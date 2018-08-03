Hudson Ltd. (HUD) CEO Joseph DiDomizio on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Deborah Belevan - Vice President of Investor Relations

Joseph DiDomizio - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Adrian Bartella - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Carden - UBS

Kimberly Greenberger - Morgan Stanley

Marisa Sullivan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chris Prykull - Goldman Sachs

Seth Sigman - Credit Suisse

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Deborah Belevan, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Deborah Belevan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Earlier this morning, we released our second quarter results. Please note that we released our results at the same time as our Swiss-based parent company, Dufry. You can find a copy of our press release and the presentation on our website at investors.hudsongroup.com. I also invite you to download our Q2 Interim Report, which we just posted this morning as well.

On today's call, we will have Joe DiDomizio, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Bartella, our Chief Financial Officer. They are going to start the call with some prepared remarks before we open it up for Q&A.

Please note that in today's discussion, management may make forward-looking statements regarding their beliefs and expectations for the Company's future business prospects and results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Although we believe these expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be realized. We urge everyone to review the Safe Harbor statements provided in our earnings release, as well as the Risk Factors contained in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website.

During today's call, we will refer to both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures of the Company's operating and financial results. For information regarding our non-IFRS financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, please refer to the earnings release.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Joe.

Joseph DiDomizio

Thank you, Debbie, and welcome, everyone. I hope you are all enjoying the summer season. Today, I’ll start by providing an overview of our performance, and an update on our growth initiatives, and then, Adrian will provide further details on our financial results.

As you know, we’ve been in business now for over 30 years. Our deep understanding of the complexities of concessions in the travel industry and the relationships we have with our airport partners, our vendors, and our customers are the foundation for our strong position in the market.

Building on that expertise, the updates that I’ll highlight on today focus on, our ability to continue to drive strong organic growth, our focus on expanding our offerings in the food and beverage category, especially grab & go.

Our track record for adding net new space which creates incremental top and bottom-line growth, our ingenuity for optimizing space to drive sales and productivity, and finally, the significant white space opportunity we have to expand our share in the marketplace.

Turning to our second quarter, we were very pleased with our performance. Our top-line results were in line with our expectation and long-term growth framework. Our organic sales grew 8.2% fueled by robust like-for-like sales and net new business despite a modest headwind from the shift of the Easter holiday from Q2 in 2017 to Q1 in 2018.

Year-over-year gross margin expanded a healthy 170 basis points. This was largely driven by successful ongoing negotiations with our vendor partners, as well as continued sales mix shift to higher margin categories. Collectively, this drove EBITDA growth of 24%.

We are always seeking opportunities to enhance our performance and margins by bringing the best products and brands from the best suppliers at the best terms. This is a major contributor of how we deliver our unparalleled Traveler's Best Friend service to our customers and ultimately drive sales.

Another way we enhance margins is by securing the best terms in our vendor agreements. When we acquired World Duty Free in 2015, we were still under some of their legacy procurement contracts. With the added landscape of their stores, we have an opportunity to negotiate better terms with suppliers and as you can see, the results are apparent this quarter and I’ll let Adrian provide more details on this shortly.

Our performance continues to demonstrate the strength and advantage of our management team, our unique business model within the very attractive and growing travel retail industry. As I’ve explained on past earnings calls, the most important metric we track and base our strategic decisions on is organic sales growth.

Unlike traditional main street retailers, which have more control over the timing of individual store openings and closings, our business is centered on being as responsive as possible to the ever-changing dynamics of each individual terminal and airport.

In fact, we view each of our terminals as one large individual store where we populate concepts, brands and merchandizing categories to maximize growth. Our top-line opportunity and our entire expense structure work across the entire terminal similar to the way a big box retailer would manage an individual store.

In this context, we are constantly managing our portfolio of stores in a particular terminal to maximize our exposure to passenger traffic, and optimize penetration. So the relative contribution from like-for-like versus net new business can vary from quarter-to-quarter. Another unique and attractive aspect of our business is that we don’t have a peak sales event.

There is some light variability with summer being one of the busiest times for travelers, but the variant is insignificant compared to those in the more traditional retail segment.

Next, I’d like to provide some key operational updates that are driving top-line performance. Last quarter, I discussed Food & Beverage as being our fastest growing category and we continue to see the benefits of our expansion. Today, Food & Beverage comprises 38% of sales and primarily includes packaged snacks and beverages.

Grab & go options featured in the marketplace section of our stores and our quick service concepts. During the second quarter, Food & Beverage sales grew 14% year-over-year inclusive of the grab & go segment of our travel essential stores, which grew 53% alone. The most exciting category within grab & go has been Hudson’s own Traveler’s Best product-line which grew 79% year-over-year during the quarter.

Part of this success is attributable to the open island cooler strategy discussed on our last earnings call. Since Q1, through the end of Q2, we went from 10 to 26 island coolers installed in new and renovated stores. These coolers continue to be a driver of higher Food & Beverage sales. On average, stores that have these coolers are seeing three times higher Food & Beverage sales.

We are very excited about the early success of this initiative and at this time, we are still on target to have a total of 45 locations with open island coolers by the end of this year. But we may exceed this estimate based on the timing of store openings, which as you know, is not entirely within our control. Our initiatives in this category have been a major driver in increasing traffic and penetration in our stores.

Turning to digital developments, we had several major milestones in Q2. For those of you who enjoy the modern convenience of paying for goods with your phone rather than taking out your wallet, I am happy to report that all of our U.S. Duty Paid stores now accept Apple Pay, GooglePay and SamsungPay.

We have estimated that today, less than half of airport retailers and restaurants offer these payment options, so we are certainly ahead of the curve here. We’ve also added the option for customers paying with credit cards to pay in their home currency.

And finally, we’ve streamlined our payment systems by converting all of our duty free stores to a single point-of-sale system removing two previous legacy systems. All of these accomplishments enhance our ability to be the Traveler's Best Friend by making payments more efficient and getting the customer on their way faster.

Turning to new business developments, we had a number of notable wins and extensions during the quarter. The most significant of which is Boston Logan International Airport. This was a great win for us and allowed us to extend an existing long-term cherished relationship as we’ve been operating in partnership with Massport at Boston Logan since the early 1990s.

The new agreement covers nearly 40 stores and 34,000 square feet of space, which is 9000 net square feet or a 36% increase over our current footprint. Construction in terminals A, B, C and E will be completed over the next 24 months. We are very excited about expanding this long-term relationship to add value to our landlords and customers we serve at Boston Logan.

We also won a new RFP at LaGuardia’s new Terminal B and extended our existing concession at BWI, Burlington, Greater Rochester and Orlando airports.

Now, I’d like to move on to highlight some of our notable store openings during the second quarter. As you know, we operate a number of proprietary and local concepts. During the quarter, at Los Angeles International Airport, we created in open - themed Southern California Travel Essentials store called Pier No. 7 Market, which happens to be located in Terminal 7 at LAX.

This is a great example of how we create a local concept in a local center place that enhances the customer experience. And we believe this ultimately drives penetration and sales conversion.

Now, turning to Las Vegas, where we had a number of big openings. We operate approximately 54,000 square feet of total retail space, both duty-paid and duty free in partnership with McCarran International Airport. This airport is a great example of our ability to create value and drive revenues and productivity in partnership with the airport management team.

For those of you who travel through McCarran Terminal One concourse D, it was large open area at the base of the escalators in the Rotunda leading to the D gates where the trains enter and exit the terminal. We had identified this is prime opportunity to transform vacant space with heavy foot traffic into productive retail space.

Several years ago, we had approached the airport management team with our ideas which they loved and we were able to bring these concepts and opportunity to life. When completed, this area will have a total of five stores, three of which we just opened in the second quarter including our first airport Swatch Store, our proprietary sunglass concept, 5th & Sunset and M. FREDRIC.

We had already opened the Tech on the go, which is our own tech concept and we’ll open the final store in Urban Decay this fall. On these slides, we have the before and after photos. As you can see, we added white space where white space didn’t exist.

Also, at McCarran Airport, where we are the sole duty free retailer, we just opened a 6,000 square foot walkthrough store in Terminal 1 concourse D on April 26, which replaced an existing 1000 square foot inline store.

This was part of a successful seven-year extension in 2017. As I discussed in the last earnings call, domestic passengers traveling through U.S. airports make up the vast majority of passenger traffic and Las Vegas is no exception. However, domestic travelers are no always aware they can shop certain categories like fragrance, cosmetics and confections in duty free stores.

The words duty free and tax free on the store fronts can often serve as a barrier to entry for domestic passengers. To remove this barrier, in McCarran Terminal 1, which is a mixed use terminal serving both domestic and international passengers, we elected for the first time in North America to remove the duty free and tax free signage from our store front while keeping the signs over key categories that can only be sold to customers traveling internationally.

We also created a much larger walkthrough store concept with improved assortment. These changes have been very effective. Our sales in this new store were 200% higher during May and June 2018 versus the same period last year in the former store. Sales to international passengers have also increased by a 100% during this period.

Additionally, sales to domestic passengers have grown from 4% to 35% of total store sales. We attribute this to have a larger walkthrough store which allowed us to add more categories and brands, as well as moving the tax and duty free signs to the interior above relevant categories.

Next, a brief update on Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International, the world’s busiest airport. Last quarter, I mentioned that we were under construction to build our largest multi-concept Hudson store. This 5000 square foot Hudson showcases our shop and shop strategy and includes two of our own proprietary brands, Ink, our proprietary book store and Sweet Indulgences.

We opened this store in Q2 and the reception has been tremendous. We opened two additional spaces after quarter end, 5th & Sunset and Tumi. So we’ll provide an update next quarter with the full picture to show how we’ve been able to take existing real estate and make it far more productive.

Las Vegas and Atlanta are two great examples of how we partner with airports to transform white space into productive real estate. We add value for our landlords, deliver Traveler’s Best Friend quality products and service for customers and as a result, drive revenues.

Speaking of white space, I’d now like to shift from Q2 to the road ahead. One of the key areas of feedback requested by investors is a desire to have a better understanding of the white space opportunity. To address the first concept, while we play in the top 150 to 200 airports, we thought it would be helpful to illustrate the white space opportunity in North America’s top airports as measured by passenger traffic.

For illustrative purposes, this slide provides an overview of the top airports in the U.S. and Canada and the white space opportunities for Hudson at this time. As you can see, although we already have a strong presence in the market, we have a substantial room to grow our share just in these top 25 airports alone which represents just shy of 60% of all airport retail square footage as it exists today.

This first chart shows our share of the total retail square footage in each of these top airports. As you can see, our market share ranges anywhere from 0% to 80%. But please understand, this is just retail. On the adjacent chart, we illustrate our share of the total retail and Food & Beverage square footage combined. And as you can see, the opportunity is even more significant due to the fact that we have nearly a fraction of the Food & Beverage space.

As I discussed, Food & Beverage is an important strategic growth initiative we are focused on. However, on top of that, as we discussed in the past, the denominator of our industry is ever growing as airports work to meet the consumer demand for air travel. Airports continue to add gate capacity by expanding terminals, adding terminals, and of course, adding white space for concession as demonstrated by our new store in McCarran Airport.

So, our runway for growth is compelling. Given our already sizable presence and credibility in airports and strong relationships with landlords, we are well positioned to execute on this opportunity as we move ahead.

So, as you can see, we have a number of exciting initiatives to fuel our organic sales above and beyond what we already enjoy from passenger growth and enormous opportunities to pursue in order to contribute to our net new business growth. I look forward to reporting on our progress in the quarters ahead.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Adrian.

Adrian Bartella

Thank you, Joe. So as Joe summarized, we had a strong second quarter characterized by top-line results that met our expectations for the long-term targets. And outperformance on the bottom-line as a result of gross margin expansion and effective cost management.

During the second quarter, our turnover defined as net sales plus advertising income, increased 7.4%, compared to second quarter of 2017 and reached $499 million. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 51.4% to $72.2 million, as compared to the prior year period and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 420 basis points to 14.5%.

As you may recall, we now pay Dufry lower franchise fee than we did last year. Assuming the current franchise structure had been in effect in the second quarter of 2017, the adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2018 would have increased 24.1%, as compared to the prior year period and EBITDA margin would have expanded 200 basis points.

Turning to organic growth. In the second quarter, the organic sales growth, which is a combination of like-for-like sales and net new business was 8.2% in line with our long-term framework of high-single-digit growth. Like-for-like sales growth was 4.5% compared to 4.3% last year or 3.8% on a constant currency basis compared to 5.1% last year.

Second quarter 2018 like-for-like growth faced a tougher year-over-year comparison as second quarter 2017 was particularly strong compared to a weaker second quarter 2016 when we were dealing with magazine supply chain issue.

Plus, as mentioned last quarter, the year-over-year shift of timing for the Easter holidays to first quarter 2018 from second quarter in 2017 benefited as last quarter, but was a slight headwind in this quarter.

In the second quarter of 2018, the primary driver of like-for-like growth was the number of our transactions as well the increase in average ticket size. The number of transactions was improved by the Food & Beverage initiatives Joe discussed earlier in the call including the expansion of our grab & go option in our convenience stores.

Additionally, upselling in the register with input products and hot trend items and multiple item purchase promotions are examples of the drivers of the average transaction size increases.

Moving to the cost side of the business. As you can see on the following page, we have delivered 170 basis points of gross margin expansion in the second quarter of 2018. The majority of this improvement roughly 140 basis points relates to the improved vendor terms. While the remainder can be attributed to the continuous sales mix shift to higher margin categories.

With respect to our new vendor terms, our margin benefited not only from the better pricing, but also from the change in the form of vendor level in which vendor support now comes in the form of a reduction of cost of sales instead of advertising income. The latter is geographic change which has no impact on gross margin dollar.

So if we break down the 140 basis point improvement from new vendor terms, roughly 60 is related to the geographic change while 80 is attributable to improved terms.

As I also mentioned that while the negotiations were concluded in the second quarter, the benefits were retroactive to January 1 creating an outside positive effect on the current quarter. Therefore, half of the 140 basis point improvement is attributable to the first quarter of 2018.

So while we will benefit from the newly negotiated terms going forward, we do not expect to have – of an impact on gross margin expansion in the second half of the year as we have seen in the second quarter.

Moving to the following page and shifting to operating expenses. Within the category, we have selling expenses, personnel expenses and general and administrative expenses. This quarter we leveraged operating expense sufficiently by 240 basis points.

The majority of this improvement came from general and administrative expenses, which in the second quarter decreased 23.2% to $32.1 million driven by the reduction of franchise fees paid to Dufry.

As noted in our earnings call prior to our IPO, we are paying Dufry an average about 2% of net sales in franchise fees. Following our IPO, the franchise fees to partner Dufry have decreased to about 1% of net sales.

We also improved efficiency on selling expenses by 30 basis points due to the rent reduction in one of our contracts as discussed last quarter. This improvement was offset by personnel expenses, which increased $8.7 million or 9.4% to $100.8 million in the second quarter as compared to the year ago period. This increase was primarily due to new hires associated with new openings, wage increases and additional expenses related to becoming a public company.

Turning to cash flow and balance sheet. Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter were $71.4 million, compared to $58.4 million in last year period with the increase driven by the improvement in our operating performance. Capital expenditures in the quarter decreased to $14.9 million from $31.4 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decline can be attributed primarily to timing of projects.

As of June 30, 2018, our net debt was $344 million, resulting in net debt leverage of 1.6 times, which is in line to prior year quarter.

To wrap up, at the half way mark of 2018, we are pleased with our performance we have delivered and with the progress we are making on all our initiatives. We remain confident in our long-term growth framework including high-single-digit organic growth, low-double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth and high teen adjusted net income growth.

As we look for the second half year of the year, we are cognizant of the tougher comparison we are up again. Our six month 2018 performance benefited from current tailwinds due to the strengthening of Canadian dollar. Assuming current Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar exchange rates are in place for the rest of the year, this would result in a modest headwind to overall sales growth as compared to the foreign exchange to the tailwind we experienced in the first half of the year.

Overall, we feel good about the results we have delivered in the first six months and still expect the year to come in line with our long-term framework.

With that, I would turn it back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joseph DiDomizio

Thank you, Adrian. Once again, I’d like to close our second quarter earnings call by thanking all of our hard working Hudson team members for their service, passion, dedication and team work and their ongoing commitment to our purpose of being the Traveler’s Best Friend.

And with that, I’ll open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Seth Sigman with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. I am sorry, it’s coming from Michael Lasser with UBS.

Mark Carden

Good morning. It’s actually Mark Carden on for Michael Lasser today. Thanks a lot for taking our question. I wanted to ask about capital allocation, given your leverage position, how are you thinking about the potential for share repurchases in the future. Thanks.

Adrian Bartella

Hi, Mark, it’s Adrian here. So, as we communicated two times in the past, I mean, we have three priorities in our capital allocation and the number one is organic growth. You may have seen that we have a bit lighter capital expenditure in the first half of the year, driven primarily by delays in our projects.

Some of them will be pushed through the second half of the year. Some of them will be pushed even into next year. So, this is number one allocation of our capital. We also, as I mentioned a few times already, are actively pursuing M&A opportunities to strengthen our position in Food & Beverage segment which is clearly a huge upside to our business and hugely synergistic with our business.

So, it’s too early to think about the earnings as a shareholder. We would also probably like to reduce our indebtedness, but the first two priorities are clearly on our agenda.

Mark Carden

Okay, great. Understood. And then, it seems like you have quite a bit of potential in most of your large airports from a square footage perspective. I know that other contract situations are different, but is the Boston situation representative of the scale of opportunity that can come up in one RFP and that is, is it common to see that much space come up all at once or is that more unique with this particular win?

Joseph DiDomizio

Well, every airport is unique. Mark, this is Joe. Every airport is unique and you approach each one individually. In fact, in the case of Logan specifically, I don’t believe overall there is an increase in square feet. There is a new terminal going into Terminal B and we did secure additional space there. But when you look at it from our point of view, I think there are several points with respect to opportunity and in particular, Logan is a very good example.

We have secured about 34,000 square feet, of which, 9000 of that, about a third is incremental to what we were operating before. So, whether it comes from new white space that we didn’t have before in open space or it is someone else’s space that we are securing, it’s all productive for us. So, the negotiation provided additional white space an additional opportunity to drive revenue and profitability for the company in an existing market that’s been two decades.

May airports with respect to white space, there is – we have tremendous opportunities, again in some of the world’s largest airports, even airports with, I think the denominator is something there is always growing. So, always expanding, Logan for us is one where we expanded that – expanded our footprint specifically, not necessarily, the denominator grew overall.

But we expanded our footprint. We have massive opportunity to increase our market share outside of the top 25 airports as well. So, and then, when you look at overall, you also look at the continued expansion for us of that opportunity in Food & Beverage in a place like Logan, we are adding three Dunkin' Donuts in this mix that we did not have before.

So that was incremental opportunity in existing space, existing white space that was part of the denominator. So, we have great opportunity.

Adrian Bartella

And I would just to clarify, we have obviously extended our footprint in Logan by 9000 square feet.

Joseph DiDomizio

I said that, that was my reading. So we have 34000 square feet total, of which 9000 is new.

Mark Carden

All right, great. Thanks guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Kimberly Greenberger with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great, thank you so much. Congratulations on a really nice quarter today. I wanted to start, Adrian, with the gross margin if we could, you talked about - there were certain pieces of this quarter’s gross margin improvement that are more durable, other pieces that are one-time.

I am wondering if you can think about the next kind of three to five years and what’s the sort of magnitude of annual gross margin improvement that you think would be more durable? And then, Adrian, sorry, actually I have a separate question on M&A. Joe, you talked about M&A in the Food & Beverage area.

And I am wondering if there is something that’s intriguing you now that we might see in the next sort of six to twelve months or do you think this is sort of a more longer-term opportunity, let’s say, two to four years out or three to five years out? Any of your thoughts, your strategic thoughts on that would be helpful. Thanks.

Adrian Bartella

Hi, Kimberly. So, to answer your gross margin question, we have provided our bridged notes in our presentation to dissect of a single element of the margin improvement. So as you see, there was four different elements. One of them is the shift of sales mix shift into higher margin categories.

This is something we have seen already in the last few quarters and we have – this was also our communication that we expect this to happen in the future as magazine and literature continue to decline and the sales continue to be replaced by higher margin categories, we expect to see support drive gross margin coming from the shift.

And the other elements are, one of them is, one of kinds of – I don’t know one of is a right word, but we have renegotiated our supply agreement with vendors and some of them were relative to January 1. So we have 0.7% impact in Q2, which clearly is generating in Q1. So this one, we will not see going forward.

The other two elements are – the other 0.7%, the balance of 0.7% or 70 BPS improvement is coming from improvement in vendor pricing 0.4% which we expect to see in the future. So we will see this improvement going forward until it becomes like-for-like at least.

And then, we’ll have additional elements which is actually a accounting effect, 0.2% where it’s a base effect, the former vendor allowance used to be – used to come in form of advertising income. Now we are receiving a reduction of cost of goods. So, it just a classification of P&L, but because of the lower base, it has positive impacts on the margin percentage. So this one also will continue until it becomes like-for-like next year.

Joseph DiDomizio

Okay.

Adrian Bartella

Did it answer your question?

Kimberly Greenberger

Yes, perfect. Thank you.

Joseph DiDomizio

Kimberly, this is Joe. Thanks for joining us this morning. So, I’ll repeat your question and make sure, so you’re asking about Food & Beverage and there is something intriguing in six to twelve months or longer term three to five years. With respect to acquisitions, it’s two parties, right, that have to come together and you have to be ready when they become available.

And, so we would consider acquisition opportunities that obviously fall within our current operations that offer us scale or strengthen our capabilities in complementary channels like Food & Beverage specifically. I think it’s natural in airports are retail and Food & Beverage. And it’s not necessarily at any given point in time, but I would say, we are going to conduct acquisitions that makes sense to our business and drive value for our company and for our shareholders.

Kimberly Greenberger

Thank you, Joe.

Operator

The next question comes from Marisa Sullivan with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Marisa Sullivan

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just, first I just wanted to start with the pipeline. You had a very good Q2 and I am just wondering if you can give any color to how the rest of the year shaping up and then also 2019, how many RFPs are in progress and how many you expect?

Joseph DiDomizio

Okay. Thank you for joining us this morning. So, in our business, the pipeline is very fluid. We don’t control the timing of opportunities. So at times, it’s very difficult to predict. In the second half of 2018, the trajectory of new RFPs is expected – we expect to be released is robust and in line with years in the past.

So, again, I focus you on our medium to long-term framework which includes new wins extensions as part of organic growth and I expect us to continue to be on this target.

Marisa Sullivan

Got it. And then, for the – how many initiatives that you’ve been doing and that have been quite successful? Can you just kind of give us some color on – for example on the signage at your duty free stores? Are you now rethinking opportunities within your existing base to go in and make some of those changes?

And when might that start? And then, also with the inline coolers, you said you might move a little bit faster on that. What are some of the puts and takes on that? Like, how easy is it to accelerate that rollout? And what might be some of the considerations that could pull it down? Thank you.

Joseph DiDomizio

Okay. So, duty free initiatives, so, many of the airports that we serve, obviously duty free and tax free is a tremendous marketing position for international travelers. And so, when you are traveling International, whether you are an American or a foreign international, you naturally navigate to duty free and tax free, because there is savings.

Many of the airports that we serve are – they have both the combination. And therefore, in the case I use the McCarran as a good example, because that’s a mixed use terminal where there is in fact, more domestic passengers that can purchase duty free products and because of that we elected to illustrate duty free and tax free on the interior of the store where on those categories that are servicing only international passengers. But you can see it from the exterior.

Some of the categories that domestic passengers shop or able to shop like, it would be fragrance, and cosmetics and confection, we wanted to make sure that we didn’t have that sign of tax and duty free to deter them from shopping and it’s a marketing campaign that were going on.

So you ask me about, is this something that we would continue to rollout, absolutely in the mixed use terminals. There are many places where we operate duty free where there is a mixed use terminal and so, yes, that is a strategy we are going to be rolling out.

As far as the inline coolers, obviously, inline coolers is several things that come into play. You have to have the right store size, because they take up a lot of space in the store front. It’s a penetration grabber, because it’s a draw product, all of our grab & go and Traveler’s Best line and beverage are in these coolers and we are pulling people off of the concourses into the store.

But you need to have a certain number of square feet, about a 1000 square feet in order to this. We have to have the right to sell that product, as well. So, we are in constant negotiations in doing this. We have – I believe 26 rolled out so far this year. We are expecting it to conclude at about 45 this year. Obviously, that’s a bit fluid depending upon the timing.

But, it’s something that we are aggressively pursuing in all of our locations and because it’s – you can see our growth is coming from the Food & Beverage category and this is a great opportunity for us. So, it’s not easy to accelerate. It’s really comes – market-to-market with respect how we are able to negotiate with each of the airports in order to do so.

Marisa Sullivan

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Chris Prykull with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Chris Prykull

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I just had one quick one on labor cost. How is labor expense tracking versus your plan at the beginning of the year? And should we expect less deleverage on personnel line items in fiscal 2019 as we start to lap IPO-related hiring?

Adrian Bartella

So, the labor is mostly in line with our expectations. I mean, we are pricing as every retailer and they have to face the pressure from human wage increases and as you mentioned from new IPO of course. We will see probably some small deleverage in the second part of the year coming from the new LTI plan which will be starting to account for in excess of 10 to 20 BPS and starting 2019 we should – as we get in a like-for-like situation we should see leverage on this line in P&L.

Chris Prykull

And then, just on air travel more broadly, what is your outlook for concession spending over the balance of the year? Maybe how is passenger growth trending through July? We are getting mixed reads on international inbound tourism. So just wondering if you are seeing anything concerning?

Joseph DiDomizio

Well, look, we satisfy most of the passengers in North America are domestic and as I’ve commented in the past, air travel is a way of life. Our economy is strong and I am confident, consumer confidence and spend feels strong. The economy is strong. We would have to change in order to make a significant impact on that in a negative way. So, I remain optimistic about consumer spend and propensity to travel.

Chris Prykull

And then, just one last one if I could, it looks like Brookstone has filed or is filing bankruptcy. They’ve called out some pretty strong airport locations that they were potentially looking to divest and I am not sure how that would tie into any future RFP process, but could that be an opportunity for you in some of your top airports to expand your footprint?

Joseph DiDomizio

Well, clearly the real estate in airports has value regardless of what the use is, the demand for space in airports is tremendous. And so, the answer to that question is, yes, many of those locations in fact fall within our current footprint of where we already operate. Their categories, in fact, electronics and in travel accessories that we know very well. So, the answer to your question is, yes.

Chris Prykull

Great. And then, just one last one if I could, just a clarification on a earlier question. How should we think about CapEx spend on a dollar basis for 2018? I think you mentioned a couple of delays in certain projects which is why it was trending a bit below last year in our estimates year-to-date?

Adrian Bartella

Yes, so, some of the projects are picking up in the second half of the year. Some of them are uncertain yet because of certain restrictions. So, we will probably end up the year lighter than we are initially forecasting. I would say, probably around 5% depends on the current situation, but this may change in the following quarter.

Chris Prykull

Great. Thanks so much and good luck for the rest of the year.

Joseph DiDomizio

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Seth Sigman with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Seth Sigman

Good morning. Could you guys hear me now?

Joseph DiDomizio

Yes, Seth.

Seth Sigman

Okay. Couple follow-up questions. First on the concession fees. You highlighted the benefits from a renegotiated contract both in Q1 and Q2. Could you help us better understand the timing when you start to annualize that?

And then, I know you want to speak specifically about this, but is there an opportunity for more of these renegotiations, I know it’s part of the process, but I guess, the key question here is, do you feel confident that at least concession fees as a percent of your turnover or revenue should really increase materially as it has in perhaps other regions? Thanks.

Adrian Bartella

So – hi, Seth. So, the situation in which we are commenting on will become like-for-like in Q3. We have our negotiated contract last year in Q3. Commenting on other situations, I mean, we are constantly talking to airports and analyzing locations which are underperforming.

As I mentioned already, I mean concession reduction is always primary solution we are seeking, sometimes expansion in the footprint or other benefits maybe more desirable and then it may generate higher revenue for the locations and reduction in rent.

So this is one of the options we are procuring. But, there are other opportunities. There is nothing particular as I commented a moment on, but we are in ongoing negotiations with airports in situations where we are in financial discrepancy.

Joseph DiDomizio

For our point of view, Seth, commercially, we always look to create value by driving more revenue. We utilized the real estate in most productive form to manage all of our expenses including the rent line. And then what I love about our company and our businesses that we have a lot of diversity of uses, we have lot of diversity of types of businesses that – and a lot of diversity of contracts.

So that really gives us the ability to stabilize the rents. And there is always new opportunities that are coming up. So, I think that diversity is what really creates opportunity.

Seth Sigman

Specifically, on the World Duty Free acquisition you did and the benefits you are seeing from that. Can you just remind us, in terms of the geography, is that showing up in gross margin or SG&A or both? Just in general, what inning do you think you are in, in terms of the benefits from that?

Joseph DiDomizio

Well, the World Duty Free business was very similar to the Hudson business and that it’s a lot of – it’s many convenience stores. Many of those locations, there is – there was good cost synergy and because they operated in the same buildings that we operated. But that said, when you are looking at it from a commercial point of view and creating productivity on the top-line, there is always opportunity.

We are taking, as we’ve discussed in the past, we are taking Hudson new stores and converting them to Hudson’s and we are seeing 15% to 25% uptick. And if that happens in World Duty Free as we negotiate those contracts, those opportunities are even greater.

I think what we’ve seen is the ability to align on the negotiations with vendors, because we now have a larger platform of stores in that core category of convenience and we’ve seen the effects of that in this particular quarter. Do you have anything to comment, Adrian, additional with that?

Adrian Bartella

I mean, so, obviously, the improvement in gross profit margin we have in this quarter partially driven by the World Duty Free volume and there with the synergies. So this is one of the line. We also realized the big overhead synergies in the personnel expense lines and SG&A line.

So, those benefit the spreads across the P&L and obviously to Joe’s point, we managed to improve the top-line and generate additional sales. So, it’s everywhere.

Seth Sigman

Okay, that’s helpful. And then, just one final question. As you look to the third quarter, could you just remind us the hurricane impact last year? And any other major callouts in terms of timing, calendar issues for the back half of the year that we should be aware of? Thanks.

Joseph DiDomizio

Well, we can never predict hurricanes, right and there are impacts. That was an event that spanned across, it was primarily in Q3. You know we had a very strong July last year, as well. So, but no events other than those hurricanes that come to mind off the top of my head. Adrian, if you have a comment on that?

Adrian Bartella

I mean, if you look on the slide on Page 22 of our presentation, you see that the Q3 last year, like-for-like growth was 3.7% and that was around 4.9% FX rate impact for the net and the constant currency was around 2.8% and you see the other months where there – the other quarters were stronger. So the difference is more or less driven by the hurricanes.

Seth Sigman

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Deborah Belevan for any closing remarks.

Deborah Belevan

Thank you, operator. This concludes today’s call and just a reminder, you can find a replay of today’s call on the Investor Relations section of our website. Thanks everyone for joining us and I hope you have a great rest of your day.

