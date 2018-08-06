3 Arguments For A Stronger Dollar And 1 Against

The U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency. The United States is the wealthiest nation on the earth with the highest GDP, and the dollar is a convertible and liquid means of exchange. Therefore, most central banks hold dollars as their primary foreign exchange reserve instrument.

The path of least resistance for the dollar can be a complicated puzzle. Economic trends in the U.S. and around the world contribute to the strength or weakness of the currency. At the same time, both domestic and international political events can move currency markets, so the dollar's value against other currencies depends on a myriad of factors. Currency markets tend to be less volatile than other asset classes. Central banks and monetary authorities around the globe typically manage the foreign exchange markets to provide stability. The value of all fiat currencies comes from the full faith and credit of the government's that print the legal tender notes and mint coins. Often the paper and metal that constitute the money are worth nothing compared to the value of the currency.

When it comes to the U.S. dollar these days, one could make a compelling argument why the greenback should head a lot higher over the coming weeks and months. However, the government of the United States under its present leader is not following the traditional strong dollar policy.

The dollar is consolidating at the highs

The dollar index is weighted 57 percent towards the euro, and since both are the leading reserve currencies, the index tends to be a leading indicator of overall strength or weakness of the dollar against other world currencies.

The index rose to the highest level since late 2002 in January 2017 when it hit its peak at 103.815. While the move indicated a break to the upside on the long-term chart and the dollar-euro relationship was approaching parity, the dollar turned and dropped steadily for more than the next year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the value of the dollar fell until mid-February 2018 when it reached a low of 88.15, over 15 percent below its early 2017 high. The dollar found a bottom and recovered and has been threatening to break out to the upside above the 95 level. Meanwhile, since late May, the greenback index has been consolidating between just over 93 and its most recent peak at 95.440.

Open interest has been gently rising with the level of the index which is typically a validation of an emerging bullish trend. However, price momentum on the weekly chart rose to overbought territory and crossed to the downside which indicates the rising potential for a correction to lower levels in the index. The dollar index was trading at just below the 95 level on Friday, August 3 near the high of its recent tight trading range. While technical metrics are yielding opposing signals, so are the fundamentals for the greenback. There are currently three reasons why the dollar should break out to a higher level, and one that is telling us that it may turn lower.

Reason one: GDP growth

On Friday, July 27 the report of GDP growth for the second quarter at 4.1 percent is bullish news for the dollar. Tax reform in the U.S. has accelerated economic growth. Inflation, according to the U.S. central bank, has risen to the Fed's two percent target level and the buoyant level of growth threatens that even higher levels of inflation could be on the horizon.

The increase in economic activity in the United States is bullish for the dollar as U.S. equities have continued to show strength and capital from around the globe continues to flow into the U.S. stock market and the dollar, by extension.

Reason two: the Fed

Over recent months the Federal Reserve has told markets that they are taking a "symmetric" approach to inflation meaning that the central bank could allow the rate to rise above its two percent target rate in the interest of promoting economic growth. The two percent level is not a line in the sand for Fed rate hikes, but under Chairman Jerome Powell, the approach to tightening credit has become a little more aggressive than under his predecessor Janet Yellen. At their June meeting, the FOMC added another rate hike to their agenda for 2018 which could put the Fed Funds rate at 2.25-2.50 percent by the end of this year. At their summer meeting last week, the Fed upgraded their view of economic growth from "solid" to "strong."

Higher rates tend to be supportive of the dollar and could cause a rise in the dollar index after the September FOMC meeting if the Fed decides to hike rates by 25 basis points following through on their June guidance and August 1 upgrade of economic growth.

While a rate hike is bullish for the dollar, the dovish stance of the European Central Bank makes the potential for a rise in the dollar index even more probable.

Reason three: Europe

The ECB recently told markets that their quantitative easing program would conclude at the end of 2018. However, short-term euro rates will remain at the negative forty basis point level until sometime in 2019.

One of the primary factors that drive the path of least resistance of one currency versus another is interest rate differentials. The widening gap between U.S. and euro short-term rates that could put the differential at 2.65-2.90 percent at the end of this year is highly supportive of the dollar index. While U.S. economic growth has been accelerating, European growth remains sluggish with their latest figures coming in at only a 0.4 percent growth rate. The dollar index is likely waiting for a confirmation from the Federal Reserve at their September meeting which could turn out to be a launching pad for the value of the dollar if the FOMC pulls the trigger on a rate hike of one-quarter of one percent in the coming weeks.

On the other hand: the Trump administration

Almost all signs, fundamental and technical, are pointing to a higher level for the dollar index these days. A higher dollar will weigh on commodities prices because of the historical inverse correlation between the greenback and raw materials. A stronger dollar will also make U.S. exports less competitive in global markets which goes to the heart of the current trade issue.

President Trump promised to level the playing field when it comes to international trade on the campaign trail and has followed through with a series of protectionist measures in 2018. The wave of tariffs against trading partners around the world, and most specifically China has been an effort to bring the parties to the negotiating table to rework existing trade protocols. The initial reaction from many of the nations around the world impacted by U.S. tariffs has been retaliatory measures against U.S. exports raising the potential for a series of trade wars that could affect the overall health of the global economy.

Since the tariffs issue took hold of markets, we have witnessed a decline in many commodities prices that are the assets on the front line of the protectionist wave. The most significant dispute remains between the United States and China who have responded to U.S. tariffs on their goods with proportionate duties on U.S. goods coming into the world's most populous country. The Chinese response has hit the U.S. particularly hard in its farm belt as prices of agricultural commodities like soybeans and corn moved appreciably lower. At the same time, some of the companies involved in agricultural businesses have seen their share prices move to the downside along with other firms that have traditionally exported goods to China. In preparation for a prolonged trade war, China has moved to devalue their currency, the yuan which puts upward pressure on the dollar.

Recently, President Trump commented that while he is bullish on economic growth in the U.S. because of his administration's initiatives, the current policies of the Federal Reserve when it comes to tightening credit have been working contrary to his growth program. Moreover, when it comes to his attempt to create "fairness and reciprocity" in trade, the President inferred that the Fed would undermine his efforts if the dollar moves higher making U.S. goods less competitive to consumers around the globe.

On the campaign trail, and over the first year and one-half of his administration, President Trump has advocated for a weak dollar to spur U.S. economic growth. In a departure from past administrations in Washington DC, the Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has echoed the President's desires for a weak or stable dollar.

The desires of the administration stand in the way of a stronger dollar these days, while many other factors continue to point to an appreciation in the U.S. currency. The first test of this standoff will come at the Fed's September meeting. The central bankers who steer the economy via monetary policy are poised to hike rates because the data is supportive of a continuation of tightening credit. Meanwhile, as the legacy of quantitative easing continues to roll off the Fed's balance sheet, it puts pressure on longer maturities and forcing rates higher along the yield curve. The Fed is an apolitical body, but President Trump appointed Chairman Powell and many of the new members of the FOMC. The President has inferred that he hopes that central bank will be a partner in his efforts to improve the balance of trade which would require a period where the central bank takes a more dovish approach to monetary policy. However, with the mid-term elections on the horizon in November, the Fed may not be willing to take sides and back the leader of the Republican Party as he campaigns to keep control of both the House and Senate in the upcoming election.

There are three compelling reasons why the dollar should move higher and one political reason it should retreat. The President would argue that the political goal is international rather than domestic as lower rates will put him in a better negotiating position with China and other trading partners around the world.

Source: Barchart

UUP is the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product that replicates the price action in the dollar index futures contract. With net assets of almost $510 million and an average daily trading volume of over 1.1 million shares, UUP is a liquid trading instrument when it comes to a bullish position in the U.S. dollar.

The most compelling arguments support a higher level for the dollar these days. While the trade issues facing the world could be the one reason that it either continues to stall or moves lower, the central bank may choose to maintain their political independence and that would be the most bullish influence on the U.S. currency over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.