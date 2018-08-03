Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Robert Cauley - Chairman and CEO

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone.

During the second quarter of 2018, revenues for Bimini were down modestly, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Advisory services revenues were down 6%, as Orchid Island Capital base contracted slightly due to their share repurchase program and a decline in book value of 2.8%, during the second quarter of 2018. Interest income declined 4%, as the MBS portfolio declined during the quarter, as cash levels needed to be replenished following negative margin call activity, predominantly during the first quarter.

Including dividends received from our Orchid Island shares, total revenues declined by 6%. Biggest order for the quarter in 2018 generally was the continued increases in our funding costs as the Federal Reserve raised their target for the Fed funds rate once again in June, the seventh such 25 basis-point increase in a current tightening cycle. It does not appear that Federal Reserve has finished raising rates at the moment. However, in spite of these modest declines in revenue, Bimini continues to generate taxable income that can be retained through utilization of our tax net operating losses to be redeployed into the MBS portfolio of Royal Palm.

At this point, I would like to review macroeconomic developments during the quarter before going into the performance of the MBS investment portfolio at Royal Palm.

The U.S. economy appears to be very strong. Growth in the second quarter of 2018 exceeded 4% on an annualize basis, and given the extent of fiscal stimulus introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, is likely to remain strong for the next few quarters. The Fed expects to continue to remove accommodation by raising the target range for the Fed’s funds rate two more times in 2018 and three more times in 2019. By any measure, economic activity is robust and the employment market in particular appears to be overheating. Importantly, while inflation has returned to or near the Fed target level of 2%, it does not appear to be at risk of meaningfully exceeding this level in the near term. This should keep the Fed from raising rates beyond their current gradual pace.

One threat to the economy the market fears is a meaningful trade war. The Trump administration appears determined to reverse what the President sees as years of unfair trade that have weakened United States. The administration has aggressively introduced tariffs in an apparent attempt to force our various trading counterparties to agree to more even trade terms. It remains to be seen if the administration’s tactics will work and market fears of a protracted trade war will likely remain until the resolution is found, if indeed a resolution is found.

Developments with our trading partners have also impacted the flattening of the yield curve that has taken place over the last few quarters. Fear of a trade war and the anticipated negative impact it would have on economic activity has kept longer term rates from rising meaningfully and coupled with the consistent rate increases by the Federal Reserve, driven the spread between long and short rates lower. This trend abated somewhat in late July, but remains to be seen if this is a temporary correction or something more lasting.

The agency MBS market generated a modest positive return of 24 basis points for the second quarter and negative 100 basis points for 2018-to-date. The reduction in asset purchases by the Fed has been offset by reduced supply of agency MBS, negating the negative effects of the former on the performance of the asset class. A continuing slowing of prepayment behaviors benefited higher coupon mortgages as well, further negating the effective of reduced purchases by the Fed.

Going forward, the continued compression of the yield curve could put downward pressure on both returns for agency MBS, as well as demand for the asset class. The performance of the Royal Palm portfolio trailed, the agency MBS market as the portfolio has a higher concentration of high coupon, fixed rate specified pools, which underperformed as extension risk was paramount and prepayment fears abated. This drove the mark to market losses on our third year 4% and 4.5% securities which comprised nearly 79% of that pass-through portfolio at March 31, 2018. The portfolio was also negatively impacted by elevated speeds, generally owing to the preponderance of smaller pools that are prone to inconsistent prepayment behavior.

With rates continuing to move higher during the second quarter of 2018, the average yield on the MBS portfolio was 411 basis points for the current quarter versus 401 during the first quarter. However, as I mentioned previously, the size of the portfolio declined by approximately $20 million this quarter, which offset the increase in yields and interest income declined 4% sequentially, quarter-over-quarter. Reflecting our hedge cost, interest expense rose as well from 196 basis points during the quarter first quarter of 2018 to 227 in the second quarter of 2018. This resulted in a contraction then to spread to a 184 basis points this quarter versus 205 in the first quarter of 2018. However, starting with the December 2018 contract and running through the December 2021 contract, three years, Royal Palm has euro-dollar interest rate hedges in place of $100 million each with weighted average implied three-month LIBOR rate between 2.2% and 2.8%. Three-month LIBOR is currently 2.34% and a $100 million represents approximately 57% of our June 30, 2018 repurchase agreement balance of approximately $175.4 million.

For the September 2018 contract, the euro-dollar position is $60 million within implied rate of 1.96%. To the extent, three-month LIBOR continues to rise, these hedge positions should mitigate to some extent, further compression on our net interest margin going forward. With rates in the market stabilizing over the last two months, Royal Palm has been able to replenish its cash balances in third quarter of 2018 and we have resumed growing the MBS portfolio.

Developments in the market just described above were felt by Orchid Island as well, as Orchid reduced its dividend to $0.09 for April of 2018 from $0.11 in March of 2018. As a result, we had a 30% reduction in dividend income for the current quarter versus the first quarter of 2018.

And finally, as you all know, we introduced the share repurchase program in March of this year and to-date, we have repurchased a little under 42,000 shares at a weighted average purchase price of $2.37. While the number of shares repurchased is modest, volume in the stock has picked up of late as we hoped it would by this case when the share repurchase program was introduced. Further, rules governing share repurchase programs restrict repurchase activity somewhat, but we have been acquiring shares to the full extent the rules allow.

Thank you. And we’ll now open up the call to questions.

Thank you, operator. Thank you everybody for your time. To the extent, anybody listens to the replay or has any questions that come up after the call, please feel free to contact us. Our number is 772-231-1400. Otherwise, we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you.

