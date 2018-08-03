August 3 Natural Gas Weekly: Pipeline Exports Into Mexico Are Approaching 5 Bcf Per Day

This report covers the week ending August 3, 2018. Daily data for July 28 to August 2 is estimated. Daily data for August 3 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 520 bcf last week (down 3.0% w-o-w, but up 5.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined slightly: from +22% to +18% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The weather conditions cooled down a bit - especially in Central and Midwest parts of the country. We estimate that the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) dropped by 10.0% w-o-w, but total cooling demand was still around 4% higher than last year.

Total exports dropped by 9% w-o-w, but mostly due to base effects. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served 5 LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity 17 bcf), whereas last week they served 8 vessels (total capacity of 27 bcf). In annual terms, total exports were up 26.0%. Pipeline flows into Mexico jumped 3% w-o-w to 4.7 bcf/d, as two new pipelines (Nueva Era and El Encino-Topolobampo) became fully operational.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 61 consecutive weeks now. While daily output is up only 4.5% (or 3.5 bcf) since last December, annual growth rate still appears strong due to base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 81.6 bcf/d in August, 82.3 bcf/d in September, and 82.9 bcf/d in October. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 89.9 bcf per day for the week ending July 27 (up 10.0% y-o-y, but flat w-o-w). Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive at around 110 bcf. The volume is some 17 bcf larger than a week ago and 16 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is above last year's level and also above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast, but as we are moving into the shoulder season, other factors start to play an important role.

Storage

Winter forecast and the adequacy of natural gas inventories are beginning to preoccupy traders' minds. Last week, we said that the market was too optimistic in its end-of-season (EOS) storage outlook and that there was a 118 "bullish gap" between our storage projections and market's expectations for the end of October 2018 (see this article). As of today, the gap has widened even more - to 145 bcf. Although the market has been adjusting its EOS expectations to the downside (from 3,470 bcf on July 25 to 3,418 bcf on August 2), it still seems to either overestimate the supply or underestimate the demand. This Friday, our EOS storage index has dropped to 3,273 bcf - partly due to yesterday's bullish surprise in the EIA report and partly due to recent bullish changes in the weather forecast (see below).

Source: The results are from BGR hybrid model comprised of GFS, NAM, Canadian GGEM and ECMWF.

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 35 bcf. Total storage now stands at 2,308 bcf, which is 565 bcf (or 19.67%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 49 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +45 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventory deviation from 5-year average should expand from -565 bcf (-19.67%) today to -590 bcf (-19.45%) for the week ending August 17.

