Today's Glut Is Tomorrow's Deficit

Demand for animal protein has been rising over the decades because of increasing population and wealth around the world. In 1960, three billion people inhabited the earth. By the turn of the century in 2000, the number doubled to six billion. The most recent estimation of the global population stands at 7.49 billion, 24.8 percent higher over the past eighteen years. At the same time, increasing wealth in some parts of the world like China has resulted in dietary changes. In the Asian nation, the former rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins meaning the demand for meat and fish has exploded. To keep up with the ever-increasing demand for food, producers have relied on technological advances. Each day there are more people, with more money around the world competing for finite food resources.

In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump moved forward on an initiative to level the playing field when it comes to international trade and reduce the U.S. trade imbalance. The President seeks "fairness and reciprocity" in international commerce which could only come from reworking existing trade agreements with partners around the world. To achieve his goal, President Trump outlined a series of tariffs and protectionist measures to force China and other trading partners of the U.S. to the negotiating table to hammer out new deals under terms that reflect a reciprocal approach to trade. China and other nations objected and responded with retaliatory measures.

In the world of animal proteins, the trade issues have forced prices of cattle and hogs to the lowest level in years during the peak season of demand in 2018.

Meat prices at the lowest level in years during the 2018 grilling season

We are in the final month of the 2018 grilling season which began on the Memorial Day weekend and comes to an end on the Labor Day holiday in the United States. This year, during the peak season of demand, both live cattle and lean hog prices have been at their lowest prices in years.

As the monthly chart of live cattle futures highlights, the nearby futures contract came into the 2018 grilling season at $1.0525 per pound and have so far traded in a range from $1.0270 to $1.10675 through the first have of the season. In 2017, the range from the first day of June through the end of August was $1.0405 to $1.34225 per pound, in 2016 the range was from $1.0710 to $1.2375. Live cattle did not trade as low as $1.0270 during the grilling season since 2011.

As the monthly chart of lean hog futures illustrates, the range this grilling season on the nearby futures contract has been from 58.025 cents to 84.075 cents per pound. In 2017, the range from the first day of June through the end of August was 59.825 cents to 92.825 per pound, in 2016 the range was from 58.375 cents to 88.825 cents. Lean hog futures tend to fall in August and September, so they look destined to reach lower lows over coming weeks. In both 2016 and 2017, and since 2009, the high this year was at a lower level.

Tariffs and supplies weigh on prices

The United States is a massive producer of beef and pork and exports supplies all over the world. When it comes to the meats, Mexico and China are significant importers of U.S. pork, so the current environment of trade friction, tariffs, and retaliatory measures have weighed on prices and threaten to create substantial gluts or oversupplies this year.

Ranchers and animal protein producers are enjoying lower prices for animal feed over recent weeks. After trading at over $400 per ton in May, the price of soybean meal which is the primary ingredient in animal feed has declined.

As the weekly chart of soybean meal shows, the price fell from a high of $404.90 during the first week of May to its current level at under $332 per ton, a drop of over 18 percent. The high price of animal feed in early May as the 2018 peak season of demand was approaching likely caused producers to bring cattle to processing plants early rather than paying the higher price for soybean meal-based feed. While early processing created an oversupply, at the start of the season, the current price pattern in the October live cattle futures market shows that a supply shortage could be developing.

The tariffs issue has hit the soybean market as China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. crop each year but has canceled purchases for 2018 and 2019 turning to Brazil and other soybean-producing nations for their supplies. When it comes to the cattle and hog markets, tariffs have weighed on prices which are particularly evident in the October futures contract for hogs which have been hit right in the belly by the wave of protectionist measures.

August rolls to October in live cattle and hogs as the market looks to the offseason

On the longer term chart, support for live cattle futures stands at the October 2016 low at 94.30 cents per pound.

On the daily chart for October live cattle futures, after trading down to a low of $1.015 per pound in mid-May, live cattle have been recovering making higher lows and higher highs and were trading at just under the $1.12 per pound level on Friday, August 3. The outlook for the price of beef is better these days as the tariffs issue has had less of an impact on the cattle than the hog market.

Support for lean hog futures stands at the October 2016 low at 40.70 cents per pound which was the lowest level for pork since 2002.

Unlike in cattle, October hog futures have been steadily dropping since mid-June. On August 3, the now active October futures were trading at the 50.925 cents per pound level after falling to their most recent low at 49.35 cents. With the off-season approaching, lean hogs are trending towards their 2016 low and critical support level in a sign of oversupply which is likely that result of the trade issues with both Mexico and Canada when it comes to U.S. exports.

Grill, baby, grill - for now

Drill baby drill is an old slogan about the energy markets used by those candidates supporting energy independence for the United States. Throughout the 2018 grilling season, prices for beef and pork have been lower than in previous years, and the bargains have led those enjoying the summer season to grill baby grill.

Protectionism in the form of both subsidies and tariffs distort commodities fundamentals as they prevent the free flow of commodities around the world. The barriers to trade cannot help but impact prices. The current environment of tariffs is leading to subsidies for those businesses affected by the trade disputes in the United States. Recently, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a $12 billion bailout package for agricultural producers, and it is likely that both hog and cattle producers will be eligible for the aid. A prolonged trade war could change the behavior of producers and supplies during the 2019 season could decline dramatically in response to the limitations to the export markets for the animal proteins. Additionally, global demand for food continues to grow because of demographics as population growth is not slowing because of the current environment of trade disputes.

Gluts cause production to slow - load up those freezers

Animal protein producers will face some difficult choices when it comes to assessing the demand landscape for the 2019 season. If the trade issues continue, meat production is likely to decline because of low prices and a limited export market. However, a settlement on trade and new agreements with partners around the world, including China, could increase demand for U.S. beef and pork dramatically next year. In other words, today's glut of cattle and pork could quickly shift to a deficit next year.

Back in October 2016, the low prices of cattle and hog futures at respective lows of 94.3 and 40.7 cents per pound gave way to significant relief rallies. While we could be heading for a test of those levels during the upcoming offseason for demand, it seems more likely that lean hogs could challenge those lows. Meanwhile, at low prices for both beef and pork, production is likely to decline in the current environment which could lead to a significant price recovery in 2019. If the trade issues give way to new agreements that increase the flow of meats and other products around the world under more favorable terms for U.S. producers, a deficit could develop in markets. Additionally, many of the other agricultural products that suffered losses could correct sharply to the upside in a new era of reciprocal trade agreements.

At $17.48 per share on August 3, DBA, the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF product is trading just off a record low compared to the prices since January 2007. With around $700 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 608,000 shares, this diversified agricultural ETF product is higher liquid. Moreover, DBA has around a 10 percent exposure to the live cattle and lean hog futures markets, as well as to any of the other products that have moved to the downside under the weight of tariffs and protectionism.

Today's glut may be tomorrow's deficit in the meat markets, so continue to grill baby grill over the coming weeks. At the same time, load up those freezers because next year at this time the chances are that beef and pork prices will be a lot higher and the current bargains will be nothing more than a memory for the ever-growing number of carnivores in the U.S. and around the world.

