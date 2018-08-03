Stratasys: Q2 Should Have Been A Bad Beat

Introduction

Three weeks ago, I wrote an article detailing the stagnation Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) has been experiencing over the past few years. I concluded with this paragraph that I believe SSYS investors should keep in mind:

Q1, however, revealed a disturbing trend at SSYS. A lack of revenue growth coupled with continuing losses. Despite deals with the likes of Ford (F) and Boeing (BA) in 2017, SSYS has seen falling net sales since 2014. To add to the strife, the company has also consistently posted losses despite its stated goal of improving operating discipline. With the CEO stepping down as of June 1st, as well as recent analyst downgrades, SSYS appears to be misfiring. In addition, the company's move into additive metal manufacturing faces stiff competition and won't add to revenues substantially until 2020. All of this, along with deteriorating macroeconomic conditions due to current trade war tensions and yield curve inversion fears, means SSYS is a SELL.

On August 1st, Stratasys released its Q2 earnings report, and to my surprise, shares rose some ~9%. Now, it should be noted SSYS is a volatile stock that trades within a range often swinging by 5% or even 10% at a time - still, this was a blow that left me asking... What did I get wrong?

SSYS data by YCharts

What I found when looking over SSYS's Q2 filings was actually not surprising at all. SSYS still showed all the usual signs of revenue stagnation and margin issues, so why the price appreciation. The increase in service revenue? The return to more regular order patterns? Or maybe the stock has just been so beaten down that even an average quarter gets a rise out of investors.

Or... Perhaps the market saw the following and didn't recognize the caveats:

EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.06

Revenue of $170.24M beats by $3.2M

EPS, for example, is based on non-GAAP net income, remember SSYS still isn't profitable. The company's GAAP net loss of $3.6 million or ($0.08) per diluted share is a much more accurate visual for investors. Then looking at revenue, a $3.2 million beat looks great, until you realize that it is actually up just $200,000 YoY or less than 1%. All of the issues SSYS has been struggling with were on display in Q2. In my view, the quarter should have been a bad beat. Competition in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry has been too much for SSYS to overcome over the past three years. Even after the company's push into metal manufacturing and the acquisition of Rapid Technologies, revenues have gone nowhere and they are still unprofitable. SSYS remains a SELL.

From Warrior Trading News

Discussion of Q2 Results

Although Q2 saw both an earnings and EPS beat as well as a return to regular ordering patterns in the AM industry, I fear the core business of SSYS is still under pressure. Starting with revenues, we can see things were basically flat YoY. However, when you take away the $2 million positive impact from FX exchange (an analyst had to ask for clarification in the Q2 conference call about this - not a good sign), overall organic revenue actually fell YoY. This was due to an 8% decrease in system revenues (four of the last six quarters have seen falling system revenues) and a 2% decrease in product revenues. Although service revenues were able to boost overall numbers, the stagnation in the core business of Stratasys is evident. Furthermore, service revenues come with slimmer margins and are based off service contracts for SSYS's current installed base of systems. With system revenue now falling, service revenue will inevitably follow suit.

From Q2 Earnings Call Slides

There were also a few disturbing parts of the Q&A from the Q2 conference call. First was the discussion about expected weakness in Q3:

Lilach Payorski - CFO Stratasys:

Q3 is seasonal and traditionally seasonality is softer quarter on the revenue aspect. So we expect from operational perspective to see slightly lower margin on the operating activity in Q3.

Brian P. Drab - William Blair & Co. LLC:

Okay. So I'm interpreting that as you're saying that third quarter revenue and margin would likely be down from the second quarter. Is that how to interpret that?

Lilach Payorski - CFO Stratasys:

Revenue and operating margins, yes.

Q3 may be a traditionally soft quarter for SSYS but Q4 is also traditionally strong which should even things out. However, the company's full-year guidance implies between 3% to 12% revenue growth YoY. I fear this will be difficult to achieve given the H1 2018 performance. SSYS is relying on a stand out Q4 to reach expectations.

The second unnerving part of the Q2 conference call was when former CEO (retired in 2016) and current board member David Reis elaborated on the reason why system revenues continue to struggle:

The reason we are seeing some decline, which I'm quite confident it will improve in the coming quarters is the fact that the market is flooded today with a lot of other products. And if you look at it from our customers' eyes and standpoint and I don't blame them for it, rightfully, they are looking to experiment and test whatever is coming to the market, including new entrants.

This is Mr. Reis essentially admitting competition has hurt SSYS's top-line performance for years. If I were a shareholder of SSYS, hearing about the disruption in the company's system sales coinciding with the likes of Hewlett-Packard (HP) and General Electric (GE) entering the 3D printing fray in the past few years, needless to say, I would be worried. Take HP as an example, the company's HP Multi-Jet Technology has similar capabilities to SSYS's F123 series. Why would someone chose SSYS over HP if they have only a basic knowledge of the capabilities of the printers? Many buyers will trust the name they recognize. I fear the big boys are hurting SSYS's future growth prospects more than the company is willing to admit.

Perhaps this one is just an example of an analyst's frustrations, but another disturbing part of SSYS's reports over the past few years is they no longer break down the unit shipments. Anytime a company goes from disclosing something to hiding it I fear there is something they don't want analysts to see.

All of this being said, it wasn't a terrible quarter for SSYS. The company was able to manage SG&A expenses impressively to improve their GAAP net loss to just $3.6 million vs. $6.0 million for the same period last year. They also benefited from reduced merger-related costs in the quarter. This allowed them to post a strong $13 million in cash from operations during the second quarter. SSYS ended the period with $346.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is substantial. The major positive of Q2 was increased operating efficiency, which has been a goal of SSYS for some time. However, the core business appears to be stuck in stagnation, even a slow decline.

Oddly enough, Capex projections fell in Q2 to $30-40 million vs. $40-50 million. This seems an odd move given the recent purchase of the metal manufacturing business as well as three other AM businesses, which will need further investment. SSYS will also need to keep spending on Capex and R&D if they expect to keep up with HP, GE, and the rest of the AM field in the now hotly contested market. I fear this reduction in Capex is a result of the company's desire to reveal improved net income figures, rather than a regular business decision that will improve future prospects.

Overall, it was a decent quarter for SSYS, far superior to Q1. That being said, we now have evidence the company's core business is now undeniably in decline. Acquisitions and new products have done little to right the ship as competition increases. I do appreciate the improving operating efficiency of the company, but that is not enough to recommend an investment.

Conclusion

While I like to value companies based on their earnings, that may be inappropriate here. Even using non-GAAP figures, SSYS's forward earnings multiple is upwards of 70x. Still, it is difficult to value this company on its revenues given its inability to reliably turn a profit. Stratasys does trade at just 1.72x sales and 1.01x book, this leads me to believe much of the stagnation seen at the company may already be priced in. Nevertheless, SSYS is trading at a low valuation because this is no longer a growth stock, as evidenced by revenue stagnation, but it is also not a profitable business. This means the company is difficult to value. SSYS is stuck in a competitive industry with large companies who can outspend them. They may have superior technology, but at this point, I wonder for how long. SSYS can only increase operating efficiency for so long, the company needs to refocus on growth or it will pay the piper going forward. Q2's EPS and revenue beat were not nearly as impressive as it appears. SSYS remains a poor long-term investment and I reiterate my SELL rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.