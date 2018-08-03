Should Investors Fear An August Rout?

The month of August has the reputation of being one of the worst performing months of the year for the Dow and S&P 500 (SPX). From 1901 to 1951, August was one of the best performing months for stocks but since 1988 the exact opposite has often been true - a point many analysts have emphasized lately. Should investors be concerned about the heightened seasonal potential for a major sell-off in the month ahead? We'll examine this concern in today's comments as we see that the weight of evidence still supports a higher SPX level by summer's end.

Let's address the question in the headline straight away: Should investors fear a market rout in August? There are two ways to look at this question. The first is to acknowledge the evidence which does suggest stocks are vulnerable to selling pressure in the immediate term. There's no denying, for instance, that the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows has been elevated lately. It hasn't been uncommon to see an above-average number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. There were for instance 61 new lows on the Big Board for Thursday (compared with 88 new highs), and a whopping 96 new lows on the Nasdaq (against 93 new highs). Historically, whenever there are more than 40 new lows for several days in a row it point to above-average internal weakness somewhere within the broad market. Of course the greater the number of stocks making new lows, the more pronounced the internal selling pressure is.

The negative high-low differential on the Nasdaq in recent days has been troubling to say the least. By itself it's not enough to create a major downside move, however, especially given the cumulative trend of new highs minus new lows. This trend has been fairly bullish even in the face of the elevated number of tech sector stocks making new lows. The reason is that the new highs have outpaced the new lows for the most part (below). With the cumulative new highs-new lows trend for the Nasdaq still in a rising trend, the odds of an August selling panic are greatly diminished, notwithstanding the recent internal weakness reflected by the increased 52-week lows.

The major sell-offs that have occurred in past Augusts all had one thing in common: there was a great deal of distribution (i.e. selling by informed investors) evident in the "tape" prior to the declines. For instance, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is the preferred way of measuring stock market breadth. When a broad-based distribution campaign is underway, it necessitates that there will be many more stocks declining than advancing. This in turn will show up in the A-D line in the form of a declining trend. Yet in recent months there has been no such evidence of distribution; quite the opposite in fact. Shown below is the NYSE A-D line as of Thursday, which shows an overall rising trend in advancing minus declining shares on the Big Board. This suggests to us that there has been enough informed buying to support the market, which makes it far less vulnerable to a major rout.

Another way of discerning how vulnerable the broad market is to a major decline is to look at the overall trend of volume. Advancing minus declining volume, or cumulative volume, can show us if most volume has been moving to the downside or the upside on a net basis and thereby uncover distribution. However, when we look at the NYSE cumulative volume trend shown below we find no such indication. Instead, most of the volume in recent months has been upside volume which again is supportive for the market and should shield the major averages against a serious decline.

A final consideration is the overall health of the overall U.S. financial market. This can be basically summarized in the following graph of the Financial Conditions Index (FCI). This measure of financial market strength combines the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Credit Spread Index with the S&P 500 (SPX), the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX), and the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). It provides a broad overview of the strength in the most financially sensitive areas of the financial market and acts as a bellwether for changes in intermediate-term stock market trend. The FCI peaked in January and has spent the last several months in a lateral trading range. However, it's currently closer to its all-time high than it is the nearest major low from last year. What's more, it's still far from the deteriorating financial conditions which were evident in the comparable period in 2015, which was the last time investors had reason to fear a bear market.

Nonetheless, while the market doesn't have anything to fear in the way of a crash there is still no denying that the market is vulnerable to at least some selling in the immediate term. In recent commentaries I've brought up the fact that the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P has been reflecting a drastically "overbought" market condition. This can be discerned by examining the following chart exhibit, which shows the 20-day oscillator at one of its most "overbought" readings of the year to date. As long as this indicator reflects an overheated market condition, the S&P 500 could easily see some downside in the days ahead. The oscillator has been fluctuating between 90 and 100 in recent days, which is well above where it should be to reflect a normal, healthy market condition (which is closer to zero). Until this indicator shows improvement, then, investors should be prepared for a potentially bumpy ride in the near term.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate-to-longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. These includes in particular the retail sector and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the present overheated market condition). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

