Tesla: Reasons To Remain Skeptical

In my post-earnings article on Tesla (TSLA), I was of the opinion that the company had averted disaster for now. While the Q2 loss was more than expected and the balance sheet weakened a bit, there was no huge red flag and thus shares jumped in Thursday's trading. However, after a review of the conference call and shareholder letter, combined with a few July estimates coming in, there are reasons to remain skeptical.

Very conflicting statements:

For a couple of years now, we've been hearing about Tesla potentially building a factory in China to increase overall production. It appears we are closer to that point, but the information regarding this facility remains to be a big question mark depending on who you listen to. Take a look at the following statement in an Electrek article almost a month ago:

We expect construction to begin in the near future after we get all the necessary approvals and permits. From there, it will take roughly two years until we start producing vehicles and then another two to three years before the factory is fully ramped up to produce around 500,000 vehicles per year for Chinese customers.

Okay, that seems pretty straightforward. Get the permits and approvals needed, then start producing in about two years, which means late 2020 or early 2021 at this point. Now, let's take a look at what was said in the Q2 2018 shareholder letter about China (bold is mine):

In July, we announced our plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai – our first Gigafactory outside the US. We are excited about this opportunity, as China is by far the largest EV market in the world and Chinese support for electric vehicles has been exceptionally strong. Initial capacity is expected to be roughly 250,000 vehicles and battery packs per year, and will grow to 500,000, with the first cars expected to roll off the production line in about three years.

So if the first cars are expected to roll off the line in three years, that means late 2021, meaning management would have seemed to already delay its start time expectation. The problem is, this sequence got even stranger when we go through the following exchange on the conference call:

Tim Higgins - The Wall Street Journal Hi. Thanks for the call. Question for you. Do you still plan to make a total of 1 million vehicles in the calendar year of 2020? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. I think so, yeah. If it's not a million, it's going to be pretty close. I'd say if it's not a million it'd probably be 750,000 or something like that in 2020. So, we're aiming for a million, 2020, but somewhere between half million and a million seems pretty likely. Tim Higgins - The Wall Street Journal Where do you get the capacity to do that? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. There's this place called Shanghai. Tim Higgins - The Wall Street Journal Okay. Shanghai will be important for that, that goal? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. Yeah. Jeffrey B. Straubel - Tesla, Inc. I think so. Yeah, I think we can do over half a million vehicles – actually probably more like 600,000 vehicles with current Giga and Fremont, and so they could throw 100,000, 200,000, maybe more, couple hundred thousand from Shanghai. We're probably going to be more than 600,000 with Fremont and Giga, Nevada. That's why I think maybe it's not – I think we have a shot at a million but somewhere 700,000, 800,000 seems pretty likely given the current what we know today.

For the moment, ignore the statement that 750,000 is pretty close to one million. Also, ignore the fact that Tesla has guided to 500,000 vehicles of production this year but didn't even produce 100,000 in the first half of the year, which is likely to add to the Tesla failure list. How can the company say Shanghai is important to its million vehicle goal in 2020 if in the shareholder letter it says that vehicles aren't going to roll off the line for three years, implying late 2021. Does this management team realize how bad it looks when it says stuff like this?

What's going on with the Model 3?

In the shareholder letter, management said it has "repeated weekly production of approximately 5,000 Model 3 cars multiple times" and is aiming to produce 6,000 units per week by late August. If you assume 4 weeks in September at that increased pace, along with 4 weeks in August at 5,000, and another 4 weeks in July at say just 4,000, what do you arrive at? Well, you have 12 total weeks, giving a week or so for factory downtime, and total quarterly production of 60,000 units (5,000 average weeks. X 12 weeks).

However, the forecast for Q3 production is for just 50,000 to 55,000 units. That implies that either the production rate isn't as steady as hoped currently, or the factory is going to be shutdown for longer than expected. Perhaps switching to new variants of the Model 3 will hurt the production rate. We also have to consider a recent drop in the 30-day VIN increase I've been tracking, with the updated chart seen below.

(Source: Model 3 Vins Twitter, seen here)

As of Thursday, the 30-day increase was a little over 15,500 units, which implies an extrapolated weekly rate of 3,622 vehicles. However, the 30-day rate could easily fall a bit in the next two weeks without a massive amount of new VINs registered. This is because between July 3rd and 15th, over 12,700 VINs were added to the count. For comparative purposes, only about 2,650 VINs have been registered in the most recent 13 day period.

By the way, take a look at the two different ways Tesla talked about Model 3 gross margins in the shareholder letter (bold is mine)

Revenue and gross margin segment: "Model 3 gross margin turned slightly positive in Q2". Cash flow and liquidity section: "Model 3 gross profit excluding non-cash items shifted from negative in Q1 to positive in Q2."

So what actually was the gross margin number, especially once you take out those non-cash items? I'm guessing this is in regards to stock-based compensation, but clarification from the company would be nice. I'll update everyone if we get more color in the 10-Q filing.

Can the Model S/X really hit 100,000?

One of the items I've questioned most so far this year is the company's guidance for deliveries of 100,000 Model S and X units. Management is still maintaining that forecast, despite only delivering about 44,000 through the first half of the year. That gets me to the following statement made in the shareholder letter:

As a result, we had to adjust pricing in China in order to partially offset this increased cost. This will likely have some negative impact on our volumes in China in the near term. However, we do not expect our global vehicle deliveries to be heavily impacted since we will partially divert deliveries to North America and Europe if necessary.

Now there might be a tailwind in the US as the Federal EV Tax credit gets halved at the end of this year. However, this might be offset by the rise in auto loan rates, which have surged over the past year, and the fact that the Model S and X got a base price increase (with the premium package now being standard). The Chinese situation will make this guidance tougher to achieve, and current data points suggest July makes it even harder. Will the company need to discount vehicles to hit guidance? Consider the following, keeping in mind that the back half of last year was roughly 54,235 units:

InsideEvs monthly scorecard estimated US Model S/X deliveries of 2,525 units for July, compared to 3,075 in July 2017.

Teslastats.no estimates 70 registrations in Norway for July 2017, compared to 160 in July 2017. For the first two days of August, Tesla is down another 9 units compared to last year.

Estimates for Germany in July shown a 47% drop to just 95 units.

By the way, don't forget that large cut to the capital expenditures forecast again. Tesla says it is finding more efficiencies, but the company also doesn't have the greatest balance sheet to invest that extra hundreds of millions of dollars. Perhaps we're already starting to see that impact of reduced capex, seen in the chart below.

In the first half of this year, Tesla added just 17 sales and service locations, compared to 35 in the first half of last year. Perhaps that's why there are so many complaints around the globe about service wait times, and you would think with the Model 3 ramping now Tesla would be adding to these facilities in a significant way. On the flip side, if it actually did, the service/other losses would likely be even more than they currently are, running at almost half a billion in annual losses.

Final thoughts:

While Tesla shares surged after earnings, there are many reasons to remain skeptical. First, despite the Model 3 supposedly being at a high weekly production rate, quarterly guidance was a bit soft. Also, multiple headwinds are coming for the Model S/X, yet management believes it can still hit guidance. Finally, statements over the China factory and goal for a million units in 2020 are all over the place, putting into question whether management truly knows what's going on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.