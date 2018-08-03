Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: A New Price Band Following A Much Tighter Storage Report

We have closed our DGAZ position at a loss and currently have no new positions at the moment.

Our EOS estimate for storage at the start of November also reached a new low of 3.43 Tcf.

Following three consecutive tighter than expected storage reports, we have now revised our natural gas price band range.

This compares to the +41 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +43 Bcf.

EIA reported a storage build of 35 Bcf for the week ending July 27. This compares to the +41 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +43 Bcf. The +35 Bcf was 8 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +43 Bcf, but 16 Bcf higher than last year's.

Next Week's Estimate

Following this week's lower injection figure, we revised lower our estimate for the week ending August 3. We currently have a forecast of +49 Bcf for next week's report.

EOS has now been reduced from 3.47 Tcf last week to 3.43 Tcf today.

New Natural Gas Price Band

In an update, we published to subscribers last night titled, "Natural Gas Storage Balance Looks Significantly Tighter Than Our Models," we wrote:

One scenario we had to grapple with tonight was by investigating our storage balances. This will be the first time in a very long time when we have consistently overestimated storage builds. As of the start of July, we have overestimated storage build by 28 Bcf vs. consensus' 34 Bcf. This is startling considering that this implies we have overestimated daily storage balances to the tune of ~1 Bcf/d.

Readers may note in our last two natural gas articles that we were long DGAZ (e.g. short natural gas). We have now closed those bearish natural gas positions:

Our stop loss was initially set for $23 on DGAZ, but following our analysis and discussion with traders, we believe we were wrong to have thought September would push lower to $2.70/MMBtu again on the back of moderating cooling demand at the end of August. In addition, the ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook for the end of August was no longer as bearish as the Monday report suggested.

These two reasons combined led us to close our short position. Our analysis of our storage estimate made us quickly realize that we may have missed something. For one, the storage balance overestimation may be the result of us underestimating power burn demand or overestimating supply. Using the latest EIA 914 data, we believe Lower 48 production is close to the ~81 Bcf/d mark. This means that we have underestimated demand by ~1 Bcf/d. Power burn has been the biggest driver of higher demand this year, and with natural gas prices below $2.80/MMBtu, we think this played a big role in our underestimation.

With that reassessment, we have now adjusted our price band outlook for natural gas. In our newest outlook, we believe that if the weather outlook is neutral moving forward, the prompt month will range between $2.85 to $2.95/MMBtu. If the weather outlook turns bullish again, we think prices will have another shot at $3/MMBtu.

Given this new outlook, we are currently on the sidelines with no position. We will await the next obvious trade set-up and subscribers will receive real-time alerts.

The latest storage update shows EOS to be coming in at a new low for the year of 3.43 Tcf. If the weather outlook is just mildly bullish, then we expect this to move below 3.40 Tcf soon.

