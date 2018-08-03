Brookfield Infrastructure: Enercare Acquisition Adds A Strong Growth Driver To Its Business

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (TSX: BIP.UN) announced on August 1, 2018, to acquire Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) (TSX: ECI) at a purchase price of C$29 per share. The offer price is 53% higher than Enercare's closing price the day before the announcement. Enercare has a stable water heater rental business, a platform to grow in the United States. In addition, it has the potential to grow its business through its new connected home services. Therefore, we believe BIP will own a business that has a long runway of growth in the next few years.

Source: Company Website

Who is Enercare?

Enercare rents and sells water heater units and HVAC units in the United States and Canada. The company is also the largest non-utility sub-meter provider in Canada. The company generates stable long-term recurring revenues from its equipment rentals.

Stable recurring revenue

One of the revenue streams we really like about Enercare's business is its rental business. This is because its rental business can generate more revenue in the long run than a one-time sale of its water-heating unit. In fact, Enercare estimates that rental units can generate about 2.5x of revenue than a one-time sale of the unit.

Significant growth opportunities in the United States

Back in 2016, Enercare acquired Service Experts in an effort to establish a platform to grow its rental business in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, Service Experts' servicing area provides a good starting point to roll out its rental programs. As at the end of Q1 2018, Enercare has introduced its rental program in 16 states and will eventually introduce it to the remaining 13 states towards the end of the year. We believe Service Experts will provide Enercare a long runway of growth as it looks to replicate its success in Canada.

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Connected Home

Enercare can also grow its business by introducing to its existing customers about a variety of connected home products. As can be seen from the image below, there are several areas where they can provide services. These services include video monitoring, HVAC performance monitoring, water leak sensor, energy usage control, etc. The opportunities are tremendous, and we believe Enercare can use its current customer base and gradually expand these services to its customers.

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Is The Offer Price At A Premium?

The offer may sound like a good deal for Enercare shareholders but not so good for BIP shareholders, as BIP is paying a big premium. However, the company does generate strong cash flow. The company's strong recurring revenue and a growing customer base help it to increase its EBITDA every year. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's trailing 12-month EBITDA has grown from about C$150 million in 2014 to C$286 million today. We believe the company will be able to continue to increase its EBITDA in the future.

Source: YCharts

Below is the chart that shows Enercare's EV to EBITDA ratio from 2012 to July 31, 2018, the day before the acquisition announcement. As can be seen from the chart, its EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.72x (on July 31, 2018) was towards the low end of its 3-year average. At BIP's purchase price of C$29 per share, Enercare's EV to EBITDA ratio would have increased to about 14.6x. This is about 4 multiples higher. This might sound expensive. However, back in early 2017, the family of Li Ka-Shing, one of the wealthiest families in Hong Kong, purchased Enercare's competitor Reliance Home Comfort for C$2.8 billion. The family reportedly paid Reliance Home Comfort for an EV to EBITDA ratio of 13x. Given Enercare's growth potential in the market in the United States and the fact that BIP can lever Brookfield's significant presence in the utility, home building, and multi-residential sectors across Canada and the U.S., we believe BIP's offer is reasonably priced.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We believe Enercare is a good fit for BIP as Enercare's business benefits from stable, long-term cash flows through equipment rentals. The company also has a long runway of growth in the United States. The company's model of water-heater rental also allows it to introduce its connected home services to its customers to expand its business. Although the price of acquisition at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 14.6x may be pricey, we believe Enercare is worth the premium and will provide BIP a business that is poised to grow significantly in the next few years.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

