Tanger Is Not A Buy After Q2 Earnings

While I still view them as a "hold" at present, I don't see compelling opportunities for them to drive FFO/share growth in the near to medium term.

I am downgrading my view of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) from a speculative buy to a hold after reviewing the company's 2nd quarter report. While their balance sheet is very strong and their dividend is both attractive and well covered for a BBB+ rated Dividend Aristocrat REIT, the growth just isn't there. With interest rates rising, SKT must be able to show an ability to grow along with inflation in order to justify an improved valuation. However, its current pricing power weakness with tenants and inability to grow cash flows per share through accretive investments and/or aggressive share buybacks shows that it just isn't arriving any time soon. In the meantime, I view it as a fairly valued hold that will provide a secure and slowly rising stream of dividend income.

Safety

A positive from the quarter was that management further fortified SKT's balance sheet by reducing the outstanding balance on the line of credit by nearly $4 million (or just under 2%), improving interest coverage from 5.1x to 5.2x sequentially. This isn't a big deal, but it is a positive trend which is encouraging.

Additionally, management once again executed its share repurchases at good prices ($10 million at an average share price of $21.01). They also raised the dividend by 2.2% which gave them coveted Dividend Aristocrat status and, when combined with the savings from the debt and float reduction, still leaves a huge margin of safety in dividend covering (a projected FFO payout ratio for the full year under 60%).

A further apparent positive was that sales per square foot remained stable year-over-year, which is reassuring that the business model is not cratering. However, it is important to remember that economic activity and inflation have both heated up significantly, which undermines the stable picture this presents. Even troubled mall-REIT CBL (CBL) properties recently reported positive year-over-year sales per square foot comps during Q2, so the fact that Tanger stores simply treaded water in this bullish environment is not exactly a cause for rejoicing. When management was questioned on this during the earnings call, Mr. Tanger essentially dodged the question, citing his favorite vague (yet largely irrelevant to the question) statement that conversations with tenants were "encouraging" and that they are trying to "fill more vacant space."

Growth

While the company's dividend and balance sheet remain very safe and the business model continues to function on a stable basis, SKT faces serious growth headwinds. Occupancy rate declines are continuing this year (0.3% sequentially from Q1) and 0.5% year-over-year) despite only 3% of ABR expiring in 2018. While Steven Tanger tried to reassure investors on the earnings call that tenant retention rates were holding steady in the mid-80% range, the fact is that 10%+ of ABR will expire each year for the next five years for an overall 56% of the portfolio. When combined with the current pricing power weakness (more on that below) that even management admits will persist at least through 2019, even if leases continue renewing at historical percentages, they will likely be at lower or similar rents, further hurting growth prospects, if not leading to significant FFO declines. Additionally, 85% of 10% still leads to a 1.5% increase in vacancies if those are not filled by new tenants. Given declining occupancy trends with just 3% vacancies this year, the numbers are not encouraging, especially if the aging economic expansion changes course.

Declining pricing power during the quarter was so evident that management unabashedly admitted to it: same center NOI continued its decline (-1.7% vs. 0.8% growth 2Q17 and -1.5% in 1Q18) as did cash blended rent increases. Meanwhile straight-line blended rent increases decelerated significantly (by 1000 basis points year-over-year and 720 basis points from 1Q18). This is especially concerning given that tenant occupancy costs remain at all-time highs (10%), showing that the company's competitive positioning is eroding. Management's only answer to this was that they continue to invest in their properties and

"hopefully there will be no new supplier vacant space by overleveraged private equity bought out companies going bankrupt. It's going to take several more quarters to have that pricing power. That's candidly what we're seeing."

Given this statement, it is fascinating why management continues to post their slide stating "What overbuilding?" as an argument for its growth prospects and cites a "shadow pipeline" in quarter after quarter that doesn't seem to yield any new prospects. Management confirmed this by stating on the call that

We have no major redevelopment projects slated for the near future. Our focus is on filling our vacancies, which were created by the highly publicized, unexpected bankruptcies of several tenants. And that's our short-term plan, is to create value by filling vacancies and create demand in our property for space.

That sounds a lot more like CBL's and Washington Prime Group's (WPG) CEOs than the CEO of a company with a supposedly strong moat. Clearly they are in defensive mode, not growth-oriented offense.

I also found it intriguing that management once again stated that

the body language with our tenants appears much better than it was 90 days ago.

Wait, wasn't that the same line they have used over the past few quarters to imply things were getting better? Management finally admitted the truth when pressed by analysts:

We've got a business right now that's very dynamic and there's lots of unknowns...Candidly, the third quarter -- the third quarter maybe a little bit softer..It's going to take several more quarters for things to stabilize.

Things aren't going to get better anytime soon either as management is expecting the leasing spreads in 2019 to be flat to slightly negative.

Valuation

SKT's price and dividend yield are historically attractive while its balance sheet is as strong as ever:

However, as shown above, its growth prospects are dismal if not non-existent. Occupancy will likely decline over the next 12-18 months, if not beyond depending on economic conditions and trends within the retail sector. SKT no longer has a moat as evidenced by its cratering pricing power and NOI comps. Furthermore, management's old refrain that their conviction that shares are so undervalued was prompting them to buy back shares doesn't hold a lot of water given that they are taking such small bites with their buybacks despite having plenty of free cash flow to do much more. If they were doing so, they could engineer some FFO/share growth and support a reasonably growing dividend. However, this doesn't seem to be the case. Given this fact, while I see the dividend as being safe and likely growing at a snail's pace for the foreseeable future, I no longer see shares as undervalued. At best, investors can hope to achieve 6-8% total returns over the next 5 years assuming SKT continues repurchasing shares and growing its dividend.

Investor Takeaway

My speculative buy call on SKT was based on its strong history, solid dividend and balance sheet, and buyback plan. I took management at its word that it would be stabilizing troubling trends within a few quarters given its resources for and commitment to reinvesting in its properties and "encouraging conversations" it was having with tenants. The second quarter changed that view for the reasons cited above. I now view SKT as a hold for the dividend, but not much more. I encourage investors to use significant caution and read the earnings call for themselves before pushing the buy button after being told that Tanger is a strong buy. I still hold SKT in my portfolio, but will likely sell it at a small capital gain very soon.

