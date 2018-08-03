Economic Growth Outlook - Don't Panic Just Yet

It is too early to panic, but the current situation needs to be monitored closely.

In this article, I am going to discuss my monthly economic outlook. I will do this by combining leading regional manufacturing surveys and the ISM manufacturing index. The results show the inevitable growth peak after the economic acceleration of 2016 and 2017. However, even though we can expect slower economic growth on the mid-term, it is too early to panic.

What Will We Be Looking At

Most of my readers know that I do not use official GDP growth numbers to support my macro articles. The reason is quite simple. GDP numbers are lagging. They tell us what already happened in the past. What traders need are leading indicators. In this article I am combining both the leading ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys. Both are based on surveys. The ISM manufacturing index covers the entire US while regional surveys cover multiple regions. That's why I use an average to cover a larger part of the US. Moreover, regional surveys also tell us something about capital expenditures which has become one of my favorite indicators to monitor the economic trend.

If you want more information about leading indicators, feel free to read this in-depth article.

ISM Manufacturing Index - Slowly Peaking

Let's start with one of the most important graphs. We see that the ISM manufacturing index dropped to 58.1 in July versus 60.2 in June. This was a bit unexpected given that regional surveys (blue line) indicated a value between 60-61. Another thing that is important to mention is the fact that the ISM manufacturing index has gone nowhere since Q4 of 2017. Note that this is no problem at all. It's sentiment, not a stock price. It does not need to rise to send a positive signal. Also, sentiment is close to its highest levels since the early 2000s. It's really unlikely to get values higher than 65 after more than 2 years of rising sentiment.

That said, it would be a problem if growth were to slow even faster. This would then be a growth slowing trend. The graph below is a very good indicator of economic trends. It displays the 6 months average of the ISM index. What we see is that growth has been at record levels for a few months. In other words, if you had shorted cyclical assets like industrials in Q4 of 2017 (when growth peaked), you would have had losing positions. Being bearish at the wrong time is probably worse than being bullish at the wrong time.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

However, there is absolutely no denying that growth is peaking. It would not even be 'something special' given that growth is following a perfect economic cycle which includes growth acceleration and growth slowing.

New Orders & Capex Are Peaking As Well

New orders are peaking as well. ISM new orders dropped to 60.2 from 63.5 in June. Regional new orders on the other hand were able to come in almost unchanged in July.

Note that both new orders and the ISM manufacturing index are still at elevated levels. New orders at 60.2 is a great level. However, it's the trend that counts because it affects the future outlook of cyclical stocks. Traders start to price in lower growth (i.e. earnings revisions etc.).

Moving over the next graph, we see that future capital expenditures are still close to their all-time-high. However, it starts to look like a serious top at this point. I also need to add that capital expenditures are one of the most reliable indicators. The volatility is quite low and a trend in a certain direction is almost always right.

One of the main themes of the stock market is likely going to continue. The regional prices received index hit another high in July. The current value pushes the index up to levels not seen since 2008. I doubt that consumer prices are going to hit 5% year-on-year growth. However, it would not be surprised if CPI growth were to hit 3.5% over the next few months.

There are two things I am concluding after analyzing the most recent leading indicators. The first thing is that economic growth is peaking. Economic growth is losing momentum and lower ISM readings over the next few months are likely. The second thing I have to mention is that it is too early to become bearish. It is unlikely that growth/sentiment is going to drop like a stone. It is likely that economic sentiment (ISM index) is staying at elevated levels over the next few months. This would then continue to support coincident indicators like industrial production, new orders and obviously top and bottom line results from (stock listed) companies.

Personally I am not adding to cyclical trades like machinery companies or industrials in general. However, I am not shorting anything right now and I am also not massively selling. It is just extremely important to monitor economic growth going forward. It could easily go lower from here which would then change the narrative.

I am also staying away from yield trades like bonds and dividend stocks (as a trade, not long term dividend investments). Rising pressure from inflation is likely going to pressure these trades as the graph below shows. Government bonds once again rejected the resistance.

Source: TradingView

All things considered there is no need to panic right now, even though we need to be aware that the growth trend is slowly turning.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

