New C-Corp With 8% Yield, 1.18X Coverage, No K-1s Or IDRs

Back in early April, we wrote about the pending merger of Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEGP) with its parent/GP, Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEP) into one entity, which is now named Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE).

We opted for buying the TEP units pre-merger. Investors have taken quite a liking to this deal, sending the units up nearly 20%:

The merger was a 2-for-1 deal, in which TEP unitholders received two units of TEGP for every TEP unit they owned. The merger eliminated the GP Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs, and transformed the two companies into a C-Corp, which will now issue K-1s to unitholders at tax time.

(Source: TGE site)

Profile:

TGE is a midstream energy company, which, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Crude Oil Transportation, and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. Tallgrass owns and operates more than 6,700 miles of natural gas pipeline and about 760 miles of crude pipeline across a broad portion of the U.S. It also has one of the industry's leading water reclamation programs situated in close proximity to producers.

Distributions:

TGE pays $.4975 quarterly, although this may be increased - management has raised the payouts for 11 straight quarters. At a price of $23.68, it yields 8.4%.

The post-merger coverage was 1.18X for the Q2 '18 payout. This table has the 2-for-1 converted pre- and post-merger payout and DCF/unit amounts, in order to get an apples to apples comparison:

Like most other energy firms we cover, TGE pays its distributions in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle. However, investors will get a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1.

As management noted on its Q2 earnings presentation, the payouts will be under 10% taxable, meaning that there's substantial tax sheltering/deferral with these units, via ROC. However, ROC lowers your tax basis, so, if you eventually sell, your tax bite would be higher than with non-ROC units. (See your accountant for all the morbid details.)

Options:

If you're interested in more of a mid-term trade, we currently have this LEAP covered call trade for TGE listed on our free public Covered Calls Table, where you can see more details for this trade and over 25 others. This trade expires in January 2019, which offers you an interesting cash flow tax deferral bonus - if it doesn't get closed or assigned before 1/1/19, you won't have to pay taxes on the option income until April 2020.

These are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade.

Since the $25.00 call is $1.32 above TGE's $23.68 price, there's a cushion, in the event of the units getting assigned prior to the October ex-dividend date. The January $25.00 call pays $.75, ~1.5X TGE's quarterly payout.

Conversely, if you want to try to get a lower breakeven/entry point, consider selling cash secured puts below TGE's price.

The January $22.50 put pays $1.10, over 2X TGE's quarterly distribution, and gives you a breakeven of $21.40.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for this and over 30 other put-selling trades.

Earnings:

Management just released its Q2 earnings report this week, with pro forma and as reported Q2 '18 earnings amounts. It looks like the growth just kept going in Q2, with revenue up 20%, net income up 21%, EBITDA up 34%, and DCF up 21%:

TGE's Q2 '18 earnings also were up considerably, on a sequential basis, vs. Q1 '18, in all categories. Net income was the exception, with a milder rise, due to higher non-cash depreciation and amortization, and interest expense:

Distributions/unit have risen 15%, while coverage has also improved, up 12%. The big unit count rise reflects the merger.

Volume Throughput:

TGE had good demand in its crude oil transport segment, with throughput volume over 13% above its contracted capacity. All of the segment sub-categories were up, save freshwater volumes:

(Source: TGE Q2 '18 10Q)

Risks:

Debt Leverage - Midstream firms usually need to go to the capital markets and/or the equity markets to finance their growth, which can result in high leverage and dilution.

We show a trailing net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.25X for TGE, (see financials section below), but management puts it at 2.7X, "in accordance with TGE's credit facilities." They also list a consolidated debt leverage ratio of 4.2X, which includes the Rockies non-consolidated interest (Source: TGE site).

Management feels that TGE will be able to self-fund its immediate growth projects, as detailed in this chart from its Q2 '18 presentation, which indicates an estimated range of $.36 to $.68/unit in surplus EBITDA to be available for growth projects:

(Source: TGE site)

Growth Projects:

TGE currently has seven new projects under construction, and they estimate a 5.92x investment/EBITDA for all of their growth projects:

(Source: TGE site)

New Developments:

On 8/1/18, TGE "announced plans to develop a new crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to the St. James, La., refining complex, as well as a separate new export-capable liquids terminal strategically located near the mouth of the Mississippi River."

"The proposed Seahorse Pipeline (“Seahorse”) is expected to be 30 inches in diameter and approximately 700 miles long, with the capacity to transport up to 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Cushing to the Louisiana Gulf Coast. The pipeline will operate as a common grade batch system that, along with Tallgrass’ Pony Express Pipeline, will ensure domestic refiners and international markets have access to “clean” barrels from five different production basins." "The proposed new terminal, Plaquemines Liquids Terminal (“PLT”), is a joint development project with Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners, LP and is being structured as a Public-Private Partnership (P3) in concert with the Plaquemines Port & Harbor Terminal District (PPHTD), a Louisiana state agency. The terminal is expected to be fully operational in 2Q 2020 and is permitted for up to 20 million barrels of storage. PLT will have the ability to fully load and unload Post-Panamax vessels (each with a capacity of about 1 million barrels) and barges on its multiple deep-water docks. Tallgrass anticipates building a separate offshore pipeline extension that would give PLT the added capability of loading Very Large Crude Carriers (“VLCC”) by 3Q 2021." (Source: TGE site)

(Source: TGE site)

Analysts' Estimates and Targets:

TGE has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions in the past month and week, with estimates for 2018 rising to $1.46, after dipping to $1.35:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $23.68, TGE is 5.6% below analysts' $25.00 price target and 35% below the highest target of $32.00:

Valuations:

TGE's price/DCF o 8.52X looks to be in line with average valuations, while its price/book is much lower. The trailing coverage of 1.42X is a bit off the mark - its Q2 '18 post merger coverage was 1.18X, right in line.

Financials:

As we detailed in the Risks section, TGE's management puts the total debt leverage (including the Rockies interest), at 4.2X, which is roughly in line with other midstream firms we cover.

TGE's ROE looks much higher than average, while its ROA and operating margin are roughly in line.

The company's long-term ROCI multiple averaged 5.5X from 2013 to 2017:

(Source: TGE site)

Debt and Liquidity:

The weighted average effective interest rate under the TEP revolving credit facility was 4.05%, as of 6/30/18.

(Source: TGE Q2 '18 10Q)

The following table shows TGE's borrowing capacity as of 6/30/18, which was $825.9M, but, on July 26, 2018, management increased TGE's revolving credit facility to $2.25B and increased the maximum total allowable leverage ratio to 5.50 to 1.00.

(Source: TGE Q2 '18 10Q)

Summary:

We rate TGE a buy, based upon its attractive, well-covered yield, and its growth prospects.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.