CannTrust: Low-Key Executor And Attractive Valuation

When we last wrote about CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) in April this year, we concluded that the company could be an ideal takeout target for potential new entrants due to its long history of operating in medical cannabis and partnership with generic drug maker Apotex. Since our article, CannTrust has continued to advance its recreational strategy by winning three provincial contracts in Western Canada and expanding into additional growth areas such as cannabis products for pets and international partnerships. We continue to believe that CannTrust will remain a "low-key" company in the cannabis sector that combines solid execution and additional upside from many of its growth strategies.

Capacity Expansion

CannTrust has announced plans to expand its capacity to over 100,000 kg per year once phase III expansion is completed. The first phase of the 450,000 square feet facility was completed and obtained sales license from Health Canada in 2018. Phase 1 is expected to provide 25,000 kg of annual production capacity. Phase II is currently underway and expected to complete by the end of 2018 as well. The company also announced Phase III of the expansion which would increase the capacity to in excess of 100,000 kg. After completion of the expansions, we expect that CannTrust will become the 7th largest cannabis producer in North America.

The Niagara facility is unique in that it employs a perpetual harvest system which means plants are being cropped continuously which would help spread out labor costs given the constant stream of work. CannTrust claims that its facilities will become one of the lowest-cost but we think as long as it remains competitive relative to facilities being built by other companies, it should be enough. There is no point in arguing which company has the lower cost given that the majority of these facilities are still under construction and actual performance remain to be seen.

Supply Agreements

TRST has successfully secured three provincial supply deals with Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba with a total annual demand of 17,000 kg. We also expect the company to fair well in the upcoming RFP in Ontario given its Niagara facility and long history in medical cannabis. We are fairly confident that the company will be able to market and find buyers for its Phase I and II expansions but we are a little bit worried about Phase III, given its limited international exposure and prospect for export. It is also notable that CannTrust has stayed away from getting into the cannabis retail sector, which might limit its ability to place its products on the shelves. Overall, we think the company could have done more to position itself from a marketing point of view ahead of the legal sales. Having the ability to operate retail stores would be a fantastic opportunity to do so, especially in the Western Canadian provinces that will rely on private retailers for cannabis sales.

International

Speaking of international expansion, CannTrust announced that its JV partner in Denmark has received the license for distributing cannabis oil manufactured by itself. The JV is also planning to build a local production facility that will eventually produce cannabis locally. We think the Danish market will remain small in the grand scheme of things, but it's encouraging to see the company initiating efforts to expand internationally. The experience can also be useful for future partnerships when it comes to expansion in the EU or elsewhere. CannTrust remains far behind other producers in its international expansion efforts. Many cannabis companies have recently expanded into Latin America such as Canopy (CGC) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). We think CannTrust remains largely a domestic Canadian cannabis play for the foreseeable future.

Weed for Pets

In June 2017, CannTrust announced that it has partnered with Grey Wolf Animal Health to develop cannabis applications for pets. Although it might seem odd at first, we think CannTrust is expanding the optionalities for its cannabis products. Nobody thought organic food would become a significant part of the pet industry, but pet owners are increasingly embracing organic and healthy options for their pets. The natural pet food market is estimated to comprise 25% of the U.S. pet food industry, according to Packaged Facts. CannTrust is merely opening up the potential of cannabis products for pets and the partnership could be an interesting experiment. We like that the management is creative and trying to expand its addressable market by defining a whole new product category. Despite the uncertain timeline related to this product, we think it provides free option value and adds credibility to the management team for thinking outside the box.

Putting Everything Together

We like CannTrust due to its rational production footprint and early success in securing provincial supply contracts. CannTrust checks several important boxes when it comes to cannabis investing including a long history in medical cannabis that resulted in substantial revenue and a large number of patients. It also has a substantial sales generated from oils and extracts, which has a higher margin and better growth profile compared to dried flowers. The company is well-capitalized and capacity expansions are underway.

The risks of CannTrust come from its lack of retail and international strategy which could limit its ability to place products domestically and export externally. The vertically integrated players will have the upper hand when it comes to branding and in-store product marketing, whereas CannTrust needs to establish its adult brand through other means. The risks of an oversupplied domestic cannabis market will also pressure players that are Canada-only. In the near-term, we think CannTrust is well-positioned to take advantage of the upcoming legal market and we believe its shares are relatively valued attractively given that the company has received much less attention.

Author's Note: "Follow us" to receive our latest publications in the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.