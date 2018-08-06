Natural Gas Crawled Higher And Makes It To The Midpoint

Natural gas attracts lots of speculative trading activity because the energy commodity has a long history as a market with wide price variance. The natural gas futures market on the New York Mercantile Exchange began trading back in 1990. Over the past twenty-eight years, few commodities markets can rival natural gas when it comes to volume and open interest. At last count, there were over 1.5 million contracts of open long and short positions in the market with contracts listed all the way out until the end of 2030. Naturally, the bulk of open interest is in the nearby contracts.

The natural gas market in the United States has grown by leaps and bounds over the past almost three decades. Massive discoveries of gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. together with technological advances in hydraulic fracking to extract the energy commodity from the crust of the earth increased both annual production and proven reserves dramatically. At the same time, the demand side of the fundamental equation expanded as natural gas-fired electricity generation replaced many power stations that operated using coal. Additionally, the ability to process natural gas into liquid form or LNG allows for transport of the energy by ocean vessel around the globe in addition to domestically via the network of pipelines.

As a market matures, volume and liquidity increase which typically causes a decline in price volatility. Over the life of the natural gas futures market, the price traded in a range from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu for delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana. Given the increase in the size and scope of the market, and while the price of the energy commodity is a lot closer to the lows than the highs, it is unlikely that we will see either of those extreme prices soon barring a disaster or fundamental change in the market.

A recovery from new lows

In mid-February, the price of September NYMEX natural gas futures hit a low at $2.674 per MMBtu.

As the daily chart highlights, over the next four months, the price action in the September futures contract trended higher hitting a peak of $3.018 on June 18. The $3 per MMBtu level proved too high to handle for the energy commodity, and the price corrected over the next month. Natural gas fell to a low of $2.671, just 0.3 cents below its mid-February bottom on July 19.

While price momentum has risen into overbought territory, open interest has moved higher with the price in a sign that more speculators on the long and short side have come to the market over recent sessions. At 1.576 million contracts on August 2, is at a record high, and at its highest level since June 19 when natural gas hit its peak price at over the $3 per MMBtu level. Natural gas was trading at around the $2.86 level on Friday, August 3.

Inventories continue their slow flow

Despite record production and massive reserves of natural gas in the United States, the energy commodity has been trickling, rather than flowing, into storage facilities this injection season.

As the chart shows, on Thursday, August 2, the Energy Information Administration reported another small injection of natural gas into storage of 35 billion cubic feet. Total stocks stood at 2.308 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on July 27 which was 23% below last year's level and 19.7% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

While production continues at a record level in the U.S., demand is apparently just as strong as the amount flowing into storage for the coming winter season has been low. The latest price appreciation from $2.671 per MMBtu on July 19 has been, at least partially, the result of the low level of inventories.

The midpoint loomed large - a bullish reversal

On the September futures contract, the June 18 high and July 19 low define the price range for 2018.

As the daily chart shows, the midpoint of the price range stands at $2.8445 per MMBtu, and last week the price made it up to the $2.86 level on Friday. The midpoint is the 50% retracement level of the move from the June high to the July low and stood as technical resistance for the futures contract.

September futures put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on July 19, and it followed through on the upside. On Thursday, August 1, in the aftermath of the weekly EIA release, natural gas put in a second bullish reversal as the price traded to a lower level than the previous session and closed at above the prior day's peak price. As of Friday, August 3, the energy commodity had rallied in seven and followed through on the upside after Thursday's bullish reversal.

Can natural gas move to the top end of its trading range again?

The longer-term charts for the energy commodity are looking supportive for the price and suggest that we could see a challenge to the upper end of the trading range in the September futures contract at just over the $3 per MMBtu level.

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum remains in a downtrend with the slow stochastic falling, but it is heading for oversold territory and appears to be showing some early signs of turning higher. Since mid-February, the price had been making progress on the upside, but the decline from highs at $3.0530 per MMBtu on the nearby contract in mid-June caused price momentum to shift lower. Since reaching the most recent low, the price of natural gas has moved higher for three consecutive weeks. At the same time, the open interest metric has been climbing as natural gas has been making higher lows which is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

On the monthly chart, price volatility in the futures market has died compared to prior years. Price momentum is in deeply oversold territory with monthly historical volatility at 16.33%, which is around the lowest level in years. Historically, when the measure of price variance fell to its current level, periods of increased volatility and price rallies have followed. It is not unreasonable to believe that natural gas is heading back for another test of its critical technical resistance at just above the $3 per MMBtu level. However, bearish sentiment because of massive reserves continues to weigh on the price of the energy commodity.

As the forward curve shows, the price is below the $3.10 per MMBtu level during the peak of the winter season in January 2019, and the price of the energy commodity in December 2030 remains below the $3.40 level with the highest price on the curve in January 2030 at $3.435 per MMBtu.

While we could get to the $3 level soon, the forward curve reflects the massive levels of supplies in the crust of the earth in the United States.

Stocks below 3.5 trillion cubic feet in November will be the lowest in years

The rate of flow into storage has increased the odds that we will go into the 2018/2019 peak season with the lowest level of inventories in years. In 2015 and 2016, stocks rose to over four trillion cubic feet which were a pair of record highs. With 14-15 weeks to go before the start of the injection season, natural gas will need to flow into storage at a rate of 115.6-120.9 bcf to reach the four trillion cubic feet level which is unlikely.

In 2017, stocks peaked at 3.79 tcf in early November, to reach that level we will need to see average injections of 98.9-105.9 bcf for the rest of the offseason. Finally, a level of 3.5 tcf would be the lowest in many years, but to reach that level, injections must average 79.5-85.2 bcf, which could be a high goal given the recent numbers reported by the EIA.

We are likely to see several weeks where triple-digit injections flow into storage before the withdrawal season gets underway. However, one would never know about the record production in the U.S. watching stockpile numbers each week, which is a testament to the strength of demand for the energy commodity.

I will continue to use the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged, short-term trading vehicles to go long and short this market on an intraday and overnight basis. Natural gas is at a crossroads, and the first test will come at the 50% retracement level of the range in the September futures contract in 2018 at $2.845 per MMBtu. Above there, $3 marks the top of the range, and if history repeats, there should be a wall of selling at that level.

Natural gas is a great trading market for those looking to buy dips and sell rallies. For those looking for a break to the up or downside at the extremes of the trading range, it remains a torture chamber of losses.

