward favors the upside as at $15.47 support is 33.50 cents below the current price while the first level of resistance at $17.35 is $1.88 above the current market price setting up a better than 1:5.5 risk-reward ratio in the silver market.

Over the past two years, July has been a challenging month for the silver market as the price of the metal tarnished in the hot summer sun. However, last year August and early September put a bullish shine back on the market. I will continue to use the USLV and DSLV triple-leveraged silver bullish and bearish ETN products to trade this market, and right now I favor a long position in USLV.

Throughout July it seemed like no one cared much about the silver market, but that could be changing now that July is over and August has arrived.

