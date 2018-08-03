IPG Photonics: Shares On Sale

Take advantage of a moment of market irrationality to pick up these shares on the cheap.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) are down 34.74% since peaking on June 6, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of high performance fiber lasers are a screaming buy right now. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued strong growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for IPGP is 14.80, which implies a 47.44% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that IPGP has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of IPG Photonics Corp was 31.80% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 24.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 19.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 27.80%per year (GuruFocus). There has been no problems with earnings growth for this company over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for IPGP came in at a 39.77% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 39.77 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and it also surpassed the average operating margin of 11.62% for the electronic equipment sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about IPGP.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

IPGP has a Forward P/E of 19.27 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for IPGP is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for IPGP stands at 21.48%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 21.48% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so IPGP has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.42x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for IPGP would turn bullish with a break above the $180.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from consolidation zone between $165 and $180 on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $220.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the IPGP 19OCT18 165.00 Call Options, which will provide approximately 7x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $162.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $220.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe IPGP is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

On July 31 IPGP shares plummeted 27% after the company reported disappointing Q2 2018 earnings. What caused such a rout? Let's take a look at the 'disaster'.

Earnings grew 16% Y/Y but came in at $2.21, four cents below the consensus estimate of $2.24. Sales grew 11.9% Y/Y coming in at $413.6 million, but below consensus estimates of $418 million. So far nothing too frightening.

The company reported that sales of their high-power CW lasers, which account for 64% of revenues, grew 20% Y/Y. Their gross margin also expanded by 90 bps to 56.8%.

Management reported that the company generated $208.6 million in cash flow for the quarter, up from $99.6 million in the previous quarter, and they ended the Q2 2018 with $1.125 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In regards to debt, total debt outstanding stood at $47.2 million at the end of the period. And, the company approved a new share repurchase program worth $125 million, after completing a previous $100 million buyback. Still mostly good news.

But here comes the bad news that wiped out 27% of the company's market value in one day.

IPGP lowered sales guidance by around 10% and lowered earnings guidance by around 16%. And for 2018 management lowered expected revenue growth to 7%-9% from 10%-15%. Not so good news, but did this warrant a 27% drop in the shares.

I think what spooked the market is the fact that 49.1% of the company's sales come from China (and by the way, sales in China grew 10% Y/Y). It is the company's heavy reliance on China that made investors nervous in the current international trade environment. The ongoing trade war tango between the US and China makes it difficult to know what rules will be in place over the next six months for trade between the two nations - and this makes investor's nervous, and when investors get nervous they sell first and ask questions later.

But in my opinion, the market overreacted.

As CEO Valentin Gapontsev pointed out in the July 31 earnings call:

IPG delivered yet another quarter of record revenue, net income and bookings, driven by the rapid adoption of our high power products. During the second quarter, we shipped more high power units and sold more optical power than we did in an entire year just three years ago.

But investors choose not to focus on the above statement, but on the following one:

Demand softness in Europe and China at the end of the quarter resulted in a more modest year-over-year growth in orders. We believe this trend is primarily driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical pressure rather than competitive dynamics.

'Demand softness' trumped 'yet another quarter of record revenue.' But as Gapontsev points out, the softness in demand that lead to the lowered Q3 guidance was not caused by competitive dynamics but by geopolitical uncertainty (aka, trade war threat). The trade war risk has now been priced into the shares - by buying in at $170 you are taking on limited downside risk but booking a huge upside potential.

Dealing in the Right Segment of the Market

The global fiber laser market was estimated to be worth $1.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to $4.4 billion by 2025. And the segment of the industry which is expected to provide the greatest growth opportunity just happens to be the segment in which IPGP specializes in: high power applications.

Source: Allied Market Research

As pointed out in the earnings call, the sales growth for the company's high power lasers was impressive:

Ultra-high power laser sales increased more than 50% year-over-year and are now more than 40% of total high power product sales . . . Q2 sales of our high power rack-mounted fiber lasers increased by nearly 50% year-over-year with an even higher growth in the unit volumes.

The company is well positioned to profit from the expected growth in demand for high powered fiber laser solutions - the growth runway for IPGP looks long and prosperous. Don't let short-term headwinds dissuade you from this opportunity to buy an excellent company at a low price.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, IPGP is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my portfolio to each option trade. To review that performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.